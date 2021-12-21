Prevention Called Key to Heading Off COVID, Cold, Flu

Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention.
All three respiratory diseases are caused by viruses and share similar symptoms including a cough, sore throat and runny nose.
Elena Roach, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner for The Healthcare Connection, a Cincinnati-area federally qualified health center, said actions we take to prevent the spread of COVID can reduce the risk of getting a cold or the flu.
"Flu is spread from respiratory secretions, kind of like COVID," Roach explained. "And you sneeze and cough and eat and drink and talk, flu can spread that way as well."
Roach pointed out last year's mild flu season was the result of precautions taken during the pandemic. Those steps include avoiding close contact with people outside your household, frequent handwashing, and wearing a face mask while in indoor public places.
Ohio's daily COVID case count has nearly doubled in two months, now at roughly 7,200. Influenza activity still is low, but starting to rise.
COVID spreads more easily than the flu and common cold and causes more serious illnesses, but Roach noted much like COVID, an infected person can spread the flu before they feel sick.
"The flu is contagious even before symptoms start for about four days," Roach emphasized. "And then for people who have been around somebody with the flu, like living in close quarters or close contact, symptoms can usually start within a week after contact."
A test can determine whether an illness is COVID or the seasonal flu, and Roach recommended calling a health-care provider if you are experiencing fever, body chills and other respiratory symptoms.
"The good thing about the flu is that there is a treatment for the flu called Tamaflu," Roach advised. "And as long as you start that within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, it reduces your symptoms and the longevity of the course of the illness. "
She said you can boost your protection from both illnesses by getting vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are vaccinated and become infected with flu or COVID experience fewer symptoms and are much less likely to be hospitalized.
With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before the end of the year after many postponed the two health-care steps during the pandemic.
Getting a flu shot is beneficial during the COVID crisis, but many people do not know flu shots also have value for folks with heart disease.
Dr. Ameya Kulkarni, a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanante in McLean, Virginia, noted an American Heart Association study showed if you've had a heart attack, a flu shot lowers your risk of dying.
"If you've had heart disease or have had a stroke or had bypass surgery or a heart attack, getting that flu shot is not only protecting you from getting the flu, it's potentially protecting you from dying from really any cause," Kulkarni outlined. "So it's a really neat additional benefit of getting the flu shot."
He said flu shots are quick and administered with COVID safety precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for most people six months of age and older, and especially those at high risk for developing complications.
Kulkarni pointed out many have put off going to the doctor's office during the pandemic for routine checkups and treatment plans. He explained many health-care facilities are using protective measures to make visits safer, and if you can't afford to see a doctor right now, there are easy steps you can take to maintain your health.
"The simple things you can do is know your numbers and pay attention to your symptoms," Kulkarni advised. "If you know your blood pressure, that's a key thing to know, and just trying to stay active, keep a good diet, those are things you can do to reduce your risks of having a long-term illness and also, if you have an illness, identifying it early."
Many doctors now offer Telehealth visits if you're still concerned about seeing someone in person. For more information on flu vaccines and going back to the doctor, visit the American Heart Association website.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal insurance marketplace is here. People in need of coverage starting Jan. 1 need to select a plan and enroll by midnight tonight.
Liz Thuranira, grassroots organizer and southwest story collector for UHCAN (Universal Health Care Action Network) Ohio, works as a navigator - people available to help other select and enroll in a plan. She said the issues of cost and affordability are common concerns, but explained that health insurance doesn't have to be costly.
"A majority of people who are applying for Marketplace programs do qualify for a heavily discounted tax credit," she said, "and people are generally shocked with the amount of money that they are able to save on their premium."
Open enrollment actually runs until Jan. 15, but for plans purchased after today, coverage doesn't begin until Feb. 1. In-person, online and telephone appointments with a navigator can be scheduled online at 'getcoverdohio.org, and the federal healthcare.gov website has a 24/7 helpline available as well.
About 200,000 Ohioans were enrolled in marketplace plans for 2021. Thuranira said it's an important option for anyone who doesn't have employer-sponsored coverage or doesn't qualify for Medicare or Medicaid. She shared that a colleague recently helped a mother of two find coverage after going years without health insurance.
"Hearing the relief in her voice, knowing they are now covered and they are now able to receive basic care - like wellness visits and vaccinations - is just so heartwarming," she said.
About half of Ohioans with health insurance have coverage through their employers. Since open enrollment started in November, 4.6 million Americans have signed up for coverage, including more than 900,000 new customers.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial assistance is available, through a new state law and the American Rescue Plan.
This year, Maryland enacted Senate Bill 729, establishing a pilot program to cut costs of health-insurance coverage for young adults, ages 18 to 34.
Stephanie Klapper, deputy director of the Maryland Citizen's Health Initiative, said some people may be eligible for a plan for as little as a dollar a month, depending on their income and household size.
"Even if you've looked before for health coverage, it's worth coming back to Maryland Health Connection, because there's now savings available for those 18- to-34-year-olds," Klapper explained. "And thanks to the American Rescue Plan, there's new assistance for households at all income levels, even for folks who are older than 18 to 34."
She said nine out of 10 Marylanders who enroll in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection get financial help to pay for their plan. Look online at marylandhealthconnection.gov for more information.
Tammy Bresnahan, associate director of advocacy for AARP Maryland, urged the parents of those young adults to enroll, and to tell friends and loved ones who may not be aware of the cost-savings options.
She pointed out coverage is especially important now, as the pandemic wears on, because many people over 50, especially women, have lost their jobs and the health insurance that went with them.
"That 50-to-64-year-old bloc, they are having problems going back to work, getting a job that has health insurance," Bresnahan observed. "So, open enrollment also helps them acquire health insurance, because they are most at risk."
She noted all plans through the Health Connection cover doctor visits, prescriptions, mental-health services and more. You must enroll by Dec. 31 to be covered in the new year. If you wait to enroll in January, your coverage starts Feb. 1, 2022.
