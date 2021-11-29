Backers of Independent Panel Cry Foul Over Utah Redistricting Maps

SALT LAKE CITY - Backers of Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission are crying foul over the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval of what some observers are calling highly partisan political districts.



Lawmakers, who initially tried to eliminate the voter-approved Independent Commission, eventually compromised on a "hybrid" system, allowing the public panel to submit its maps along with those of the Legislature.



But Katie Wright - executive director of Better Boundaries, the group that organized the 2018 ballot initiative that created the commission - said the GOP majority essentially ignored the bipartisan panel's work.



"It's very much a partisan gerrymander," said Wright. "They not only took in partisanship, but really incumbency protection."



Wright said the maps will result in all four of Utah's Congressional districts having a Republican majority. Gov. Spencer Cox ignored calls from Democrats and others to veto the maps, saying he is satisfied that legislators have met the letter of the law.



The once-a-decade process of redrawing political maps based on the 2020 census essentially locks in those district boundaries for the next 10 years. Wright said she believes the whole thing will likely end up in the courts.



"We are pursuing litigation," said Wright. "Of course that is the confluence of there being a feasible and achievable legal path and national funding support. Although we would love to raise the money for that here in Utah."



The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a national watchdog group that analyzes redistricting, gave the Utah plan a failing grade, saying legislators used an unethical tool called "cracking" to dilute minority communities political power.



Wright said that despite the outcome, the Independent Commission has proved its ability to provide a bipartisan solution.



"You can draw a map in the light of day, you can give them to community members to respond on and make changes, and you can put politics aside," said Wright. "Unfortunately, the legislators control the process and put themselves first."



Wright says that unless the courts or the U.S. Justice Department intervene, the Legislature's district map will be used in the 2022 midterm and the 2024 general elections.







ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed.



This Thursday, 5,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend the annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz, to honor the 19-month occupation of the island by Native American activists from 1969 to 1971.



Morning Star Gali, coordinator of the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering and California community and tribal liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), which advises the United Nations on tribal issues, explains the idea behind the event.



"We celebrate this day as a day of healing, as a day of truth-telling," Gali stated. "It's a day of resistance to the exploitation that Indigenous peoples are continuing to fight."



The IITC is also promoting a campaign, "Gold, Greed and Genocide," drawing attention to the legacy of the Gold Rush. Miners moving West brought diseases that devastated the native population.



Gali said to heal, California must come to terms with all aspects of its history. She noted at one time, the state actually targeted Native Americans for extinction, paying out $1 million for scalping expeditions in 1851.



"There was this onslaught of bounty hunters that were chasing through our people and massacring our villages," Gali emphasized. "We were force-marched off of our land between the 1830s and 1860s. And so, California Indian leaders were imprisoned on Alcatraz Island."



Native American advocates have also campaigned for the removal of statues of Father Junipero Serra in cities up and down the California coast. They argued the mission system Serra oversaw enslaved, relocated or killed hundreds of thousands of Indigenous Californians.



RICHMOND, VA - An affluent area of Virginia blocked communities of color from accessing basic needs for generations, according to a new report, which said the result harmed those residents' health and concentrated wealth among whites.



The study examines policies over 400 years to show how segregation and laws preventing homeownership, equal education and fair employment combined to create a 17-year gap in life expectancy for people of color in Northern Virginia.



Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, said one motivation for the study was to learn from history.



"There's a common narrative that people often jump to, which is that 'problem neighborhoods' are the results of the choices of the people who live there," Woolf explained. "Rather than an understanding that they came to be through historic policies that segregated people and excluded them from being able to live elsewhere."



He noted the report, released jointly with the Northern Virginia Health Foundation, comes just as the U.S. House approved President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, which includes policies to help close gaps, such as parental leave, more affordable housing and postsecondary education.



Woolf pointed out after slavery, Jim Crow laws like racial covenants and redlining kept African Americans in Northern Virginia out of wealthier neighborhoods with better schools and better access to health services. Instead, they live in what he calls "islands of disadvantage," with harsh living conditions taking years off their lives and leaving them more vulnerable during the pandemic.



"These areas that are already known to have health disadvantages are often more vulnerable to a pandemic, to severe weather events, to climate change and so forth," Woolf pointed out. "It's the same areas that are the hotspots."



The report recommends Virginia lawmakers pass policies to help make up for the lasting impact of the past, including widening educational opportunities from preschool through college, creating jobs with wages that keep up with inflation, and better access to health care.



