Groups Challenge IL Legislative Maps, Cite Voting Rights Act

CHICAGO -- Court hearings in legal challenges to Illinois' proposed legislative maps are underway. Groups are challenging the maps, citing the Voting Rights Act and saying the maps dilute minority votes.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is representing Latino residents in Chicago, and the NAACP as well as the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations are representing Black residents of the East St. Louis area.
Ryan Tolley, policy director for the group CHANGE Illinois, said the plaintiffs are arguing it is important for communities of interest to be kept together, and have the power to elect a candidate who will represent the issues they care about.
"They're saying the way the districts are drawn, it fractures these communities and ends up diluting their representation," Tolley explained. "Those are the Section 2 (of the Voting Rights Act) voting-rights claims."
Lawmakers defending the maps countered because Illinois does not have a history of racial gerrymandering, it is less necessary to have majority-minority districts for candidates of color to be elected.
Tolley added CHANGE Illinois has also been fighting for an independent redistricting commission, such as the ones they have in states like Arizona and California. He pointed out when lawmakers are charged with drawing maps, there is bound to be partisan tension.
"The end result tends to be lines that don't necessarily focus on communities," Tolley asserted. "But focusing on ensuring incumbents win re-elections, or on the party at large, ensuring that they solidify and strengthen their chances to elect more members of that party."
Across the country, groups have been working to build more voting power for BIPOC communities and other communities of interest.
Jordan DeLoach, director of communications for the group State Voices, said it is important to make sure voters can have a choice over their daily lives, whether it be who their representative is, what health care they receive or what education they get for their children.
"Regardless of how the maps turn out, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep building together until all of our folks have their voices, votes and needs heard," DeLoach stated. "And redistricting, community districting, is an excellent way to start getting people really engaged in that process."
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the redistricting process.
The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments last week from three groups challenging the new Ohio House and Senate district maps as unconstitutional for violating anti-gerrymandering requirements.
Jeniece Brock, policy and advocacy director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and vice chair of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission, one of the plaintiffs, argued the maps dilute the power of voters in immigrant communities and communities of color.
"I've seen redistricting 'pack and crack' our Black and brown communities to dilute our voice," Brock asserted. "And together we are demanding that we have an opportunity to meaningfully influence the political process through redistricting."
The maps were approved 5-2 along party lines, and Republicans countered there is no evidence they are unconstitutional.
Black and Muslim Ohioans who feel they are being denied fair representation in state government due to gerrymandering are sharing their concerns on a new online "Democracy Warriors Story Bank."
Brock lives in Summit County, the fourth most populous county in Ohio. She pointed out gerrymandering has it split four ways among members of Congress.
"Not one of them in the last ten years have had residence in Summit County," Brock noted. "That is unfair to the folks living in Summit County to not have a single person that could advocate for the things that are important to you and your community. "
Kathay Feng, national redistricting director for Common Cause, said once voting maps hit the courts, it becomes more difficult for citizens to weigh in on the process. Speaking at a redistricting seminar, she recommended the best way to influence the process was through a ballot.
"In some states where you have judicial elections, or there's a way to influence the judges that are chosen, it's making sure that there is a tremendous amount of voter education," Feng advised.
Ohio's Supreme Court justices are elected to six-year terms. The court currently is composed of four Republicans and three Democrats. Three Republican justices have terms expiring in 2022.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the California Citizens Redistricting Commission prepares to decide on the final legislative maps, conservation groups are asking communities united by environmental concerns be kept together.
The idea is to give voters more influence over the people who have the power to address problems such as industrial air pollution, marine oil spills, drought or wildfire.
Samuel Sukaton, redistricting coordinator for the California Environmental Voters Educational Fund, noted his organization recently detailed its concerns in a letter to the commission.
"One of the things that we're working on is communities that are dependent on specific environmental features, whether that's public land, major environmental-justice concerns, like oil refineries," Sukaton explained. "They should be kept with those resources so that they can determine, by electing their government representatives, what gets done with that region."
For example, The EnviroVoters Education Fund wants to see North Coast districts keeping Native American reservations intact and including the coastal region. They argued the initial maps, which combine communities in the Sierras with towns in the San Joaquin Valley, create districts with disparate interests and make it harder to draw Latino-majority districts on the valley floor.
Sukaton pointed out the maps drawn by the nonpartisan commission will shape California's direction for the next decade.
"California, with the independent commission, with public testimony, has this unique, powerful opportunity to handle two of the great crises of our time: inequity and the climate crisis," Sukaton contended. "And more democracy is the answer to both."
The commission released draft maps a few weeks ago and is taking public comment online and at a series of meetings taking place almost daily. A final vote is expected to take place Dec. 24.
Disclosure: California Environmental Voters (EnviroVoters) contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MANDAN, N.D. -- Redistricting in North Dakota is now complete, but advocates for Native American voters say there is a lot to do between now and the next time district maps are drawn, in 2031. They hope to build off a key accomplishment in the most recent redrawing of district boundaries.
This fall, state lawmakers approved new maps which split House districts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian Reservations.
Nicole Donaghy, executive director of the nonprofit North Dakota Native Vote, said they would like to see the same approach for all tribal communities. And over the next decade, she said they will keep pushing to have redistricting hearings on reservations when lawmakers revisit the issue.
"We need to be better prepared; we need to find a way to make it inclusive," Donaghy explained. "We need to include every ability that we have to include technology in the process, and that way, we're creating equity."
This fall, public hearings did include online participation, but tribal advocates argued it can be harder to access technology on reservations. In addition to in-person meetings, they hope workable solutions for virtual engagement can be found.
As for the new split districts, Donaghy pointed out they open the door to seeing the communities elect lawmakers who have their constituents' best interests at heart.
"The benefits of that is having the representation," Donaghy contended. "It draws self-interest to the communities. You know, voter turnout will increase, and so, there's a lot that rides on who is representing us."
Donaghy added her group will continue civic engagement on reservations to show how matters like these affect tribal members.
"So, we show them through custom content," Donaghy emphasized. "If we're working in Standing Rock, we'll have like content for Standing Rock."
Currently, only 1% of the North Dakota Legislature is made up of lawmakers who identify as Native American.