Financial Tips as Student-Loan Payments Set to Resume Soon

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Student-loan borrowers have had a reprieve from making payments during the pandemic, but that's set to end in 2022. Starting in February, the pause on federal student-loan payments will be lifted for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Greg Harper, a financial capabilities counselor at Rural Dynamics, a Great-Falls-based financial nonprofit, has a plan of action for anyone with student debt.
"I recommend that they reach out to their loan servicer, online or by phone, to discuss options right away," he said. "Find out what payment that they will be responsible for and when will it be due. So, first of all, I don't want them caught off guard."
Nearly nine in 10 fully employed student-loan borrowers have said they don't feel financially secure enough to start paying off their loans again, according to the Student Debt Crisis Center. An estimated 100,000 Montana borrowers owe an average of about $30,000, both in federal and private loans.
Harper broke down how much of someone's budget should go toward student-loan debt.
"Debt service, minimum payments combined, should be no more than about 15% of your net spendable income," he said.
Harper added that each person's plan for tackling student loans should be based on their individual circumstances.
"That's the big question, right? It's not a black-and-white issue," he said. "So, it really is to cater to their specific situation, make the proper recommendations based on that."
BOISE, Idaho - Student loan borrowers take note: a pause on federal student-loan payments is set to end in February.
The moratorium on payments has been in place since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but it will be lifted on January 31.
Andrew Pentis, a senior writer and certified student loan counselor with the group Student Loan Hero, said the average student loan payment for Idaho borrowers is $274 a month, which can be quite a weight on the typical family budget.
"The good news for borrowers in the state of Idaho is that more than one out of three of them have a balance of under $10,000," said Pentis. "So, that's a little more realistic and easier to afford in terms of repayment, as opposed to those borrowers with much higher balances."
Pentis said people should contact their loan servicer before the pause on payments is lifted and check into their options.
He said people could also opt to continue the pause on their payments. But Pentis believes a better situation for many borrowers is to opt for an income-driven repayment plan.
"What those plans do is cap your monthly dues at a percentage of your income," said Pentis. "So, if you've lost your job or perhaps seen your wages cut, your new monthly payment on your federal student loans would reflect that change. You could qualify for a monthly payment as low as $0."
While there was talk of mass student-debt forgiveness at the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency, Pentis said that option is looking less likely.
However, he noted there have been changes under the Biden administration, such as a fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to make it easier for government and nonprofit workers to qualify.
"What's much more likely is that the Biden administration will continue to offer targeted loan forgiveness to groups that are particularly struggling with their student-loan debt," said Pentis.
BOSTON -- This holiday season, consumer advocates are urging Commonwealth residents to consider giving gifts that don't require purchasing anything. Or, if you have to purchase something, shop for refurbished items.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group (MASSPIRG), said while Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on electronics and other items may look appealing, there are great deals on refurbished items year-round.
"There's a shortage of goods and supply-chain problems, so you may well find yourself having more options for purchasing gifts by considering refurbished items," Domenitz explained. "Good for the environment, good for your pocketbook, good for options."
She noted MASSPIRG has two guides, one called "Buy Less Give More," which ideas for experiences, pre-loved gifts, classes, chores and tasks and baked goods, among other things. The other is called "Fixed for the Holidays," which gives recommendations on where to shop for refurbished items.
Domenitz noted many people do not realize the impact throwing out electronics and other items after just a few years can have on the environment and the nation's waste.
"If we could all keep our smartphones for one year more than we do, we would reduce the demand for manufacturing materials by 42 million pounds a day," Domenitz asserted.
Domenitz added when you buy refurbished items, there are some things to remember. She said it's important to make sure the manufacturer has a track record of durability and repairability, and to know what you want when you shop.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Supply chain delays have some holiday shoppers stressed that gifts won't be on store shelves on this "Black Friday," or won't arrive in time, but for members of the "Buy Nothing Project," that kind of stress is a thing of the past.
Liesl Clark, co-founder of the Project, said the rules are simple: no buying, selling, trading, bartering or dumping of things someone wants to get rid of.
"You can offer up, with an image and a little description, anything that you're getting rid of that you'd like to give away," Clark explained. "And you can also ask for anything that you want, or need. You just sort-of augment your lifestyle by buying nothing whenever you can."
Clark pointed out the project started in 2013 after her eye-opening trip to remote villages near the Nepal-Tibet border, where people shared very limited resources delivered sporadically by truck over dangerous mountain roads. The Buy Nothing Project recently launched an app to augment its Facebook presence.
Clark noted participation is broad, from students going off to college who need items to outfit their dorms, to retirees who are downsizing. She said baby items are always popular because they are often gently used.
"Let's face it, baby stuff is only used for so long," Clark remarked. "But we also have refugees -- families from all over the world that are coming to the United States, to Canada -- and those are families that are being set up with anything they might need."
Clark thinks the pandemic has grown the Buy Nothing Project's participation because isolation made some people seek connection by being helpful to neighbors. Others, trapped at home, decided it was time to declutter.
"So, this is a surefire way of enabling people to actually realize, 'I don't have to fill my house with all the same stuff that everybody else has.' Like, we don't all have to have lawnmowers," Clark observed.
According to the app's latest tally, the Buy Nothing Project has more than four million people regularly engaged in 6,800 groups in 44 countries.