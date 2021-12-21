Frustration Boils Over as MT Utility Doubles Down on Fossil Fuels

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility.
Nearly 1,000 customers signed a letter to NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe, urging him to invest in renewables.
Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs at the Montana Environmental Information Center, said there is growing discontent with the company in the wake of its decision to build a methane-gas power plant in Laurel, near Billings, and its resource procurement plan for the next two decades, which does not include renewable energy.
"This whole petition was out of frustration -- years and years of frustration -- with NorthWestern Energy and its reluctance to move forward as other utilities are doing," Hedges explained. "To make sure the power is clean and affordable and appropriate moving forward."
Environmental groups say the plant will emit nearly 770,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 167,000 cars.
NorthWestern Energy said the plant is the best option because other sources are too volatile when energy demand peaks. Company spokesperson Jo Dee Black said almost 70% of the energy for its Montana customers comes from carbon-free resources.
Hedges said the methane gas plant, which is estimated to cost more than $250 million, is not cost-effective. She contended people want clean, affordable power.
"This isn't an environmental issue, per se," Hedges remarked. "This is a Montana consumer issue where consumers don't want to get stuck paying for old resources that are no longer viable in a different energy market."
The letter to NorthWestern Energy also urged the company to pay its $2.5 million fine for failing to buy a certain amount of electricity from locally owned community energy projects.
Hedges pointed out the fine goes to low-income and tribal energy assistance programs, which will be crucial this year, because utility bills are expected to increase this winter.
"We know that those low-income programs are incredibly important for folks who cannot afford increased utility bills," Hedges asserted. "Let alone those people who because of COVID or other things can't afford their bills as they are. Increased bills are going to become even more difficult."
Black said NorthWestern Energy has not been assessed penalties because the law was repealed in 2021. The company currently is taking feedback on its 2022 Electricity Supply Resource Plan.
LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills.
The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. at its offices in Las Vegas and Carson City, taking public comments, both in person and by phone. Southwest Gas is proposing to raise rates by an average of $3.39 a month in southern Nevada and $3.49 a month in the northern part of the state.
Hector Fong Jr., communications manager for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, called this rate increase ill-timed, since households already are struggling.
"We can't be burdening Nevadans right now, at a time when we're still recovering from the pandemic," he said, "especially with the omicron variant on the horizon."
On its website, Southwest Gas said the increases would raise $30.5 million, which would be used to maintain its current level of service. The company recently spent almost $2 million to purchase an out-of-state pipeline.
Last year, Gov. Steve Sisolak released a climate strategy that calls for Nevada to move away from fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. Fong said the state needs to stop using natural gas to generate power or heat homes and commercial buildings.
"If Nevada wants to meet its climate goals," Fong said, "we need to take bold and drastic action to move away from non-renewable energy like natural gas or methane gas."
Find the call-in numbers and the link to view the hearing on the PUCN's website. A decision is expected early next year.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by Accountable.US.
Tony Carrk, executive director of the watchdog group, said top executives at Chevron and British Petroleum have privately boasted about redistributing what they view as "excess cash."
"Rather than giving American consumers a break at the pump, they're making all of this money in profits," Carrk asserted. "And they seem to be very happy about taking that money and increasing the value of their stock, and the compensations for their executives."
Eleven companies gave more than $36 billion in payouts to shareholders, while CEOs saw their pay rise by more than $10 million, including a $33 million package for Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.
Oil and gas companies have pointed to the Biden administration's efforts to mitigate climate change as a primary reason they have not been able to increase production.
Carrk pointed out much of the oil and gas industry's millions of acres already under lease for production remain untapped. He admits there are a lot of moving parts involved in gasoline pricing, from supply chain issues to rising demand.
"But what can't be denied is that these higher gas prices, the executives themselves are saying, are helping increase their profits," Carrk argued. "And those profits are not being put to lower gas prices for you, they're going to lining their pockets."
Rising prices linked to profits are not just limited to the oil and gas industry. A recent Bloomberg report found corporate profit margins have hit their highest level since 1950.
Carrk believes corporate greed is a significant factor in what is fueling the nation's rising inflation rate.
"Most Americans see the higher prices at the pump, they see higher prices at the grocery store," Carrk observed. "People should be seeing where the money is going."
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Beaver County will soon be the home of the largest petrochemical plant in the Appalachia region, but a new report cautions with the project near completion, the promise of an economic boom for Western Pennsylvania so far has not materialized.
Shell's Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, an ethane cracker plant, was announced in 2012 and is expected to open in 2022 or 2023. The Ohio River Valley Institute's recent report found over the last decade, Beaver County has seen no reduction in poverty, and once construction is complete, the 6,000 temporary jobs will reduce to 600 permanent work opportunities.
Eric de Place, research fellow at the Ohio River Valley Institute, said the realities in the county are dire.
"Since the project was announced, the county has lost population," de Place observed. "It actually lost businesses. It has fewer people employed now in that county than it did before the project was announced. So, if you're another community thinking about petrochemicals, I would say Beaver County is a big red warning flag."
Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 1.6 million tons of polyethylene each year. In an attempt to attract Shell to the region, state lawmakers approved a $1.6 billion tax break for the company, the largest ever in state history.
A recent study from Robert Morris University found the Shell plant could add nearly $4 billion to the Pennsylvania economy annually, with hundreds of millions of dollars going directly to Beaver County.
But de Place noted headwinds in the petrochemical industry make it worth questioning if the project will be viable in the future.
"As the cracker facility opens, and as it shifts to actually producing polyethylene, let's continue to look back at the track record on the ground and compare it to the promises and see whether economic growth happens or not," de Place urged. "We can use that to make decisions about the relative tradeoffs, there are some environmental impacts, of course, with a project that size."
The Ohio River Valley Institute report found income did increase in Beaver County, with median income unadjusted for inflation growing at the same rate as the U.S. as a whole, and slightly faster than the state overall.
