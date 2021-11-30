Tuesday, November 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 30, 2021
Play

Minority-owned Southern businesses get back on their feet post-pandemic with a fund's help; President Biden says don't panic over the new COVID variant; and eye doctors gauge the risk of dying from COVID.

2021Talks - November 30, 2021
Play

U.S. Senate is back in session with a long holiday to-do list that includes avoiding a government shutdown; negotiations to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal resume; and Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter.

The Yonder Report - November 25, 2021
Play

South Dakota foster kids find homes with Native families; a conservative group wants oil and gas reform; rural Pennsylvania residents object to planes flying above tree tops; and poetry debuts to celebrate the land.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN's Rural Students to See Broadband Relief from Federal Bill

Play

Tuesday, November 30, 2021   

PRINCETON, Minn. -- President Joe Biden is expected to visit Minnesota today to tout passage of the new federal infrastructure bill.

Those working to fill broadband gaps for students in rural areas say the new plan should be a big help. According to the White House, Minnesota is poised to receive at least $100 million to expand broadband coverage across the state, with the possibility of more funding based on needs in certain areas.

Marc Johnson, executive director of the East Central Minnesota Educational Cable Cooperative, said as the pandemic took shape, many of the rural districts in his region had to get creative to ensure their students still were getting lesson plans.

"Sending work back and forth on buses, you know, to kids so that they could paper copies of things and things like that," Johnson recounted.

Johnson pointed out it also was hard for rural districts to set up Wi-Fi hot spots to keep students connected, in part because of weaker cellular signals. He added the funding is vital amid concerns students who could not fully participate in distance learning encountered setbacks in their academic performance.

Johnson also serves on the Governor's Task Force on Broadband. He emphasized Minnesota's east-central region serves as a "bullseye" for underserved areas when it comes to high-speed internet. He noted the extra money will take a lot of pressure off families and schools.

"Districts won't have to spend the money that they're spending right now on all of these measures to help families that don't have access," Johnson stated.

Combined with the $70 million in broadband spending approved by the state earlier this year, Johnson predicted the federal investment will "move the needle" in reducing gaps. Currently, 12% of Minnesota households do not have an internet subscription. The White House said the new funding will also help with internet affordability.


get more stories like this via email
The proposed Western Riverside County Wildlife Refuge is key habitat to the federally endangered Quino checkerspot butterfly. (Eric Porter/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Environment

Conservation Groups Build Support for Riverside County Wildlife Refuge

HEMET, Calif. -- Public-lands groups are asking Congress to support the proposed Western Riverside County Wildlife Refuge, a 500,000-acre swath …

Health and Wellness

Mental-Health Summit to Raise Awareness of Challenges in Maine System

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Advocates for access to mental-health services are holding a Behavioral Health Summit today at the Augusta Civic Center. They are …

Health and Wellness

Experts: Eye Exams Help Determine COVID Mortality Risk

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Eye exams can help determine your risk of dying from COVID, according to experts, because optometrists are often the first …

Black women in the Commonwealth are three to four times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than are non-Hispanic White women, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Experts: Lack of Coverage, Child Care, School Funding Affect Health Outcomes

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- In a few weeks, Kentucky lawmakers will convene the General Assembly, and health advocates are calling for new policies to address …

Environment

Wildlife Act Could Boost AR Conservation, Advocates Say

ST. JOE, Ark. -- More than a decade of restoration efforts in a section of Northern Arkansas' Ozark National Forest have led to 40 new species of …

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project awarded an "A" for partisan fairness to all three New Mexico legislative maps adopted by a citizen committee. (climate-xchange.org)

Social Issues

NM Legislature Set to Meet on Redistricting Maps

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Legislature will consider three possible redistricting maps for the House and Senate when it meets for a special …

Social Issues

SOAR Fund Lifts Up Small Businesses Hit by Pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Minority-owned businesses across the South are benefitting from a program designed to help them get back on their feet post-…

Social Issues

Backers of Independent Panel Cry Foul Over Utah Redistricting Maps

SALT LAKE CITY - Backers of Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission are crying foul over the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval of what …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021