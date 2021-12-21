Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Amid Opioid Overdose Concerns, CPR Training Effort Emerges in MN

Play

Tuesday, December 21, 2021   

Minnesota is still grappling with the impacts of opioid use, and now, an emerging effort aims to provide CPR training in marginalized communities to prevent loss of life.

State health officials recently announced Minnesota saw an 18% increase in non-fatal overdoses during the pandemic, fueled by opioid use, while adding the spike mirrors fatal overdose data.

On the prevention side, the American Heart Association is working with partners to recruit 600 "Community CPR Champions" in high-risk communities, mainly on the east side of the Twin Cities metro.

Dale Hager, captain in the White Bear Lake Police Department and a board member of the American Heart Association of Minnesota, said it gives local residents the power to save the lives of those close to them.

"Let's get the average person who has a basic knowledge of first aid trained to train their community members in how to pull somebody back from a potential opioid overdose," Hager urged.

The American Family Indian Center in St. Paul is among those who have signed on as volunteers. In Minnesota, members of the indigenous population are seven times more likely to die of drug overdose than whites.

Beyond state data, the American Heart Association recently reported opioid overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans between ages 25 and 64.

Hager added a quicker response in an overdose situation can make a huge difference.

"As opposed to waiting for an ambulance to arrive, we want to reach people where they are," Hager explained. "We want to reach people next to where our potential victims are."

He noted they also can provide comfort or triage for a victim until first responders arrive.

Organizers said they hope to reach their recruitment goal of 600 by the end of next April. Within each community network, roughly 60 people would receive CPR training. Additional overdose-prevention tips can be found on the American Heart Association website.

Disclosure: American Heart Association of Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Online shoppers are advised to verify any sites they use, because scammers will mirror the site using a slightly different URL. (Mymemo/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

Health and Wellness

As COVID Surges, Flu Shot and Checkup Can Help Maintain Health

With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before …

Social Issues

Advocates Vow to Fight On as Build Back Better Act Falters

Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen…

In 2018, voters approved changes to the election code to make it easier to vote. (Pamela Au/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Petition Seeks to Overrule Governor's Veto on Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group "Secure MI Vote" is aiming to circumvent Michigan's regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents' a…

Environment

Frustration Boils Over as MT Utility Doubles Down on Fossil Fuels

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility. Nearly 1,000…

After COVID shuttered large meat-packing operations, many Nebraskans were able to purchase locally produced meat processed at local lockers. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocates Make Case for Expanding Main Street Meat Lockers

Advocates for independent rural farmers are urging state lawmakers to beef up mom-and-pop meat processing and storage capacity using American Rescue P…

Social Issues

PA Bill Expands Eligibility for Substitute Teachers Amid Shortage

Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims …

Health and Wellness

Prevention Called Key to Heading Off COVID, Cold, Flu

Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention. All three …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021