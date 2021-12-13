Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand.



The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also promises a $10,000 bounty to citizens if they win a court case against anyone who has helped someone gain access to an abortion.



At a virtual press conference Friday, American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project Staff Attorney Julia Kaye said if the Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to an abortion, she expects roughly half the states to follow Texas' lead.



"Five justices on the Supreme Court have shrugged their shoulders in the face of the catastrophic harm in Texas," said Kaye, "ignoring 50 years of legal precedent forbidding states from stripping away our fundamental right to end a pregnancy."



The high court's 5-to-4 vote said providers could still sue in federal court. Since the Friday decision, legal experts have warned that nearly every constitutional right is now at risk.



And to that end, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday called on lawmakers in that state to pass legislation modeled on the Texas abortion law as a strategy to go after the gun industry.



Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a staff physician with the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, noted how difficult the past 100 days have been on the Center's staff.



"Over and over again, we are forced to violate our conscience and our training, and turn away patients who need us," said Kumar. "And we have no good answers to their questions of why this is happening or when it might end."



Amy Hagstrom Miller is the president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance and oversees abortion clinics, including the center in McAllen. She called the court's decision unjust, cruel and inhumane.



"Our staff are heartbroken, scared and discouraged," said Miller. "They're angry at having to serve as agents of the state against their will, to enforce a law they don't agree with."



Texas' Senate Bill 8 has been in effect since September 1.







PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report investigates facilities that dissuade women from getting abortions.



Known as crisis-pregnancy centers, the facilities have proliferated across the country.



Kim Clark, senior attorney for reproductive rights, health and justice at the advocacy organization Legal Voice, said crisis pregnancy centers purposely deceive people.



"They draw people in by misleading folks and giving the false impression that they are full-service reproductive health clinics," Clark explained. "And then, really all they're providing is the drug-store pregnancy test and potentially an ultrasound that is useless, if not actually harmful, insofar as it could be misleading."



The Alliance: State Advocates for Women's Rights and Gender Equality partnered with Legal Voice on the study, called "Designed to Deceive." According to the report, there are nearly 3.5 times more crisis-pregnancy centers in Oregon than there are abortion-care clinics.



Sometimes known as pregnancy-resource centers, the organizations running them state their purpose is to provide medical resources to expectant mothers.



On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard challenges to a Texas law, which would essentially ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.



Clark pointed out crisis-pregnancy centers are connecting and in contact with pregnant people, and the Texas law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and people who aid women with getting abortions.



"Which creates an incentive for, basically, the surveillance of pregnant people," Clark contended. "And crisis-pregnancy centers are really in the ideal position to serve that function."



Clark noted there are measures states can take if they are interested in reducing unintended pregnancies.



"Expanding access to reproductive-health care and access to comprehensive medically accurate sexual health education, both would go a long way," Clark asserted.



The report found some crisis-pregnancy centers have been able to secure public funding, although Clark said it is not the case in Northwest states.



RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women small-business owners in North Carolina say access to financing is a key component of helping women reach economic success.



Jainaba Jeng, founder and CEO of Kitchens of Africa based in Raleigh, an African-inspired specialty foods company, is originally from West Africa. She said she sought to recreate the foods of her native country in easy-to-use sauces.



She noted the community development-focused Self-Help Credit Union guided her through the process to get her first commercial loan.



"They were able to look beyond my current circumstances and saw all the hard work that I had put in over the years," Jeng recounted. "They judged me not on what I was going through now, but on what I had achieved throughout the years that I had the business."



Research shows around 52% of women business owners have access to bank credit, and often get offered smaller loans and pay higher interest rates compared with men.



According to the National Association of Women Business owners, more than 11 million businesses nationwide are owned by women, and more than five million by women of color.



Jeng added the financial assistance has helped her grow her business.



"I have been able to expand my product line," Jeng explained. "I started out with two jars; now we have seven different SKUs on the market. "



Tina Postel, executive director of Loaves and Fishes based in Charlotte, explained because women often have the added demands of child care, and might have gaps on their resume due to leaving the workforce, women end up losing out on income over time.



"Sometimes it is a bigger struggle for women to get ahead economically," Postel remarked.



Since the onset of the pandemic, many small businesses have closed or are barely staying afloat. Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide program to help funnel $12 million to help boost economic recovery of state-certified minority and women-owned businesses.



