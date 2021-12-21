Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Frustration Boils Over as MT Utility Doubles Down on Fossil Fuels

Play

Tuesday, December 21, 2021   

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility.

Nearly 1,000 customers signed a letter to NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe, urging him to invest in renewables.

Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs at the Montana Environmental Information Center, said there is growing discontent with the company in the wake of its decision to build a methane-gas power plant in Laurel, near Billings, and its resource procurement plan for the next two decades, which does not include renewable energy.

"This whole petition was out of frustration -- years and years of frustration -- with NorthWestern Energy and its reluctance to move forward as other utilities are doing," Hedges explained. "To make sure the power is clean and affordable and appropriate moving forward."

Environmental groups say the plant will emit nearly 770,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 167,000 cars.

NorthWestern Energy said the plant is the best option because other sources are too volatile when energy demand peaks. Company spokesperson Jo Dee Black said almost 70% of the energy for its Montana customers comes from carbon-free resources.

Hedges said the methane gas plant, which is estimated to cost more than $250 million, is not cost-effective. She contended people want clean, affordable power.

"This isn't an environmental issue, per se," Hedges remarked. "This is a Montana consumer issue where consumers don't want to get stuck paying for old resources that are no longer viable in a different energy market."

The letter to NorthWestern Energy also urged the company to pay its $2.5 million fine for failing to buy a certain amount of electricity from locally owned community energy projects.

Hedges pointed out the fine goes to low-income and tribal energy assistance programs, which will be crucial this year, because utility bills are expected to increase this winter.

"We know that those low-income programs are incredibly important for folks who cannot afford increased utility bills," Hedges asserted. "Let alone those people who because of COVID or other things can't afford their bills as they are. Increased bills are going to become even more difficult."

Black said NorthWestern Energy has not been assessed penalties because the law was repealed in 2021. The company currently is taking feedback on its 2022 Electricity Supply Resource Plan.

Disclosure: Sierra Club, Montana contributes to our fund for reporting. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Online shoppers are advised to verify any sites they use, because scammers will mirror the site using a slightly different URL. (Mymemo/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

Health and Wellness

As COVID Surges, Flu Shot and Checkup Can Help Maintain Health

With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before …

Social Issues

Advocates Vow to Fight On as Build Back Better Act Falters

Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen…

In 2018, voters approved changes to the election code to make it easier to vote. (Pamela Au/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Petition Seeks to Overrule Governor's Veto on Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group "Secure MI Vote" is aiming to circumvent Michigan's regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents' a…

Health and Wellness

Amid Opioid Overdose Concerns, CPR Training Effort Emerges in MN

Minnesota is still grappling with the impacts of opioid use, and now, an emerging effort aims to provide CPR training in marginalized communities to …

After COVID shuttered large meat-packing operations, many Nebraskans were able to purchase locally produced meat processed at local lockers. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocates Make Case for Expanding Main Street Meat Lockers

Advocates for independent rural farmers are urging state lawmakers to beef up mom-and-pop meat processing and storage capacity using American Rescue P…

Social Issues

PA Bill Expands Eligibility for Substitute Teachers Amid Shortage

Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims …

Health and Wellness

Prevention Called Key to Heading Off COVID, Cold, Flu

Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention. All three …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021