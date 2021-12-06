'Food, Funds and Friends': WI Food Pantries Seek Holiday Support

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Wisconsin's food charities are preparing for a possible spike in demand heading into the holiday season.



From the end of federal pandemic aid measures to ongoing supply chain disruptions, Stephanie Dorfman, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin, said organizations like hers are balancing several factors this year.



Feeding Wisconsin coordinates six regional food banks across the state, and distributed 86 million pounds of food during the 2021 fiscal year, up 75% from 2019.



"Our food banks across the state are always in need of food, funds and friends," said Dorfman.



A March 2021 report from Feeding America, Feeding Wisconsin's parent organization, predicted more than 10% of Wisconsinites, or about 606,000 people, would experience food insecurity this year. That's slightly better than the national average of nearly 13%.



As local food pantries work to address food insecurity, Nancy Renkes - executive director of the Feed my People Food Bank in Eau Claire - said these organizations typically prefer cash donations, which allow them more flexibility when stocking their shelves.



"So, it absolutely is much more beneficial to hungry people if we can have people make a financial donation versus a food donation," said Renkes, "unless it's food that would otherwise end up in the landfill."



According to its website, Feed my People distributes more than 8.3 million pounds of food annually to 14 counties in western Wisconsin.



While it isn't a major concern yet, Renkes added, supply chain disruptions have made getting food to pantries more difficult in recent weeks.



"We're feeling the impact in really just a couple of different ways," said Renkes, "and we're cautiously optimistic that it won't become a huge issue. But definitely, it's a concern."



She noted food-aid charities need continued support even past the holidays, as they predict demand will likely remain high well into the new year.







NEW YORK - A new report shows far fewer New Yorkers have gone hungry since the federal government nearly doubled its spending in the pandemic on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.



The number of New York residents who reported not having enough to eat was more than 6 million in April, but by September it had fallen to around 2.7 million - the month enhanced SNAP benefits were extended through the American Rescue Plan.



Joel Berg, chief executive of Hunger Free America, said the downward trend is widespread.



"We've seen that in New York City. We've seen that in the New York metropolitan region. We've seen that in 50 states around the country," he said. "Safety nets work. Helping people have more food choice works."



The American Rescue Plan amounted to around $28 more in SNAP benefits per person, per month. Hunger Free America now is among the groups pushing for U.S. Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act, although some of the social safety-net aspects of the bill are getting major pushback for their cost and for some lawmakers' perceptions of government overreach.



GrowNYC runs Greenmarket programs that allow people to use SNAP dollars to purchase fresh produce. Angela Davis, its director of retail food access and agriculture, said there was a hunger crisis even before COVID, and the increased demand indicates, to her, how the issue of food insecurity must be approached going forward.



"I feel like one thing that we've learned through this crisis," she said, "is that, how can we remove the barriers to healthy food? And how can we even the playing field?"



According to the New York Department of Health, one-quarter of adults in New York City consume no fresh fruits or vegetables per day. Davis said initiatives to improve those diets would help the food producers, too.



"One benefit of SNAP and these different government programs, too, is that they really put that fuel into the economy, too, because people are going to a grocery store, going to the farmers' market," she said, "so it also helps fuel the economy and support local businesses, and support local farmers."



Davis added that GrowNYC's fresh food-box program is run on a sliding scale, so the more the government can subsidize that program, the wider its potential reach to New Yorkers.



LOS ANGELES -- Anti-hunger advocates filed suit Monday to force Los Angeles County to speed up processing of applications for emergency food assistance.



Those applications by law must be processed within three days, but the county's own data showed between October 2020 and September 2021, more than a third of applications took longer, affecting 54,000 households.



Frank Tamborello, executive director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, said the CalFresh program is akin to emergency response.



"When someone is hungry, every hour, every minute matters," Tamborello argued. "It is unconscionable that in Los Angeles County, the most vulnerable families have to wait for weeks to get something as basic as food assistance."



The county did not respond to a request for comment by deadline, but has acknowledged a surge in demand combined with staffing issues is straining the system.



Lena Silver, associate director of litigation and policy advocacy for Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, said to qualify for emergency food assistance, you have to earn less than $150 per month and have less than $100 in cash, or be unable to pay your rent or mortgage.



"Emergency CalFresh is not a cushion," Silver asserted. "It gives people money for food who are at imminent risk of, or already experiencing, hunger."



Los Angeles County's 12-month average for applications processed past the deadline is at 36%, much higher than other large counties in Southern California. For example, San Bernardino County misses the mark more than 11% of the time. Orange County is at 7% and San Diego County is at 5%.



