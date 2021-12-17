Friday, December 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 17, 2021
Play

As the courts work to catch up from pandemic disruptions, concerns are raised about the use of remote technology; a lawsuit alleges Gov. Kim Reynolds violated Iowa's open-records laws.

2021Talks - December 17, 2021
Play

Harris touts new lead line removal plan; Senate debates voting-rights legislation; 1994 Violence Against Women Act gets update; and Congress slaps import ban on China.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MO Cattle Producers: More Competition Needed to Stay Profitable

Play

Friday, December 17, 2021   

Meat prices have been on the rise, but family-farm advocates say higher profits haven't been making their way to smaller cattle producers.

Four companies control 85% of the beef supply, noted Darvin Bentlage, a cattle rancher and farmer in southwest Missouri. He said the executive order on promoting competition that President Joe Biden signed last summer is a step in the right direction, and he urged Congress to follow it up with additional measures to benefit small cattle producers.

"We don't have any competition," he said. "We're often, on the farm, presented with a scenario of 'take it or leave it' prices. We don't get to name our price, and oftentimes, we get shorted in the long run."

Bentlage cited some policies he thinks would make a big difference for producers across the nation -- from requiring meatpackers to purchase 50% of their supply from the cash market, rather than entering futures contracts, to reinstating a requirement that meat processers adhere to country-of-origin labeling. Industry groups oppose those reforms, saying they would have unintended consequences for supply and demand.

Patty Lovera, a policy adviser with the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said this isn't a new problem, and while ranchers and consumers are missing out, the corporate middlemen are not.

"If you're a producer who's raised animals the right way -- they're grass-fed, or pasture-based, small-scale, humane -- it's harder and harder for those folks to get their products to market because big corporate meatpackers don't want to deal with them," she said. "They want to deal with factory farms that are cranking out huge numbers of animals."

She urged lawmakers not to let up on market competition reform. The renewed calls for action follow a recent White House report showing the larger meat-processing companies are recording massive profits amid inflation issues. Those companies counter that they're being made scapegoats as prices rise.

Disclosure: Campaign for Family Farms & the Environment contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Rural/Farming, Social Justice, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Researchers are only recently recognizing the difficulties of being pregnant and giving birth while a person is incarcerated, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Pregnant in Prison: MD Legislation Proposes Alternatives

Maryland could become the second state in the nation to provide specific support for the health and well-being of incarcerated people who are pregnant…

Social Issues

Iowa Governor Sued Over Open-Records Requests

Gov. Kim Reynolds is accused of violating Iowa's open-records laws in a lawsuit filed this week. The suit, filed by the ACLU, includes watchdog and …

Social Issues

Political Anger Tied to ND Lawmakers Bowing Out

North Dakota's Legislature soon will see turnover, as more lawmakers announce they won't seek re-election. Various reasons are cited, but some …

"A Song of Freedom" is a public mural in Cincinnati, honoring civil rights activist Louise Shropshire. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

Social Issues

Cincinnati Public Art Boosts Community Ties, Quality of Life

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Groups: Remote Court Hearings Compromise Attorney-Client Relationships

As the court system works to catch up from pandemic disruptions, many courts continue to use remote technology or are testing new ways to incorporate …

Under New York state law, the right to sepulcher allows someone's next of kin to control the final disposition of their loved one's body. (Office of Chief Medical Examiner, City of New York)

Social Issues

NY Medical Examiner Challenged in End-of-Life Directive Lawsuit

A lawsuit claims the New York City Medical Examiner's Office violated the advance directive of a transgender Muslim man who specified what to do with …

Social Issues

NY Groups Hope New Voting-District Maps Reflect Community Input

New York City made history last week when the City Council passed a law giving non-citizens with legal permanent-resident status the right to vote in …

Environment

Next WI Wolf Hunt Blocked for Remainder of Season

A Wisconsin court has effectively ended any chance of a winter wolf hunt in the state. A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued earlier this …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021