Blocked Portland Oil-By-Rail Facility Faces One More Test

An effort to block an oil-by-rail facility in Portland could be solidified this week.



This summer, the city of Portland decided to deny a land-use compatibility statement for the Texas-based company Zenith Energy, which receives oil via trains, stores it, and then it sends it to ships.



Noelle Studer-Spevak, board member of Families for Climate, which is among a coalition of groups working to stop the facility, said people have been fighting for it because there has been a dramatic increase in oil-by-rail traffic.



"We are so grateful and heartened that we're actually looking out for the health and welfare of our citizens and not seeing companies from outside Oregon run over us and our well-being and our land-use laws," Studer-Spevak asserted.



Zenith Energy said it plans to increase the amount of renewable energy, such as biofuels, moving through the facility. The company emphasized its plans are in compliance with Portland's zoning codes and comprehensive plan. It has appealed the city's decision to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, which is expected to decide the case Thursday.



Studer-Spevak pointed out one of the biggest concerns is about potential accidents, which could affect Portland neighborhoods.



"I'm thinking particularly to Northeast and North Portland along the tracks," Studer-Spevak explained. "There are lots of front-line community members right there standing to lose the most if there were a major disaster."



Studer-Spevak also noted most if not all the oil coming into the terminal is not being used by Oregonians, but destined to refineries in Washington state and California.



"Portland was bearing the most risk with the least to gain by allowing this transloading facility to continue operation right here in our community," Studer-Spevak contended.



Studer-Spevak believes more communities should stand up against the shipping of fossil fuels.



"I hope more people join the fight to hold this thin green line that keeps our oil in the United States and doesn't send it out to the rest of the world," Studer-Spevak urged.



Studer-Spevak is also advocating for wide-scale adoption of electrification in Oregon to move it away from fossil fuels.



JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to buffer coastlines from extreme weather damage.



Lexia Weaver, coastal scientist for the North Carolina Coastal Federation, said eroding estuaries and the increasing frequency of tropical storms have left coastal areas more vulnerable. She said the U.S. Marine Corps, in partnership with The Pew Charitable Trusts and other local groups, is helping construct more than 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



"I think the military installations in the area are realizing the effects of climate change," Weaver observed. "I think they are really being proactive, and trying to address issues that happen as a result of climate change - and shoreline erosion being one example."



Unlike concrete seawalls or bulkheads, Weaver said salt marshes, oyster reefs and seagrasses act like sponges to absorb storm wave energy and floodwater.



The Cherry Point restoration is linked to a larger coastal project to extend the living shoreline at least another 5,000 linear feet. The project should be completed by next year.



Carmen Lombardo, deputy assistant chief of staff for government and external affairs for MCIEast, a group of military bases across North Carolina, said climate change is a destabilizing force that can affect the distribution and storage of supplies and equipment, as well as military training.



"Salt marsh is a key component of a resilient system," Lombardo asserted. "It's integrity and it's long-term sustainability, so the landscape that we train on stays the same into the future."



He pointed to the military's efforts to conserve a one-million-acre stretch of salt marsh from Northeast Florida to North Carolina, to help buffer more than a dozen military installations from the effects of climate change.



Weaver added the experience of Hurricanes Florence and Dorian have shown natural infrastructure is more effective than hard structures at preventing storm damage and flooding.



"We've proved through those storms that living shorelines, they fare better than bulkheads during these storms," Weaver outlined. "A lot of the bulkheads needed repairs, while our living shorelines were completely intact."



Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Defense released its Climate Adaption Plan. It calls for enhancing resilience to the effects of climate change using natural infrastructure, and mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



