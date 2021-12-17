Iowa Governor Sued Over Open-Records Requests

Gov. Kim Reynolds is accused of violating Iowa's open-records laws in a lawsuit filed this week.



The suit, filed by the ACLU, includes watchdog and media organizations as plaintiffs. In the past year-and-a-half, they say, Reynolds' office has either ignored or refused to comply with their requests surrounding COVID-19 actions and other public-record matters.



Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU Iowa legal director, said the need for elected officials to honor these requests is a core function of democracy.



"Without access to information about what the government is doing on behalf of the people who put those elected officials in place," she said, "we really don't have the system of checks and balances in place that we need to, in order to maintain our democratic system of governance."



One of the records being sought involves videos Reynolds possibly recorded for meatpacking plant workers as COVID-19 spread through those facilities. Another plaintiff wants information about Iowa State Patrol members being sent to the U.S. border with Mexico. Reynolds' office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.



Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said Reynolds' failure to comply is a break from past governors of the Hawkeye State.



"This has been one of the most consequential time periods in Iowa history," he said, "but the governor and her staff have deprived the citizens of Iowa of documents and information they are entitled to receive."



He said those records are crucial in helping voters evaluate the governor's performance in leading the state through a public-health crisis and heightened political tensions. The suit, filed Thursday in Polk County District Court, seeks an order finding that Reynolds violated state law, in hopes of compelling her to turn over the requested information.



LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By comparison, in 2000, just over $3 million was spent lobbying.



Jack Gould, issues chairman for the group, said high levels of spending to influence public policy can have an erosive impact on the democratic system. He is especially worried about senators who lean on lobbying firms to finance their election campaigns.



"We feel that the lobby should operate on the same level playing field as the public," Gould asserted. "Which means that they shouldn't be involved in campaign finance. We find the lobby making direct payments from lobbying firms, and we find them hosting fundraisers for candidates."



Overall spending was down almost a million dollars from 2019 numbers, likely because of pandemic-related public health precautions that impacted restaurants and in-person events. Still, compensation was up for more than half of the state's top ten lobbying firms.



Lobbyists have enjoyed few limits in Nebraska and nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 ruling money was a form of protected speech in its landmark Citizens United decision.



Gould argued money can drown out the voices of everyday Nebraskans, and has become a troubling barrier to getting laws passed that benefit the public. He added far too often, good policy proposals stall in the Legislature, and only gain traction when nonprofits and community organizations can afford to hire a lobbying firm.



"Well, is that the way democracy is supposed to work?" Gould questioned. "That's not democracy the way I think of it, and I think most Americans think of it. The Legislature is supposed to react to the public, not to paid people."



Altria, formerly known as Phillip Morris, invested more than $1 million in lobbying over five years. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce came in second, spending some $800,000 over the same time period.



The top-earning lobbying firm was Mueller/Robak, which pulled in $7.2 million dollars for their efforts to get cozy with state lawmakers.



