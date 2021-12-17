NY Medical Examiner Challenged in End-of-Life Directive Lawsuit

A lawsuit claims the New York City Medical Examiner's Office violated the advance directive of a transgender Muslim man who specified what to do with his remains upon his death.



Shawn Frederick died in November 2018, giving his partner Nakemia Stanley the legal right to make decisions about Frederick's burial. After Frederick died, the suit claims that agreement was ignored; the body was released to his biological family, who didn't accept Frederick's gender identity or faith.



Remy Green, a partner at Cohen and Green, PLLC who is representing Stanley, said it's a violation of her right to sepulcher and caused her so much stress that she miscarried twins.



"It's not a right that somebody has to intend to violate," Green said. "There's no 'do-overs' here. You get one shot at putting somebody to rest in accordance with their wishes - and if you get it wrong, the harm is incalculable."



The group Compassion & Choices filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit. A violation of the right to sepulcher provides monetary relief to the person denied immediate control of a loved one's remains. The case is pending in the New York Supreme Court.



Frederick's body eventually was released to Stanley one month later, when she was able to arrange for a proper burial - but much later than is expected in Islam.



Amitai Heller, a senior staff attorney with Compassion & Choices, said this case is about ensuring this doesn't happen again to any New Yorker.



"When we don't respect somebody's disposition directive, it dishonors the dead," Heller said. "These laws also protect the autonomy and the bodily integrity of people who are living - because in their final moments, they can die knowing that their values and their religious beliefs will be honored."



The lawsuit also alleges discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation and marital status. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement that it "takes seriously the responsibility to handle all decedents in our custody with the greatest integrity and care." The spokesperson said upon notification of these concerns, the office worked to get Frederick's remains to his partner as quickly as possible.



SALT LAKE CITY - Backers of Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission are crying foul over the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval of what some observers are calling highly partisan political districts.



Lawmakers, who initially tried to eliminate the voter-approved Independent Commission, eventually compromised on a "hybrid" system, allowing the public panel to submit its maps along with those of the Legislature.



But Katie Wright - executive director of Better Boundaries, the group that organized the 2018 ballot initiative that created the commission - said the GOP majority essentially ignored the bipartisan panel's work.



"It's very much a partisan gerrymander," said Wright. "They not only took in partisanship, but really incumbency protection."



Wright said the maps will result in all four of Utah's Congressional districts having a Republican majority. Gov. Spencer Cox ignored calls from Democrats and others to veto the maps, saying he is satisfied that legislators have met the letter of the law.



The once-a-decade process of redrawing political maps based on the 2020 census essentially locks in those district boundaries for the next 10 years. Wright said she believes the whole thing will likely end up in the courts.



"We are pursuing litigation," said Wright. "Of course that is the confluence of there being a feasible and achievable legal path and national funding support. Although we would love to raise the money for that here in Utah."



The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a national watchdog group that analyzes redistricting, gave the Utah plan a failing grade, saying legislators used an unethical tool called "cracking" to dilute minority communities political power.



Wright said that despite the outcome, the Independent Commission has proved its ability to provide a bipartisan solution.



"You can draw a map in the light of day, you can give them to community members to respond on and make changes, and you can put politics aside," said Wright. "Unfortunately, the legislators control the process and put themselves first."



Wright says that unless the courts or the U.S. Justice Department intervene, the Legislature's district map will be used in the 2022 midterm and the 2024 general elections.







ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed.



This Thursday, 5,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend the annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz, to honor the 19-month occupation of the island by Native American activists from 1969 to 1971.



Morning Star Gali, coordinator of the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering and California community and tribal liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), which advises the United Nations on tribal issues, explains the idea behind the event.



"We celebrate this day as a day of healing, as a day of truth-telling," Gali stated. "It's a day of resistance to the exploitation that Indigenous peoples are continuing to fight."



The IITC is also promoting a campaign, "Gold, Greed and Genocide," drawing attention to the legacy of the Gold Rush. Miners moving West brought diseases that devastated the native population.



Gali said to heal, California must come to terms with all aspects of its history. She noted at one time, the state actually targeted Native Americans for extinction, paying out $1 million for scalping expeditions in 1851.



"There was this onslaught of bounty hunters that were chasing through our people and massacring our villages," Gali emphasized. "We were force-marched off of our land between the 1830s and 1860s. And so, California Indian leaders were imprisoned on Alcatraz Island."



Native American advocates have also campaigned for the removal of statues of Father Junipero Serra in cities up and down the California coast. They argued the mission system Serra oversaw enslaved, relocated or killed hundreds of thousands of Indigenous Californians.



