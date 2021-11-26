Consumers Advocate: Give Experiences, Refurbished Gifts This Holiday Season

BOSTON -- This holiday season, consumer advocates are urging Commonwealth residents to consider giving gifts that don't require purchasing anything. Or, if you have to purchase something, shop for refurbished items.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group (MASSPIRG), said while Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on electronics and other items may look appealing, there are great deals on refurbished items year-round.
"There's a shortage of goods and supply-chain problems, so you may well find yourself having more options for purchasing gifts by considering refurbished items," Domenitz explained. "Good for the environment, good for your pocketbook, good for options."
She noted MASSPIRG has two guides, one called "Buy Less Give More," which ideas for experiences, pre-loved gifts, classes, chores and tasks and baked goods, among other things. The other is called "Fixed for the Holidays," which gives recommendations on where to shop for refurbished items.
Domenitz noted many people do not realize the impact throwing out electronics and other items after just a few years can have on the environment and the nation's waste.
"If we could all keep our smartphones for one year more than we do, we would reduce the demand for manufacturing materials by 42 million pounds a day," Domenitz asserted.
Domenitz added when you buy refurbished items, there are some things to remember. She said it's important to make sure the manufacturer has a track record of durability and repairability, and to know what you want when you shop.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Supply chain delays have some holiday shoppers stressed that gifts won't be on store shelves on this "Black Friday," or won't arrive in time, but for members of the "Buy Nothing Project," that kind of stress is a thing of the past.
Liesl Clark, co-founder of the Project, said the rules are simple: no buying, selling, trading, bartering or dumping of things someone wants to get rid of.
"You can offer up, with an image and a little description, anything that you're getting rid of that you'd like to give away," Clark explained. "And you can also ask for anything that you want, or need. You just sort-of augment your lifestyle by buying nothing whenever you can."
Clark pointed out the project started in 2013 after her eye-opening trip to remote villages near the Nepal-Tibet border, where people shared very limited resources delivered sporadically by truck over dangerous mountain roads. The Buy Nothing Project recently launched an app to augment its Facebook presence.
Clark noted participation is broad, from students going off to college who need items to outfit their dorms, to retirees who are downsizing. She said baby items are always popular because they are often gently used.
"Let's face it, baby stuff is only used for so long," Clark remarked. "But we also have refugees -- families from all over the world that are coming to the United States, to Canada -- and those are families that are being set up with anything they might need."
Clark thinks the pandemic has grown the Buy Nothing Project's participation because isolation made some people seek connection by being helpful to neighbors. Others, trapped at home, decided it was time to declutter.
"So, this is a surefire way of enabling people to actually realize, 'I don't have to fill my house with all the same stuff that everybody else has.' Like, we don't all have to have lawnmowers," Clark observed.
According to the app's latest tally, the Buy Nothing Project has more than four million people regularly engaged in 6,800 groups in 44 countries.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take the time they need to find the plan best for them.
Now through Dec. 7, Pennsylvanians over 65 and people with some disabilities can sign up or make any changes to their Medicare plan at Medicare.gov.
Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said when deciding between different Medicare plans, it is important to consider how much coverage you are looking for, the costs, and how convenient it is for your personal life.
Johnston-Walsh emphasized plans allowing you to stick with your trusted doctor or pharmacy are key.
"A lot of people like that flexibility and the convenience of saying, 'Hey, this is my doctor. I've had this doctor for years and I don't want to change,' or, 'I've been going to this pharmacy. This guy's been wonderful, knows my prescriptions, knows what the interactions are, knows to have a good conversation with me,'" Johnston-Walsh outlined.
Nearly 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicare, according to 2020 data.
For 2022 plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to extend telehealth coverage, which became more popular during the pandemic for behavioral health visits. Benefits take effect Jan. 1.
When picking between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, along with adding a Part D prescription drug plan, it can be daunting for anyone unfamiliar with the program.
Johnston-Walsh pointed out consumers should not be afraid to ask for help unpacking the information with someone in their community.
"You may need a loved one or a family friend or someone from your church to help you go through the process," Johnston-Walsh advised. "It can get complicated. You may need another set of eyes to be able to look at it with you, another trusted set of eyes that will be looking out for your best interest."
Johnston-Walsh also suggested Medicare recipients connect with their local Area Agency on Aging for support. The 52 agencies throughout the state offer free insurance counseling and can help with plan comparisons, enrolling in a plan, and determining eligibility.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia gas prices continue to climb, and experts say drivers can expect to shell out more money for gas through next year.
According to the American Automobile Association, the average cost per gallon in the Mountain State is $3.33, up from $2.13 last November.
Lori Weaver, public and government affairs manager with AAA Blue Grass explained gas prices typically dip after Labor Day weekend - but this year, people across the country are seeing an ongoing spike in fuel costs.
"Gas prices at the pump are high because crude oil prices continue to go up," said Weaver. "Even though we've seen demand taper off a little bit, supply stocks just haven't been as high and that's causing these prices to remain high like this."
Weaver added that refinery shutdowns in response to a drop in demand at the height of the pandemic also resulted in less global supply.
Last week, President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize oil and gas companies' role in rising fuel costs. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is currently $3.41.
Weaver said most families will need to account for increased travel costs when planning trips this holiday season.
"Folks are going to need to budget a little bit more for those items," said Weaver, "and maybe spend a little bit less in other areas."
Weaver also reminded travelers that a global microchip shortage has increased the demand for cars, meaning it will be tougher to snag a rental car. She urged travelers to plan ahead.
"Because a lot of rental cars are still in short supply," said Weaver. "In some cases, you know, if you're not looking into that far enough ahead of time, you may be disappointed when you go to book that rental."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it anticipates growth in global oil production to outpace consumption in 2022. That should lead to a dip in crude oil prices - and potentially, relief for drivers of gas-powered vehicles.