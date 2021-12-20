Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Kids' Consumption of "Unboxing Videos" Raises Holiday Expectations

Play

Monday, December 20, 2021   

Christmas with the kids would not be complete without the occasional meltdown, but it turns out the most demanding kids are often those who spend a lot of time watching "unboxing" videos, also known as online product reviews.

Harsha Ganga, associate professor of advertising at the University of Colorado, said videos showing children unpacking shiny new toys are some of the most popular. Nearly 80% of kids ages four to 10 watch them regularly. He cautioned if yours is one of them, know there might be a correlation to unwelcome behavior.

"The more likely they are to demand those toys, and if parents say 'no,' they're more likely to get upset, and show displeasure and emotional distress," Ganga explained.

Recent estimates showed most American children spend about three hours a day watching television, but screen time also skyrocketed during the pandemic. Combined with computer time, video games or smartphones, it can total five to seven hours a day.

Ganga noted unboxing videos typically show products in a favorable light and can have the same effect as advertising. He advised it is important for parents to explain television content to children, pointing out commercials are designed to encourage consumerism.

"If we're teaching the really young children that toys and buying things is the way to be happy, that's something we have to, as parents, also question, right?" Ganga emphasized. "We want to set good examples."

He added global spending on advertising to children worldwide has increased from $3.5 billion in 2012, to nearly $4.5 billion in 2019.


