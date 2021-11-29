Paid-Leave Advocates Press for Build Back Better, Aim to Improve CA Program

PIERRE, S.D. -- More than a dozen states, including South Dakota, don't require a judge to factor in a child's preference when making custody decisions, according to a new analysis of these laws.



The report was issued by CustodyXChange, which develops software for people managing custody issues. The company's managing editor, Shea Drefs, said they've looked at a range of policies in the United States to make sure parents are fully aware of legal requirements in their respective state. The latest findings showed that in 13 states, a child's preference doesn't have to be considered if the court makes a final custody decision.



Drefs cited two conflicting viewpoints at the heart of the matter.



"I think everyone would probably, to some extent, agree that it'd be nice for a child to have a say in their life," she said, "but then also, it's understandable that we don't want to have the child in the middle of the custody battle."



She said those are factors South Dakota judges have to keep in mind, and they still have the option of taking a child's preference into account, even if they don't have to. Two neighboring states, Montana and Wyoming, also are among the 13 states that don't have the requirement.



For any states that do require a child's input, it's allowed only when the child is considered mature enough to have a reasonable opinion. The report said most states don't provide age-specific guidance, no matter what custody laws they have on the books. Drefs said South Dakota judges are in that group as well.



"In some cases, they might listen to what the child has to say, and others they might not," she said. "And probably, age will be one of the things they look at. But the law in South Dakota doesn't have any guidance."



She said the goal of the report isn't to advocate for any law changes, but provide more clarity for parents and legal professionals. In South Dakota, one of the more recent attempts to update child-custody laws happened earlier this year, when supporters pushed a bill focusing on equal physical custody. That bill failed in the state Senate.





DENVER -- Nearly 80% of Colorado workers do not have access to paid family and medical leave, but that's expected to change starting in January 2024.



After struggling for years to get state lawmakers to adopt legislation, proponents turned directly to voters, who approved Proposition 118 by a 15-point margin.



Ashley Panelli, associate state director for the group 9to5 Colorado, said all eyes are now on Colorado, and she hopes the message sent by voters will help pave the way for paid leave in other states.



"That this passed on the ballot can really embolden other states to do something similar, and put it on their ballots, and feel confident that the voters are going to support something like this," Panelli contended.



The Colorado Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act provides eligible workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year, to care for themselves or a family member with serious illness, to bond with a newborn or a child placed through adoption or foster care, and other qualifying absences.



Critics warned the measure would put an undue burden on small businesses, and would not generate enough money to pay claims.



Starting in January 2023, businesses and workers will start paying into what's essentially an insurance pool, to build up revenues before benefits become available in 2024.



Panelli said Colorado's model is the most affordable way to provide paid leave.



"When you actually talk about the numbers to workers and businesses, and do the math with them, they see for themselves that it isn't a financial burden; that it is absolutely worth the cost, considering what folks are getting in return," Panelli asserted.



Workers are projected to contribute an average of $3.83 per week to the pool. Businesses will contribute less than 1% of a worker's wages, and companies with fewer than ten workers are not required to contribute.



Eligible workers can receive up to a maximum of $1,100 dollars per week, or up to 90% of the state's average weekly wage.





