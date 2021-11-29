Paid-Leave Advocates Press for Build Back Better, Aim to Improve CA Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The push to offer paid leave nationwide is in high gear. A plan already passed the U.S. House as part of the Build Back Better Act, but it faces unanimous Republican opposition in the Senate, where a vote is expected in the coming weeks.
California is one of nine states plus D.C. already offering paid leave, so advocates are focused on convincing holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a state hit hard by the opioid crisis.
Neil Sroka, communications director for the group Paid Leave for the U.S., said paid leave is sometimes about caring for yourself, so you can be there for the people who depend on you.
"When someone needs to get treatment for addiction recovery, they oftentimes need to go to inpatient services for two weeks or four weeks," Sroka explained. "And for many, that means choosing between a future without substance-use disorder and their job."
Opponents say the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill is too costly.
Meanwhile, California advocates are working to improve the system in the Golden State, where people can take up to eight weeks of paid family leave per year, as part of the state disability program, and recover 60% to 70% of their salary. State data showed many low-income families can't afford to use the program, because they need their whole salary.
This year Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 123, which would have increased the pay rate to 90% for all workers, citing concerns it would have raised payroll taxes.
Sroka pointed out Build Back Better would help California fund the program.
"One of the provisions of the paid-leave program is it would offer additional funding support for states like California that already offer a program," Sroka noted. "But most importantly, it would be a federal framework that will make sure that everyone has access to it."
Next year, the state Legislature will reconsider Assembly Bill 995, which would require employers to offer five days of paid sick leave per year, up from the current three.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's claims administration since Gov. Ned Lamont announced the pick last week.
Connecticut paid-leave benefits begin in January, but the advocacy campaign is concerned that having a private company, Aflac, as claims administrator will lead to individuals having denied or delayed access to the program.
Madeline Granato, policy director for the Connecticut Women's Education and Legal Fund, said it would affect folks who need paid family and medical leave the most.
"Especially low-wage workers and workers of color," Granato pointed out. "Who, I will note, are on the front lines of COVID-19, still to this day, without any access to leave, and need this benefit more than ever."
Granato pointed to the U.S. health-care system as an example of how privatizing a service has allowed companies to deny services to individuals, or profit off of basic needs. Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, employees may take up to 12 weeks of leave in a 12-month period.
Aflac will take applications and determine eligibility, and also oversee paid family and medical-leave benefits.
Granato emphasized advocates are hopeful that there will be oversight over the claims process, so all eligible individuals have the right to paid leave benefits.
"We hold the belief that no private entity should profit off of what should be a human right," Granato asserted. "Folks deserve access to the comprehensive benefits that are promised to them under the law that so many folks worked so hard to pass in 2019."
She added Connecticut's Paid Leave Program is still on track to begin despite COVID-19.
PIERRE, S.D. -- More than a dozen states, including South Dakota, don't require a judge to factor in a child's preference when making custody decisions, according to a new analysis of these laws.
The report was issued by CustodyXChange, which develops software for people managing custody issues. The company's managing editor, Shea Drefs, said they've looked at a range of policies in the United States to make sure parents are fully aware of legal requirements in their respective state. The latest findings showed that in 13 states, a child's preference doesn't have to be considered if the court makes a final custody decision.
Drefs cited two conflicting viewpoints at the heart of the matter.
"I think everyone would probably, to some extent, agree that it'd be nice for a child to have a say in their life," she said, "but then also, it's understandable that we don't want to have the child in the middle of the custody battle."
She said those are factors South Dakota judges have to keep in mind, and they still have the option of taking a child's preference into account, even if they don't have to. Two neighboring states, Montana and Wyoming, also are among the 13 states that don't have the requirement.
For any states that do require a child's input, it's allowed only when the child is considered mature enough to have a reasonable opinion. The report said most states don't provide age-specific guidance, no matter what custody laws they have on the books. Drefs said South Dakota judges are in that group as well.
"In some cases, they might listen to what the child has to say, and others they might not," she said. "And probably, age will be one of the things they look at. But the law in South Dakota doesn't have any guidance."
She said the goal of the report isn't to advocate for any law changes, but provide more clarity for parents and legal professionals. In South Dakota, one of the more recent attempts to update child-custody laws happened earlier this year, when supporters pushed a bill focusing on equal physical custody. That bill failed in the state Senate.
DENVER -- Nearly 80% of Colorado workers do not have access to paid family and medical leave, but that's expected to change starting in January 2024.
After struggling for years to get state lawmakers to adopt legislation, proponents turned directly to voters, who approved Proposition 118 by a 15-point margin.
Ashley Panelli, associate state director for the group 9to5 Colorado, said all eyes are now on Colorado, and she hopes the message sent by voters will help pave the way for paid leave in other states.
"That this passed on the ballot can really embolden other states to do something similar, and put it on their ballots, and feel confident that the voters are going to support something like this," Panelli contended.
The Colorado Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act provides eligible workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year, to care for themselves or a family member with serious illness, to bond with a newborn or a child placed through adoption or foster care, and other qualifying absences.
Critics warned the measure would put an undue burden on small businesses, and would not generate enough money to pay claims.
Starting in January 2023, businesses and workers will start paying into what's essentially an insurance pool, to build up revenues before benefits become available in 2024.
Panelli said Colorado's model is the most affordable way to provide paid leave.
"When you actually talk about the numbers to workers and businesses, and do the math with them, they see for themselves that it isn't a financial burden; that it is absolutely worth the cost, considering what folks are getting in return," Panelli asserted.
Workers are projected to contribute an average of $3.83 per week to the pool. Businesses will contribute less than 1% of a worker's wages, and companies with fewer than ten workers are not required to contribute.
Eligible workers can receive up to a maximum of $1,100 dollars per week, or up to 90% of the state's average weekly wage.
