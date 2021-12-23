Thursday, December 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 23, 2021
Play

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the number of people who drive to Pennsylvania for abortions could skyrocket; and the January 6 committee now wants to hear from Rep. Jim Jordan.

2021Talks - December 23, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden extends the student loan moratorium; Russia's proposal to end hostilities with Ukraine a 'non-starter;' and health officials authorize first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Tennesseans More Likely to Die of Heart Attack During Winter Holidays

Play

Thursday, December 23, 2021   

More heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to stay healthy and reduce the odds of a medical emergency during the holidays and into the new year.

Dr. Daniel Muñoz, executive medical director of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute and board president of the Greater Nashville American Heart Association, said people with chronically high blood pressure tend to increase their intake of salty foods during the holidays.

"That can in some people unfortunately result in an event or a crisis like a heart attack," Muñoz explained.

Experts also noted people are more likely to skip their medications during the holidays, or not get their prescriptions refilled, which can contribute to experiencing a heart attack.

Muñoz urged residents to make healthy food choices, reduce stress and stay active while spending time with friends and family, and he added while we all deserve a treat, consuming alcohol, sweets and high-sodium foods should be the exception to otherwise healthy lifestyle behaviors.

"Making sure that we get our steps in and that we are active more days than not, preferably every day," Muñoz advised. "And also just really applying a healthy approach to food choices."

The bustle and stress of the holiday season may also lead some individuals to ignore early warning signs. Muñoz explained heart-attack symptoms can vary in women and men.

"We have learned the hard way in many instances that men and women do not present exactly the same when it comes to heart attack symptoms," Muñoz acknowledged.

He pointed out like men, women's most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort, but he stressed women are more likely to experience some other common symptoms, such as shortness of breath, back, jaw or abdominal pain, and nausea or vomiting.


