Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state over the weekend.
The storms have likely killed at least eighty people, with dozens more unaccounted for. Tens of thousands of people remain without power.
McClean County resident Karen Kitchens works at a local restaurant called the Dairy Freeze. She described a dramatic uptick in food demand, with people traveling from hard-hit neighboring counties to get a meal.
"We couldn't accommodate them," said Kitchens. "They had no power and no homes. It was all we could do. We had to call in extra help. And I knew that's what it was going to be."
More than 300 National Guard service members continue to search for survivors and bodies. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has also created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other groups have also set up donation websites.
Beshear, who declared a state of emergency, said he expects the death toll to rise to more than a hundred, and said the tornadoes may prove to be the worst severe weather event in state history.
"Kentucky is absolutely united," said Beshear. "We're united with our people. We're united to find and rescue as many as possible. We're united to grieve with at least 100 families that will have lost individuals."
Kitchens says she feels lucky to be alive.
"I just felt like this is going to be it," said Kitchens. "It's really going to happen. You know, this time, it's going to happen. We're not going to get out of it this time."
At a press conference on Sunday Beshear said no survivors at the Mayfield candle factory have been found since Saturday afternoon.
COER D'ALENE, Idaho - A new poll finds north Idahoans believe they have one important solution to climate change in their back yard: the forest.
The Nature Conservancy in Idaho surveyed 400 likely voters in the region and found two-thirds see the state's forest as an opportunity to help solve climate change.
Kari Kostka - director of external affairs with The Nature Conservancy in Idaho - said 87% of respondents also support prescribed burns, where fires are lit in a specific area under controlled conditions.
"It's a tool that has many climate benefits for our forests because not only do prescribed burns help prevent catastrophic wildfire," said Kostka, "but it also restores healthier forests that are better able to sequester carbon."
The vast majority of north Idahoans in the survey agree catastrophic wildfires are a problem and getting worse. Climate scientists have linked the warming planet to longer and more devastating wildfire seasons.
The poll also shows support for methods like mechanical thinning. Kostka noted The Nature Conservancy in Idaho is using this and prescribed burns in a pilot program in eastern Idaho through a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of expanding it in coming years.
"This type of partnership-based model is one way we're hoping to help break the cycle of fuel buildup that's leading to some of these more intense wildfires," said Kostka. "So we're trying to restore some of the more natural regimes to these landscapes."
Kostka said she believes this survey proves people in north Idaho want climate action now.
"There's still this sense that climate change is a risky topic politically, especially in north Idaho," said Kostka. "But our polling has really shown this isn't the case, and the numbers are actually in line with national trends as well."
HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. -- One of the major takeaways from last month's big climate conference in Scotland is, all levels of government need to collaborate to address climate change. One small New York community is trying to do just that.
Hastings-on-Hudson is 20 miles north of New York City, on the banks of the Hudson River.
Niki Armacost, mayor of the village, said due to more frequent extreme weather events, flooding has become a repeat concern. So, the town has adopted a Climate Emergency Declaration, working with Westchester County to reduce greenhouse gases.
Armacost argued it is critical, even for small towns, to take climate change seriously because it's increasingly becoming something they have to deal with.
"Arguably it's one of the number one concerns of municipalities, big or small, and it's a direction that we should all be moving in," Armacost asserted. "It's really, really important for our children, our children's children, for future generations, that we do whatever we can to address this issue."
She said the village is now working to draft a climate action plan, with a focus on sustainable transportation and energy-efficient buildings.
As the COP26 climate conference ended, the U.S. branch of ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability released research on realistic pathways local governments can take to reduce per-capita emissions by 63% or more by 2030, in order to meet Paris Climate Agreement goals.
Angie Fyfe, executive director of ICLEI USA, said one way is through what's known as Community Choice Aggregation, which allows governments to have a say in their local energy supplier.
"That's a great way for a city to really lead by example and really demonstrate to the community that they are not only taking action themselves toward local environmental goals, but oftentimes these strategies will reduce the cost of operating city government."
She said Hastings-on-Hudson, which is powered by Sustainable Westchester, is among many New York towns participating in Community Choice Aggregation.
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina's Marine Fisheries Commission has approved an updated version of the state's Coastal Habitat Protection Plan, which experts say will improve the health of the state's wetlands and estuaries, and increase communities' resilience to climate change.
Leda Cunningham, officer for conserving marine life in the United States at The Pew Charitable Trusts, explained the plan includes new guidelines aimed at protecting seagrass, which filter out pollutants, improve water quality and help communities withstand increasing flood and sea-level rise from climate change by strengthening shorelines.
"I think it's really important for the public to understand that a healthy coastal environment can contribute to healthier coastal communities," Cunningham asserted.
The updated plan also includes information on how residents can design local projects and solutions to protect their estuaries.
Cunningham pointed to the Neuse River Basin as an example, and said communities could identify where additional vegetation could be planted along stream beds to help absorb and slow stormwater runoff and reduce algae blooms.
The plan also is in line with Gov. Roy Cooper's 2020 Climate Risk Assessment and Resilience Plan, which addressed the need to increase the resiliency of regions devastated by hurricanes.
Anne Deaton, habitat program supervisor of the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, said the state's valuable fisheries depend on the actions outlined in the updated plan.
"So if we are successful in implementation actions, it will improve our water quality, which will improve our habitat," Deaton explained. "That improves things like tourism, water-skiing and swimming, harvesting shellfish. It also increases the resilience of the coast when we have storms."
Cunningham emphasized she is excited about the plan's recommendation to forge a public-private partnership to maximize the interest and commitment of residents who want local solutions. She added many of the recommendations already are happening in coastal communities, and noted the state will begin working on water-quality rule-making recommendations next year.
"They're going to hit the ground running in January," Cunningham remarked. "That's going to take really pulling together between the environmental management commission, DEQ staff -- especially the division of water resources -- and this new public-private partnership that needs to get formed quickly and move things along."
According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the state has received more than 1,200 signatures from North Carolinians endorsing the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan.
