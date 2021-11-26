Friday, November 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 26, 2021
Play

Don't want the hassles of Black Friday - consider a refurbished gift this year; day after Thanksgiving travel could be messy - and supporters regroup for recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

2021Talks - November 26, 2021
Play

Big retailers predict an historic holiday shopping season, but small businesses are not sharing that optimism, and economists weigh in on what s behind the nation's labor shortages.

The Yonder Report - November 25, 2021
Play

South Dakota foster kids find homes with Native families; a conservative group wants oil and gas reform; rural Pennsylvania residents object to planes flying above tree tops; and poetry debuts to celebrate the land.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Consumers Advocate: Give Experiences, Refurbished Gifts This Holiday Season

Play

Friday, November 26, 2021   

BOSTON -- This holiday season, consumer advocates are urging Commonwealth residents to consider giving gifts that don't require purchasing anything. Or, if you have to purchase something, shop for refurbished items.

Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group (MASSPIRG), said while Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on electronics and other items may look appealing, there are great deals on refurbished items year-round.

"There's a shortage of goods and supply-chain problems, so you may well find yourself having more options for purchasing gifts by considering refurbished items," Domenitz explained. "Good for the environment, good for your pocketbook, good for options."

She noted MASSPIRG has two guides, one called "Buy Less Give More," which ideas for experiences, pre-loved gifts, classes, chores and tasks and baked goods, among other things. The other is called "Fixed for the Holidays," which gives recommendations on where to shop for refurbished items.

Domenitz noted many people do not realize the impact throwing out electronics and other items after just a few years can have on the environment and the nation's waste.

"If we could all keep our smartphones for one year more than we do, we would reduce the demand for manufacturing materials by 42 million pounds a day," Domenitz asserted.

Domenitz added when you buy refurbished items, there are some things to remember. She said it's important to make sure the manufacturer has a track record of durability and repairability, and to know what you want when you shop.


get more stories like this via email
Vicki Harder-Thorne is honoring 30 years of sweat equity her parents put into restoring 80 acres of land in Ottawa County. (Harder-Thorne)

Environment

Farm Succession: Honoring the Past While Protecting Land for the Future

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Succession is an inevitable process for Ohio farmers, and it can also be an opportunity to re-imagine the land. Vicki Harder-…

Environment

Conservation Groups: Tribal Nations Should be Partners in Wolf Management

HELENA, Mont. -- To honor the Biden administration's steps toward greater ties with tribal nations, conservation groups are calling on it to list the …

Social Issues

Rec. Marijuana Supporters in SD Press Ahead After Court Defeat

PIERRE, S.D. -- Supporters of establishing recreational marijuana in South Dakota say they're pouring all their energy into a new ballot initiative…

Farming is Virginia's largest private industry, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

New Land Trust Model Will Support BIPOC-led Farming in Central VA

RICHMOND, Va. -- In central Virginia, permanent access to land is one of the biggest barriers to farming. A new land-trust model aims to secure both …

Social Issues

As Winter Nears, Groups Raise Awareness for Heating Help, Weatherization

DETROIT -- As cold weather moves in, state agencies are working to make sure Michiganders know how to apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance …

Paige Bethmann and Ku Stevens speak in between interviews at his house on the Yerington Paiute Reservation in Nevada. (Zack Kiszka)

Social Issues

NY Filmmaker Reflects on Upcoming Indian Boarding Schools Documentary

NEW YORK -- A team of New York-based filmmakers is producing a documentary about reclaiming Indigenous heritage, told through the experiences of an 18…

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021