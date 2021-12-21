Prevention Called Key to Heading Off COVID, Cold, Flu

Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention.



All three respiratory diseases are caused by viruses and share similar symptoms including a cough, sore throat and runny nose.



Elena Roach, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner for The Healthcare Connection, a Cincinnati-area federally qualified health center, said actions we take to prevent the spread of COVID can reduce the risk of getting a cold or the flu.



"Flu is spread from respiratory secretions, kind of like COVID," Roach explained. "And you sneeze and cough and eat and drink and talk, flu can spread that way as well."



Roach pointed out last year's mild flu season was the result of precautions taken during the pandemic. Those steps include avoiding close contact with people outside your household, frequent handwashing, and wearing a face mask while in indoor public places.



Ohio's daily COVID case count has nearly doubled in two months, now at roughly 7,200. Influenza activity still is low, but starting to rise.



COVID spreads more easily than the flu and common cold and causes more serious illnesses, but Roach noted much like COVID, an infected person can spread the flu before they feel sick.



"The flu is contagious even before symptoms start for about four days," Roach emphasized. "And then for people who have been around somebody with the flu, like living in close quarters or close contact, symptoms can usually start within a week after contact."



A test can determine whether an illness is COVID or the seasonal flu, and Roach recommended calling a health-care provider if you are experiencing fever, body chills and other respiratory symptoms.



"The good thing about the flu is that there is a treatment for the flu called Tamaflu," Roach advised. "And as long as you start that within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, it reduces your symptoms and the longevity of the course of the illness. "



She said you can boost your protection from both illnesses by getting vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are vaccinated and become infected with flu or COVID experience fewer symptoms and are much less likely to be hospitalized.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial assistance is available, through a new state law and the American Rescue Plan.



This year, Maryland enacted Senate Bill 729, establishing a pilot program to cut costs of health-insurance coverage for young adults, ages 18 to 34.



Stephanie Klapper, deputy director of the Maryland Citizen's Health Initiative, said some people may be eligible for a plan for as little as a dollar a month, depending on their income and household size.



"Even if you've looked before for health coverage, it's worth coming back to Maryland Health Connection, because there's now savings available for those 18- to-34-year-olds," Klapper explained. "And thanks to the American Rescue Plan, there's new assistance for households at all income levels, even for folks who are older than 18 to 34."



She said nine out of 10 Marylanders who enroll in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection get financial help to pay for their plan. Look online at marylandhealthconnection.gov for more information.



Tammy Bresnahan, associate director of advocacy for AARP Maryland, urged the parents of those young adults to enroll, and to tell friends and loved ones who may not be aware of the cost-savings options.



She pointed out coverage is especially important now, as the pandemic wears on, because many people over 50, especially women, have lost their jobs and the health insurance that went with them.



"That 50-to-64-year-old bloc, they are having problems going back to work, getting a job that has health insurance," Bresnahan observed. "So, open enrollment also helps them acquire health insurance, because they are most at risk."



She noted all plans through the Health Connection cover doctor visits, prescriptions, mental-health services and more. You must enroll by Dec. 31 to be covered in the new year. If you wait to enroll in January, your coverage starts Feb. 1, 2022.



