Amid Opioid Overdose Concerns, CPR Training Effort Emerges in MN

Minnesota is still grappling with the impacts of opioid use, and now, an emerging effort aims to provide CPR training in marginalized communities to prevent loss of life.
State health officials recently announced Minnesota saw an 18% increase in non-fatal overdoses during the pandemic, fueled by opioid use, while adding the spike mirrors fatal overdose data.
On the prevention side, the American Heart Association is working with partners to recruit 600 "Community CPR Champions" in high-risk communities, mainly on the east side of the Twin Cities metro.
Dale Hager, captain in the White Bear Lake Police Department and a board member of the American Heart Association of Minnesota, said it gives local residents the power to save the lives of those close to them.
"Let's get the average person who has a basic knowledge of first aid trained to train their community members in how to pull somebody back from a potential opioid overdose," Hager urged.
The American Family Indian Center in St. Paul is among those who have signed on as volunteers. In Minnesota, members of the indigenous population are seven times more likely to die of drug overdose than whites.
Beyond state data, the American Heart Association recently reported opioid overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans between ages 25 and 64.
Hager added a quicker response in an overdose situation can make a huge difference.
"As opposed to waiting for an ambulance to arrive, we want to reach people where they are," Hager explained. "We want to reach people next to where our potential victims are."
He noted they also can provide comfort or triage for a victim until first responders arrive.
Organizers said they hope to reach their recruitment goal of 600 by the end of next April. Within each community network, roughly 60 people would receive CPR training. Additional overdose-prevention tips can be found on the American Heart Association website.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - It isn't often that a vending machine can save someone's life, but that's the case in South Bend, where a free overdose kit vending machine is installed at the St. Joseph's County Jail. It's the first step in an initiative that will eventually roll out across the state.
Working with state health officials, Overdose Lifeline plans to place 19 more naloxone vending machines in jails, hospitals and other venues across Indiana. Justin Phillips, the organization's founder and executive director, said the project is aimed at two specific groups, "one being those that are recently incarcerated leaving incarceration; and those visiting health centers, such as an emergency department, following an overdose."
The state has given Overdose Lifeline nearly $73,000 to install the 20 units. Each contains up to 300 free overdose-prevention kits. In addition to a dose of naloxone, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, the kits include instructions for use and a treatment referral for substance-use disorder. Hoosiers also can request a free naloxone overdose kit from Overdose Lifeline on its website.
Phillips said being able to anonymously obtain the kits is a key part of the vending machine initiative. She explained that the internalized stigma among people who use drugs and the hesitancy to ask someone directly for help often are hurdles in getting overdose kits distributed.
"This is not about enabling anything other than someone to have health and wellness and life," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated drug overdose deaths in Indiana. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state saw a roughly 32% increase in overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021, surpassing the national average of just over 28%. That includes overdoses from opioids, as well as other drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their teens to help them avoid risky behaviors.
With days off school, parties and distracted parents, experts say underage drinking tends to increase during the holidays. Rick Birt, president and chief executive of Students Against Destructive Decisions, said alcohol is the most widely used substance among teens, with 14 the average age for a first drink. He encouraged parents to set ground rules to manage expectations, and to not make discussions about risky behaviors as "one and done."
"We've talked with parents all across Ohio who try to have regular, routine check-in," he said. "Maybe when you're driving 'em to the bus stop, go beyond the 'How's school?' conversation; dig into the 'How are you feeling?' The more that you talk with your young person, the more able they are to have that ongoing conversation with you."
Because risk-taking is a typical part of teenage development, Birt recommended avoiding scare tactics. He said the best conversations focus on education about healthy choices and how to make smart decisions in the face of peer pressure.
Other important topics to touch on, Birt added, include the illegal use of prescription medications, tobacco and marijuana. With medical marijuana legal in Ohio as well as efforts to legalize recreational use, Birt said, teens may have misconceptions about its dangers.
"The marijuana of today is not the marijuana from the '60s and '70s," he said. "It's been genetically modified and is much stronger. It is different depending on how it's ingested - whether it's smoked or used as a dab, or used in an edible or in some other way."
Birt also noted that it's important to keep a check on a teenager's mood.
"While the holidays are full of lights and glamour and special moments, and while we're oftentimes more together during the holidays, we don't always feel that way," he said. "They can be lonely seasons for many young people. There's anxiety, and all sorts of other things that come into play."
Parents who are concerned about a teen's mental health can contact their primary-care physician. Online resources are available, too, at nami.org, ohiosadd.org and preventionactionalliance.org.
PORTLAND, Maine -- Maine's providers of substance-abuse treatment and some other behavioral-health services are seeing a major increase in reimbursement rates going into effect this month.
But advocates for mental-health support say many agencies are facing major workforce shortages and other crises that prevent them from billing at all with the new rates.
Oliver Bradeen is executive director of Milestone Recovery, a nonprofit helping people facing homelessness and addiction. It's one of the few medically monitored withdrawal centers in Maine, often known as detox centers.
"Even with the increased rates, we're still struggling with workforce, and I know that's a common theme with the added level of COVID being a challenge," Bradeen explained. "There's just such a nursing shortage that it's hard to attract new talent from the nursing field."
He said their detox is currently closed because of those staffing shortages. He added while the improved rates are a step in the right direction, it could take time for providers who've been struggling to use them.
Malory Shaughnessy, executive director of the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, said the increase in demand during the pandemic, combined with the severe impacts on the workforce, are putting a huge strain on providers, and waitlists for services are growing daily.
She emphasized it is important the Department of Health and Human Services invest more of the federal relief funding into these services now, as well as begin the proposed regular review of MaineCare's reimbursement rates.
"It's all going to be really good for the system of care," Shaughnessy projected. "But the current reality of many agencies is the situation is pretty raw. And it needs some direct infusion of resources and support right now."
Jeff Tiner, chief program officer for clinical services at Catholic Charities Maine, said putting more funds toward substance-abuse treatment is the right thing to do to support Mainers, and saves taxpayer money on emergency services and the criminal-justice system.
Data shows nationally, more than 85% of the prison population either has a substance-use disorder or were incarcerated for something involving drugs or drug use.
"We see the overdose rates that have increased exponentially," Tiner observed. "I don't think there's anyone in my world that has not been affected pretty close to home for those losses. Investment in prevention and support and recovery is really well worth it, and is a smart as well as compassionate."
