Iowa Governor Sued Over Open-Records Requests

Gov. Kim Reynolds is accused of violating Iowa's open-records laws in a lawsuit filed this week.
get more stories like this via email
The suit, filed by the ACLU, includes watchdog and media organizations as plaintiffs. In the past year-and-a-half, they say, Reynolds' office has either ignored or refused to comply with their requests surrounding COVID-19 actions and other public-record matters.
Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU Iowa legal director, said the need for elected officials to honor these requests is a core function of democracy.
"Without access to information about what the government is doing on behalf of the people who put those elected officials in place," she said, "we really don't have the system of checks and balances in place that we need to, in order to maintain our democratic system of governance."
One of the records being sought involves videos Reynolds possibly recorded for meatpacking plant workers as COVID-19 spread through those facilities. Another plaintiff wants information about Iowa State Patrol members being sent to the U.S. border with Mexico. Reynolds' office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said Reynolds' failure to comply is a break from past governors of the Hawkeye State.
"This has been one of the most consequential time periods in Iowa history," he said, "but the governor and her staff have deprived the citizens of Iowa of documents and information they are entitled to receive."
He said those records are crucial in helping voters evaluate the governor's performance in leading the state through a public-health crisis and heightened political tensions. The suit, filed Thursday in Polk County District Court, seeks an order finding that Reynolds violated state law, in hopes of compelling her to turn over the requested information.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By comparison, in 2000, just over $3 million was spent lobbying.
get more stories like this via email
Jack Gould, issues chairman for the group, said high levels of spending to influence public policy can have an erosive impact on the democratic system. He is especially worried about senators who lean on lobbying firms to finance their election campaigns.
"We feel that the lobby should operate on the same level playing field as the public," Gould asserted. "Which means that they shouldn't be involved in campaign finance. We find the lobby making direct payments from lobbying firms, and we find them hosting fundraisers for candidates."
Overall spending was down almost a million dollars from 2019 numbers, likely because of pandemic-related public health precautions that impacted restaurants and in-person events. Still, compensation was up for more than half of the state's top ten lobbying firms.
Lobbyists have enjoyed few limits in Nebraska and nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 ruling money was a form of protected speech in its landmark Citizens United decision.
Gould argued money can drown out the voices of everyday Nebraskans, and has become a troubling barrier to getting laws passed that benefit the public. He added far too often, good policy proposals stall in the Legislature, and only gain traction when nonprofits and community organizations can afford to hire a lobbying firm.
"Well, is that the way democracy is supposed to work?" Gould questioned. "That's not democracy the way I think of it, and I think most Americans think of it. The Legislature is supposed to react to the public, not to paid people."
Altria, formerly known as Phillip Morris, invested more than $1 million in lobbying over five years. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce came in second, spending some $800,000 over the same time period.
The top-earning lobbying firm was Mueller/Robak, which pulled in $7.2 million dollars for their efforts to get cozy with state lawmakers.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- In the last two months, two polls have found West Virginia voters have concerns about so-called "dark money" in politics.
get more stories like this via email
They say the opaque political spending by nonprofits, shell companies and outside groups to state officials means voters don't always get the information they need about candidates.
Quentin Berg, a Putnam County resident, said he believes dark money is an issue in both major political parties in the state, and thinks it's become almost impossible for most West Virginia voters to accurately assess a candidate's priorities.
"Without that accountability, it's impossible to know what their real priorities are whenever they get into office," Berg contended.
A pair of polls released in March and in May by the End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund found 79% of West Virginians support the "For the People Act" in Congress, which would require any group spending more than $10,000 on political ads to disclose all donors who gave that amount or more.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has voiced opposition to the legislation.
In 2020, nationwide state and federal election spending was estimated at about $14 billion, almost double what was spent in 2016, and is based on official Federal Election Commission filings.
But experts at the Leir Institute at Tufts University say it does not fully account for dark money.
Berg believes instead of catering to the needs of corporate donors, West Virginia elected officials should be working to invest in communities and the state's outdoor recreation economy.
"We don't do a good job at putting money into our people and into our communities, to make it a place to live, a place that you want to raise a family," Berg asserted.
According to opensecrets.org, in 2020, liberal groups used more than $514 million in dark money toward elections, compared with around $200 million used by Republican groups.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Consumers, employers, and small business owners in Wyoming and across the U.S. agree that it's time to go big on health care reform, according to new polls.
get more stories like this via email
Frederick Isasi, executive director of the nonprofit Families USA, said Americans are fed up with paying exorbitant prescription drug prices and a host of other abuses.
He argued the biggest barrier to reform is the consolidating power of the trillion-dollar health industry, with hundreds of lobbyists in Washington DC and state capitals.
"So this really is a David and Goliath moment," Isasi asserted. "Where these very monied interests are working the system they have always worked to try to stop elected officials from doing what the American people want. And so this is a moment where the American people really have to raise their voices."
The health sector spends more on lobbying than any other industry, but Isasi argued they represent a minority view. Among respondents, 75% of voters want President Joe Biden and Congress to rein in abuses this year, and 85% of the nation's executives said the government should play a bigger role in providing health coverage and containing costs, a move they believe will be better for business.
One in three small businesses said getting all employees' health coverage during COVID-19 was a priority, but costs were a prohibitive barrier.
Isasi noted the surveys showed minds are more open today about the need to secure the health of all members of the community, regardless of their backgrounds.
"And there has been, I think, an awakening to the role of immigrant communities, and vulnerable communities, as front-line workers keeping our economy going during the pandemic," Isasi remarked.
In Wyoming, one in ten children do not have health insurance, and 15% of nonelderly adults lack coverage.
Isasi contended no one should have to forego health care due to costs, or choose between filling a prescription and paying their rent or mortgage. He added the ball is now in Congress' court to ensure families never have to make those impossible decisions.