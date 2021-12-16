Don't Let Holiday Hustle and Bustle Overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge.



Your curious cat might view a tree adorned with ornaments as a new toy, so make sure it's securely anchored. Dogs, on the other hand, like to chew on things and won't know seasonal plants such as evergreens and poinsettias are toxic.



Desiree Cawley, marketing manager for One Albuquerque Animal Welfare, said if guests are coming or parties planned, it's best to prepare much like pet owners do for the Fourth of July.



"Keep them in a bedroom, give them their favorite toy, have a TV going, so it muffles the sounds outside, so then they're not feeling overwhelmed when you have a lot of people in your house that they don't know," Cawley suggested.



Through Dec. 31, Albuquerque's Operation Silent Night is collecting financial donations along with small toys for cats and dogs including treats, beds, brushes, collars and other items for pets waiting to be adopted at the city's Animal Welfare Shelters.



In addition to taking it easy on scraps from the table, Cawley reminds pet owners to be mindful of what gifts are under the Christmas tree, especially if there is no indication as to what's inside.



"They may be cookies, they may be candy," Cawley pointed out. "And of course, dogs have a good sniffer, and so they might think that would be a good present to open for themselves."



Cawley also noted pets appreciate sticking to their routine as much as possible.



"And so when it gets changed, you have to be a little more understanding," Cawley urged. "Reassure them that everything is OK, and maybe love them a little extra."



If your pet will be boarded for the holidays, Cawley emphasized they might be overwhelmed by all the different smells in a kennel, and recommends bringing an item for them to snuggle.



"Make sure you give them the dog's blanket, favorite toy, their bed," Cawley recommended. "So they have that sense of smell, so if they have something like a security blanket kind of thing, would be ideal."



EL PASO, Texas -- The Biden administration has promised to conduct a damage assessment after announcing that billions diverted for construction of former President Donald Trump's border wall would be returned to the Department of Defense.



The administration also wants Congress to approve funds to address "urgent life, safety, and environmental issues" created by the construction.



Bryan Bird, southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife, said in some areas of Arizona, explosives were used to destroy entire mountains on public lands. In addition to looking at that destruction, he argued the administration should assess damage to Native American spiritual and burial sites.



"I would ask him to look at places where streams and rivers and springs occur along the border, and to immediately consider removing any border wall in those places," Bird urged.



As money was pulled back last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed his state would build a border wall with Mexico to deter immigrants, but provided few specifics about construction or funding. Trump declared a national emergency in 2019 to divert $3.6 billion from military construction projects to build the border wall.



Bird also hopes the administration will review migration corridors that were affected, preventing North American wildlife from using traditional border routes to seek out food, mates and new habitat.



"This is probably the first time in history that migration of wildlife has been stopped on a continental scale," Bird contended. "So this border wall that Trump was building affected that historic, monumental migration pattern."



In addition to Arizona, where roads were built through wilderness areas and waterways sealed off to endangered fish species, Bird pointed out California and parts of New Mexico also sustained damage from border-wall construction.



If part of the money is returned to the Defense Department, it is scheduled to go toward 66 projects in 11 states, 3 territories and 16 countries. It could also be used for enhanced technology along the border.



MADISON, Wis. - This week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began gathering public input on a new gray wolf management plan following the controversy over February's court-ordered wolf hunt.



An advocacy group for the animal urges the public to speak up on multiple fronts amid concerns about quotas.



The recent wolf hunt, the result of a lawsuit after the animal was taken off the federal endangered species list, drew criticism when hunters far exceeded the established quota. In addition to a long-term plan, the agency wants input for this fall's hunt.



Melissa Smith, executive director of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife, said anyone concerned also should connect with the agency's Natural Resources Board.



"It is ultimately the Natural Resource[s] Board that implements policy for the DNR," said Smith. "So, the DNR, like we saw in the February hunt, can bring a modest quota number to the NRB Board; they changed it. "



Her group is among advocates critical of the Board with hunts back in play. Smith suggests the panel is trying to limit opposition voices at its meetings.



The Board's chairman said that's not the case and it isn't violating any laws. He said they'll gather public input as well before the next hunt, and will pay attention to science when deciding on a quota.



Smith said residents should write to this panel, even before a separate comment period would begin.



As for the broader management plan, which won't be considered until next year, Smith said she hopes it ultimately focuses on taking advantage of the animal's contributions to the state's natural landscapes.



"To have as many wolves as we can on the landscape to fulfill their ecological role," said Smith. "To combat CWD, to bring back some of the more rare plant species."



Smith said she's not opposed to hunting in general or instances of lethal action where wolves are repeatedly attacking livestock, so long as it's handled in humane fashion.



Supporters of hunting gray wolves say they pose a major threat to farm animals. Meanwhile, the DNR'S comment period runs through May 15, with submissions accepted on its website.



