Wednesday, December 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2021
Families across the nation may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment, as Congress missed its year-end deadline; researchers from the Land of Enchantment join the NASA search for life beyond Earth.

2021Talks - December 22, 2021
President Biden announced steps to curb winter spike in COVID-19 cases; former President Trump says he's holding a January 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago; and airline CEOs call for postponing a 5G-wireless rollout slated for the new year.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

CT Labor Groups: BBB's Workplace Reform Policies Must Pass

Wednesday, December 22, 2021   

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with the potential to shift more power to workers.

Build Back Better includes a proposal for "civil penalties" or fines on employers who illegally retaliate against workers trying to form or join a union. Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, which represents 200,000 workers statewide, said these penalties would help level the playing field, in efforts where workers often are targeted for trying to organize.

"The employers want to control everything, and they make it so that it's impossible for them to get to that point where they're able to get over the line on a vote," he said. "An employer can go in and say, 'Oh, we might have to shut down,' which is flatly illegal, but there's almost no penalties for them to do it."

The fines could be as high as $100,000 for companies that continuously violate workers' right to unionize. In certain cases, Hawthorne said, the penalties also could be imposed on individual corporate officers. Republican opponents of the bill have said it overreaches and costs too much.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he can't support the legislation. Hawthorne said he thinks these policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.

"It costs about $8,600 per year to send your child to have pre-K," he said, "and a lot of people can't afford it, so they end up staying home with their kids - which, we're talking about a job shortage. This frees people up to return to the workplace and alleviate some of the issues that we're having now."

Build Back Better also would create union jobs in the clean-energy sector. Despite Manchin pulling his support for the bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has insisted that the Senate will still vote on the bill in January.


