Friday, December 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 10, 2021
Play

Emergency room nurses in New York speak out about staffing issues; and advocates for people in prison applaud a Maryland decision to restrict the governor from making parole decisions.

2021Talks - December 10, 2021
Play

Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to shield privileged documents is denied by a judge as Democrats advance a bill to curb executive powers, and former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at the Capitol.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Companies Learn How to Elevate Employee Health Post-Pandemic

Play

Friday, December 10, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A healthier and more nurturing work environment appears to be a stronger consideration these days by people reevaluating their career choices.

An upcoming event in Iowa aims to reinforce the need for companies to consider "wellness perks" for their workforce. In a new national survey, a majority of businesses and employees say job sites prioritizing workers' health are likely to be more prosperous after the pandemic.

Wesley Franklin, community impact director for the American Heart Association in Des Moines, said it is vital to implement a culture which gives staff a chance to break away from the day-to-day grind.

"You know, if we're sitting at our desk 9 to 5, are we really prioritizing our health?" Franklin questioned.

He pointed out wellness resources are key as researchers continue to learn how the pandemic has affected people's health, including heart health. The topics will be covered at the annual Iowa Workplace Health Symposium. The event is free and takes place Jan. 19 at Des Moines University's Olsen Center, with options for virtual participation. There's no charge to attend, but organizers say you need to register ahead of time.

Franklin noted some Iowa companies have already taken steps in this area, including Grinnell Mutual, which has a dedicated wellness center. He added it is a chance for other regional employers to take notice.

"Making sure that, 'Hey, we value you. We value employees. We want you to stay here. We understand, you know. Yeah, get up for those 10 or 15 minutes, move around,'" Franklin suggested.

He emphasized the ideas could especially help companies struggling to attract and retain workers as the economy reopens.

Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


