Teachers’ Union Issues Recommendations for NY Public Schools

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has released a new report this week, with recommendations from educators about how best to shape the future of public education in the state.



Andy Pallotta, president of NYSUT, said the union's Future Forward Task Force is suggesting deeper state investments in schools rather than returning students to pre-COVID standards.



He contended it means doing more to meet students' social and emotional needs by funding more school counselor positions.



"Some of the ratios are tremendously high in the state, and we'd love to see those come down, in a big way," Pallotta explained. "Like, let's not just make it one to a thousand or one to 500. Let's try and get it one to 250 students, one to 200 students."



He added cities in New York could be using leftover federal pandemic relief money to fund positions in their school districts. NYSUT also wants state lawmakers to enact minimum employment standards for critical staff, in positions like school social workers, psychologists, counselors and nurses.



As a former New York City educator, Pallotta argued counseling positions were vital to students' well-being.



"When we hired social workers in the school that I worked in, things improved," Pallotta recounted. "There was reach-out, The students had someone to turn to beside the teacher, who has maybe 30 other students in the classroom."



He noted it is especially important with educators across the board reporting burnout in the pandemic.



The report also suggested more districts create "community schools," which coordinate additional food and health services to help connect children and their families.



Pallotta pointed to the Rome Connected Community Schools program as one example.



"They have a food pantry, and they have health services for the children in the school buildings, partnerships with hospitals, and young people can go in and pick out clothing that they would need," Pallotta outlined.



NYSUT recommended new annual state funding of $100 million to create more community schools. According to the report, out of about 730 districts in the state, just under 300 use the model.



PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- Broadband gaps affect many facets of life, including education. The new federal infrastructure plan includes money to expand high-speed internet access, potentially making learning easier in rural Wisconsin.



The state is poised to receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.



Kim Kaukl, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, said with broadband infrastructure still hard to come by in many remote areas, students face barriers, even in the absence of a global health crisis.



He pointed out being connected can give them a boost with day-to-day assignments.



"Many of our kids, when they get home, they do not have the connectivity," Kaukl explained. "Or, if they have the connectivity, they don't have the download speed to do the research that maybe they need to do for a report, or a project that they're working on."



He said even when many districts around the country were doing distance learning a year ago, smaller schools in Wisconsin had to get creative to maintain face-to-face time. He suggested it was the only real way to ensure learning was not disrupted.



As the funds are distributed, Kaukl emphasized he hopes local internet providers play a prominent role because of their connections to local communities.



Kaukl added establishing more Wi-Fi capability and higher download speeds not only helps families be prepared for the next crisis, but also for snow days. As for schools, the opportunities allow them to avoid falling behind in terms of technology.



"I would say many of our schools are pretty well set," Kaukl acknowledged. "But we've got some areas and pockets, yet that are still struggling with that."



Last year, 80% of districts in a survey from the Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association said they need funding for technology training for staff.



According to federal officials, more than 5% of Wisconsin residents live in broadband infrastructure "deserts," and 14% of households don't have an internet subscription.



SALEM, Ore. -- A new project with a grant from the federal government aims to invite Hispanic students in Oregon into agriculture and technology careers.



Chemeketa Community College in the Willamette Valley has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project will provide tuition waivers and paid internships for high school students, and place 12 agriculture science students from the college as mentors in local high schools.



Tim Ray, dean of Agriculture Science and Technology at the college, wants to fight the misconception farm-related work is only done in the fields.



"It's really training folks around how to manage agricultural enterprises, and work with all of the technology that is included in producing the food, fiber and fuel that runs the world," Ray explained.



He pointed out there are science-based jobs in agriculture, as well as opportunities in marketing and finance. The grant will direct nearly $275,000 to Chemeketa.



Ray noted the college is working hard to offer courses, especially on the non-credit side, in multiple languages.



"That's important to us; to eliminate that language barrier, as much as possible," Ray emphasized. "We try to have bilingual staff in the building."



The USDA has been selecting projects from Hispanic-Serving Institutions of higher education, including Chemeketa, to fund through grants.



