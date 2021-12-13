Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state over the weekend.



The storms have likely killed at least eighty people, with dozens more unaccounted for. Tens of thousands of people remain without power.



McClean County resident Karen Kitchens works at a local restaurant called the Dairy Freeze. She described a dramatic uptick in food demand, with people traveling from hard-hit neighboring counties to get a meal.



"We couldn't accommodate them," said Kitchens. "They had no power and no homes. It was all we could do. We had to call in extra help. And I knew that's what it was going to be."



More than 300 National Guard service members continue to search for survivors and bodies. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has also created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.



Donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other groups have also set up donation websites.



Beshear, who declared a state of emergency, said he expects the death toll to rise to more than a hundred, and said the tornadoes may prove to be the worst severe weather event in state history.



"Kentucky is absolutely united," said Beshear. "We're united with our people. We're united to find and rescue as many as possible. We're united to grieve with at least 100 families that will have lost individuals."



Kitchens says she feels lucky to be alive.



"I just felt like this is going to be it," said Kitchens. "It's really going to happen. You know, this time, it's going to happen. We're not going to get out of it this time."



At a press conference on Sunday Beshear said no survivors at the Mayfield candle factory have been found since Saturday afternoon.







COER D'ALENE, Idaho - A new poll finds north Idahoans believe they have one important solution to climate change in their back yard: the forest.



The Nature Conservancy in Idaho surveyed 400 likely voters in the region and found two-thirds see the state's forest as an opportunity to help solve climate change.



Kari Kostka - director of external affairs with The Nature Conservancy in Idaho - said 87% of respondents also support prescribed burns, where fires are lit in a specific area under controlled conditions.



"It's a tool that has many climate benefits for our forests because not only do prescribed burns help prevent catastrophic wildfire," said Kostka, "but it also restores healthier forests that are better able to sequester carbon."



The vast majority of north Idahoans in the survey agree catastrophic wildfires are a problem and getting worse. Climate scientists have linked the warming planet to longer and more devastating wildfire seasons.



The poll also shows support for methods like mechanical thinning. Kostka noted The Nature Conservancy in Idaho is using this and prescribed burns in a pilot program in eastern Idaho through a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of expanding it in coming years.



"This type of partnership-based model is one way we're hoping to help break the cycle of fuel buildup that's leading to some of these more intense wildfires," said Kostka. "So we're trying to restore some of the more natural regimes to these landscapes."



Kostka said she believes this survey proves people in north Idaho want climate action now.



"There's still this sense that climate change is a risky topic politically, especially in north Idaho," said Kostka. "But our polling has really shown this isn't the case, and the numbers are actually in line with national trends as well."





