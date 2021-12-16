Family Farm Advocates: Don't Go Small on Market Reform

HOLABIRD, S.D. -- If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher.
Family-farm advocates say profits are not making their way to smaller cattle producers, and they urged federal lawmakers to not let up on market concentration reform.
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have been calling attention to the issue, concerned that four companies are able to purchase and process roughly 80% of beef in America.
Patty Lovera, policy adviser for the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said it is not a new problem, and while ranchers and consumers are missing out, others are not.
"Fewer companies run the middle of that food chain," Lovera pointed out. "They're getting bigger, and they have more control, and they keep more of the dollar."
At the federal level, the Biden administration recently announced a series of moves aimed at breaking up market consolidation. And several bills in Congress have been considered to address the problem.
Lovera said more urgency is needed, including immediately reinstating a requirement for meat processers to adhere to country-of-origin labeling. A key industry group has pushed back against reform, saying it will lead to unintended consequences for customers and producers.
Backers of reform noted prior to relaxed regulations, ranchers were paid much higher prices per animal, but they observed it has dramatically declined since 2015, with more imported meat being sold in stores.
Nick Nemec, a cattle producer in central South Dakota, said the lack of a viable market has made it harder for younger generations of his family to turn a profit.
"My daughter and son-in-law, who've been ranching with me now for six years, and [they] have kind of struggled to make ends meet because of cattle prices," Nemec stated.
Nemec added he has been able to help them see through the lean years, but he fears other younger producers without family ties to farming might not be as lucky.
The renewed calls for action follow a recent White House report showing the larger meat processing companies are recording massive profits amid inflation issues in the economy. Industry leaders argue they are being made scapegoats by the situation.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change.
While solutions develop, some say producers could learn a thing or two from past crises, and a leading advocate in North Dakota is helping to deliver that message.
Saturday, the Dakota Resource Council (DRC) will host its annual meeting virtually.
Sarah Vogel, attorney, author, and former North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture, who led the landmark federal case from the 1980s that protected many farms from foreclosure, will be one of the speakers. She sees similarities in past and current struggles.
In the '80s, she and other advocates learned to overcome an unfair appeals process within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"Back then, the person that would be the hearing officer would often be the person who made the decision that was being appealed," Vogel recounted. "Well, you're not gonna get a fair hearing if your judge is also the executioner."
Thanks to reforms, she said a more neutral process exists today, giving smaller farmers a bigger voice.
The Resource Council urged policymakers to offer more incentives to producers who want to adopt conservation practices, which can better protect their land from extreme weather events. The USDA said the number of farm operations in North Dakota has fallen to 26,000, with some of the biggest declines in those with the smallest revenue.
Vogel advised farmers struggling to keep their head above water should amplify calls for patience from lenders. She pointed out leaning on landowners to make abrupt decisions creates a wave of problems seen in the '80s, such as declines in property values.
Vogel added that is not good for surrounding communities.
"Today, we see declines in the rural economy, and boarded-up Main Streets and so forth," Vogel observed. "A lot of that is connected to the loss of family farmers. "
Current farmers pointed to the need for reforms when it comes to market concentration. They said only a handful of firms control beef and other commodities. This year, the Biden administration announced a series of moves to address those concerns.
Saturday's meeting runs from 12:45 to 5:00 p.m. You do not have to be a DRC member to listen in. Those interested can e-mail the group for a Zoom link.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Locally produced honey, artwork and handmade scarves and sweaters will not be stuck on a container ship this holiday season, and small businesses are counting on a strong showing on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Jessica Campos, director of the women's business center at the Center for Rural Affairs, believes lessons learned during COVID disruptions will translate into more people spending dollars at mom-and-pop shops across Nebraska.
"I think the pandemic has been a catalyst for many Americans in both rural and urban settings to think more locally in terms of supporting their neighbors, their local food systems, and local economies," Campos explained.
Almost half of all small businesses in the U.S. surveyed by American Express said they need above-average holiday sales to keep their doors open.
Campos pointed out when small businesses close, communities lose an employer, a school sponsor and a neighbor if they are forced to find work elsewhere.
While it can be tempting to shop at big-box stores or corporate chains for slightly lower prices, Campos noted most Nebraskans understand small businesses are the backbone for local economies.
"Shopping locally has added bonuses," Campos contended. "Some offer free gift wrapping and advice if you're looking for that perfect gift, that perfect coffee, that perfect pair of shoes in your local boutiques."
Almost two-thirds of small businesses have a functioning website, and Campos emphasized most make it easy to shop safely online, or to place orders by phone, where there is a good chance you will be speaking directly to the owner. If you are on a tight budget, she added there are other ways you can help boost local economies.
"Supporting small businesses isn't all about shopping," Campos stressed. "Just liking and sharing on social media supports your local businesses. Share promotions, posts and hashtags, these are great motivators for others in your community to support small businesses."
FILLMORE, Ill. - A new report says farmers in the United States need better broadband and in more places - their home offices, their fields and their communities.
Needs range from faster upload and download speeds to better data about available networks and scalable networks that can be updated as needs grow and change. The report from the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society showed how broadband also is key to sustainable farming.
Report author Jordan Arnold said connected technologies allow farmers to measure their inputs and outputs, creating opportunities for more efficient resource management.
"One study finds that precision agriculture improves fertilizer placement efficiency by 7%, and it could improve fertilizer efficiency by another 14% with wider adoption," she said. "And so we see broadband as key to sustainability."
In 2019, a United Soybean Board study found 60% of ranchers and farmers didn't feel they had the connectivity to properly run their business.
Heather Hampton Knodle, who farms with her husband at Knodle Ltd., their family farm, said there are far more software-based applications farmers could be using - but many require much more upload capacity from the field, and working with data at the farm headquarters. She said that's a challenge in areas where high-speed internet service is limited. Knodle said she believes broadband is paramount not only to farming but rural entrepreneurship.
"Any farm is actually a small business, and we need to have access to real-time information," she said. "So, the speed of that data really matters, especially when it comes to making decisions related to marketing."
She added that it's especially important that broadband expansion efforts focus on the last mile of service and the middle mile. But in some rural areas, ongoing operating and maintenance costs are issues in broadband buildout discussions.
Arnold noted that the report recommends adopting high-performance standards, ensuring broadband maps have mobile coverage on farmland, and adopting comprehensive state broadband plans.
"When everything is connected by a broadband network," she said, "you create not only new opportunities for agriculture, but also for remote education and training, for teleworking, for telemedicine, all those things."