Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 8, 2021
Play

Latino groups say Nevada's new political maps have diluted their influence, especially in Las Vegas' Congressional District 1; and strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet.

2021Talks - December 8, 2021
Play

Presidents Biden and Putin discuss the Ukrainian border in a virtual meeting; Senate reaches an agreement to raise the debt ceiling; and officials testify about closing the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Play

Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 2: The Present

Play

Tuesday, December 7, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about the work going on.

Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, explained a majority of kids coming into care are from families struggling with everyday problems, compounded by the stress of making ends meet.

"Children who grow up in low-income situations can be extremely well-cared for," Walther acknowledged. "But maintaining food in the home at times, or joblessness, homelessness, these are struggles that can be misconstrued as neglect."

Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said as poor people engage with more public systems, the systems themselves mistake poverty for child neglect. And neglect, she added, is a broad category, ranging from truancy to unstable living conditions.

"We have a housing complex that's been in the news because of poor conditions," Reese observed. "It's all owner-driven, they just haven't fixed anything. And it's of no fault of the people that are living there, but that puts them at risk of having Child Protection involvement."

Roughly 15,000 children in Ohio are currently under the care of children services, and thousands more are being served at home.

Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, said removing kids from struggling families is not always the best answer. She explained supports such as housing, food assistance and counseling services keep families together, which produces better long-term outcomes.

"Separation is harmful for children and families," Citrin emphasized. "Separation is traumatic, and we don't necessarily see a great outcome for the kids who then just linger in care. "

Walther added caseworkers strive to keep families together, and place children with kin when possible instead of in stranger foster care.

"Courts and police are the only people that can remove children from their home, and people get very angry and very upset with people in child welfare," Walther noted. "And it's a hard job. I don't think they realize how much child-welfare workers care."

Part three of our series takes a look at a vision of the future that supports and preserves families.


get more stories like this via email
Oil and natural-gas production is the largest industrial source of methane pollution in the country. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Pennsylvanians Make Voices Heard During EPA Methane-Rule Hearing

PITTSBURGH -- Pennsylvanians were overwhelmingly present during three days of virtual public testimony to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) la…

Social Issues

Who Gets Essential-Worker Bonus Pay? Hearings Focus on Federal Funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers heard from the state's nurses, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store employees and other essential workers …

Social Issues

Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept …

The city of Ann Arbor recently implemented a policy to provide free menstrual products in public restrooms. (photoguns/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups: Removing Tax on Menstrual Products a Step Toward More Accessibility

LANSING, Mich. -- One in five teens in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, and Michigan organizations are working to make pads, tampons…

Social Issues

NM Eviction Moratorium to End, Homelessness Spike Worrisome

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference …

Holiday sales in 2021 are expected to increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year, and a record 87% of shoppers plan to shop online, according to the National Retail Federation. (PhotoMIx-Company/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Ho Ho Ho! Don't Get Scammed Buying Holiday Gifts

AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes …

Social Issues

“Hey Joe” Delivers Musical Message to Manchin on Climate Action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As the U.S. Senate considers President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, environmental advocates have a musical message for …

Social Issues

MI Groups Raise Awareness of Dangers for LGBTQ Homeless Youth

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The holidays can be a tough time for young people experiencing homelessness, and Michigan organizations are working to provide …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021