CT Labor Groups: BBB's Workplace Reform Policies Must Pass

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with the potential to shift more power to workers.



Build Back Better includes a proposal for "civil penalties" or fines on employers who illegally retaliate against workers trying to form or join a union. Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, which represents 200,000 workers statewide, said these penalties would help level the playing field, in efforts where workers often are targeted for trying to organize.



"The employers want to control everything, and they make it so that it's impossible for them to get to that point where they're able to get over the line on a vote," he said. "An employer can go in and say, 'Oh, we might have to shut down,' which is flatly illegal, but there's almost no penalties for them to do it."



The fines could be as high as $100,000 for companies that continuously violate workers' right to unionize. In certain cases, Hawthorne said, the penalties also could be imposed on individual corporate officers. Republican opponents of the bill have said it overreaches and costs too much.



U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he can't support the legislation. Hawthorne said he thinks these policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.



"It costs about $8,600 per year to send your child to have pre-K," he said, "and a lot of people can't afford it, so they end up staying home with their kids - which, we're talking about a job shortage. This frees people up to return to the workplace and alleviate some of the issues that we're having now."



Build Back Better also would create union jobs in the clean-energy sector. Despite Manchin pulling his support for the bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has insisted that the Senate will still vote on the bill in January.



Wisconsin families may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment for a while, as Congress has missed its year-end deadline to pass President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework.



The roughly $2 trillion package would have reauthorized the expanded Child Tax Credit through 2022. Parents received their last credit on Dec. 15, and Timothy Smeeding, professor of public affairs and economics at the University of Wisconsin Madison, said to get the rest of the aid, they'll need to file their income tax returns for 2021.



"So, there's still another $1,500 or $1,800, depending on how old the child is, that will come to them once they file their taxes this next spring," he said.



Through the program, parents received monthly payments that varied based on a child's age. Half of that money was held back, to be reimbursed after parents file their income taxes. According to U.S. Treasury data, 603,000 payments were made to Wisconsinites in November, totaling roughly $272 million.



In order to pass Build Back Better, Democrats will need to woo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who torpedoed the legislation by pulling back his vote over the weekend. Smeeding said it's likely Dems will jettison some of the more expensive provisions to win back Manchin's vote. He added that if Congress fails to reach a deal soon, it could be a serious financial blow to Wisconsin families.



"That's going to be devastating to the families who've come to rely on it, if it ends next year," he said.



The Washington Post reported Manchin's counterproposal for Build Back Better excludes the expanded Child Tax Credit. If Congress passes the bill in January with the expanded credit intact, the White House has proposed doubling monthly payment amounts in February to make up for the lost month.



