Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 2: The Present

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about the work going on.



Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, explained a majority of kids coming into care are from families struggling with everyday problems, compounded by the stress of making ends meet.



"Children who grow up in low-income situations can be extremely well-cared for," Walther acknowledged. "But maintaining food in the home at times, or joblessness, homelessness, these are struggles that can be misconstrued as neglect."



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said as poor people engage with more public systems, the systems themselves mistake poverty for child neglect. And neglect, she added, is a broad category, ranging from truancy to unstable living conditions.



"We have a housing complex that's been in the news because of poor conditions," Reese observed. "It's all owner-driven, they just haven't fixed anything. And it's of no fault of the people that are living there, but that puts them at risk of having Child Protection involvement."



Roughly 15,000 children in Ohio are currently under the care of children services, and thousands more are being served at home.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, said removing kids from struggling families is not always the best answer. She explained supports such as housing, food assistance and counseling services keep families together, which produces better long-term outcomes.



"Separation is harmful for children and families," Citrin emphasized. "Separation is traumatic, and we don't necessarily see a great outcome for the kids who then just linger in care. "



Walther added caseworkers strive to keep families together, and place children with kin when possible instead of in stranger foster care.



"Courts and police are the only people that can remove children from their home, and people get very angry and very upset with people in child welfare," Walther noted. "And it's a hard job. I don't think they realize how much child-welfare workers care."



Part three of our series takes a look at a vision of the future that supports and preserves families.



References: State data Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services 2021



get more stories like this via email



BOSTON -- The holidays can be a tough time for many young people who have aged out of foster care or don't have a stable home situation, and Massachusetts is making a new effort to help.



One in 10 young adults in the U.S. ages 18 to 25 experiences homelessness at some point during a year. The figure rises to 83% among Black youth compared to white youth, and 120% for LGBTQ youth compared to those who identify as heterosexual.



Elisabeth Jackson, CEO of the Boston nonprofit Bridge Over Troubled Waters, said the holidays can bring increased rates of depression and loneliness for those without homes or who have aged out of foster care.



"Young people get isolated and get into risky behaviors to just survive through the night," Jackson explained. "We don't use that against our young people, when their substance abuse goes up higher because they're just trying to get through. Everybody's celebrating, they have nowhere to go, and it's cold outside."



A statewide public awareness campaign called "Path to Help," launched last month, is directed at young people in homeless or unstable housing situations. It urges them to connect with trustworthy resources, and makes information about services and shelters available by calling 211 or looking online, at mass.gov/pathtohelp.



Jackson added young people navigate homelessness differently than adults, and said it is important for elected officials to take it into account, and support organizations taking a holistic approach to a young person's potential needs.



"It's not 'one size fit all,'" Jackson contended. "It takes coordination, it takes effort, wraparound services - a holistic approach to that one child, that young person."



During the pandemic, COVID relief bills provided financial assistance to older youths as they aged out of foster care, but it expired in September. Last month, the U.S. House passed a bill to extend the support, and it is now in the Senate.



References: Youth homelessness survey Voices of Youth Count Nov. 2017

Youth housing resources Ma. Unaccompanied Homeless Youth Commission 2021

House Resolution 5661 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Children Services is tasked with protecting the safety, well-being, and permanency of children and families, but some experts say it has not escaped its origins as a system that separates.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, explained there is a long-standing belief foster care is the best and only intervention for families struggling with abuse or neglect, and she said separation particularly impacts families of color.



"At the beginning, the system didn't even serve children of color because they weren't deemed worthy," Citrin explained. "We then see the children services system separating Native children from their families and their culture to try and force assimilation, and separating Black children at a very high rate."



Citrin pointed out oppression and racism within children services are connected to systemic policies excluding families of color and do not create the social support families need.



The disparities are evident in other public systems rooted in racism, including juvenile justice. Currently, Black children represent 36% of the children in foster care in Ohio, while they represent 14% of children in the general population. Black and mixed-race children also experience more placements in the foster system than their white peers.



Research has found racial bias among people who report children to Children Services and among the caseworkers who assess a family's situation.



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said her staff is laser-focused on protecting children from abuse and neglect. When the focus is affected by poverty and the overwhelming number of cases workers are managing, she said it can unintentionally lead to racial disparities.



"We have some of the best people in this field, but the truth is, all of us come in with biases," Reese observed. "It impacts the way we do the work. And so, if you're a person of color, and you're poor, the risk of you having involvement in child protection is raised."



And Citrin noted the way child protection is funded also contributed to the history of separation. She emphasized prior to the passage of the Family First Prevention Services Act, federal funding streams including services to help keep children with their families were inadequate.



"Title IV-E up until very recently could only be used for foster care placements," Citrin stressed. "You didn't have the federal funding stream for child welfare services to serve families where children were able to remain home and in their community."



Title IV-E is the main federal funding source for child welfare systems. Citrin added states have also been limited in their ability to fund prevention services as child welfare agencies have to first pay for children who are placed in foster care as federal financing only covers part of the cost.



Part two of our series will examine the current state of children services and families served.



References: Disparity report Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 2020

Family First Prevention Services Act U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services 02/09/2018

Title IV-E U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services 02/09/2018



get more stories like this via email

