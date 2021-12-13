Monday, December 13, 2021

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2021
Kentucky communities band together in the aftermath of deadly storms, California's redistricting commission is urged to consider environmental justice, and Texas' abortion law may be just the beginning.

2021Talks - December 13, 2021
Western Kentucky grapples with rising death toll from deadly tornadoes; FEMA administrator says more extreme weather events likely due to climate change; and Biden acknowledges inflation is hurting Americans.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

Monday, December 13, 2021   

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand.

The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also promises a $10,000 bounty to citizens if they win a court case against anyone who has helped someone gain access to an abortion.

At a virtual press conference Friday, American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project Staff Attorney Julia Kaye said if the Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to an abortion, she expects roughly half the states to follow Texas' lead.

"Five justices on the Supreme Court have shrugged their shoulders in the face of the catastrophic harm in Texas," said Kaye, "ignoring 50 years of legal precedent forbidding states from stripping away our fundamental right to end a pregnancy."

The high court's 5-to-4 vote said providers could still sue in federal court. Since the Friday decision, legal experts have warned that nearly every constitutional right is now at risk.

And to that end, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday called on lawmakers in that state to pass legislation modeled on the Texas abortion law as a strategy to go after the gun industry.

Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a staff physician with the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, noted how difficult the past 100 days have been on the Center's staff.

"Over and over again, we are forced to violate our conscience and our training, and turn away patients who need us," said Kumar. "And we have no good answers to their questions of why this is happening or when it might end."

Amy Hagstrom Miller is the president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance and oversees abortion clinics, including the center in McAllen. She called the court's decision unjust, cruel and inhumane.

"Our staff are heartbroken, scared and discouraged," said Miller. "They're angry at having to serve as agents of the state against their will, to enforce a law they don't agree with."

Texas' Senate Bill 8 has been in effect since September 1.




About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Environment

Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the …

To qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, borrowers have had to meet a handful of requirements including working in a public-sector job, making 120 on-time student loan payments and participating in a qualified repayment plan. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

Social Issues

More Student-Loan Forgiveness Urged as Repayments Set to Resume

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers …

Health and Wellness

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities …

During the 2018-19 school year, an estimated 86% of students in Pennsylvania's public schools did not receive adequate funding, according to state law. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PA's School Funding Trial Gives Snapshot of State's Underfunded Districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today. Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the …

Health and Wellness

Pleas for Booster Shots Ahead of MN Holiday Gatherings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's Christmas holiday might have more of a traditional feel for Minnesota families than 2020 did. But the state's health-…

Social Issues

Record Year for MN's Market Bucks Program

MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers …

 

