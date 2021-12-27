Experts: Natural Disasters Increase Risk of Domestic Violence, Abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Shelters in western Kentucky face ongoing challenges helping domestic-violence survivors as communities continue to clean up from deadly tornadoes.
Executive Director of Bowling Green's Barren River Area Safe Space Tori Henninger said lack of phone or internet access, as well as the need for basic shelter can prevent people from seeking help or cause a person to return to their abuser.
"There's a potential for an increase in domestic violence when people feel threatened," said Henninger. "When people are nervous and concerned and they don't have their needs met, when situations are heightened, explosive abusive incidents occur."
The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched the Kentucky Domestic Violence Victims' Emergency Fund to meet the immediate needs of survivors and advocates. Donations can be made at 'kcadv.org.'
Henninger added that some staff members who lost their homes and possessions are relying on friends and family for housing and transportation to work.
She recently testified to state lawmakers about how shelter employees continue to provide essential community services both amid the pandemic and in the aftermath of the tornadoes.
"I think the absolute best thing that we could directly benefit from are food and gas cards," said Henninger.
Mary Foley is director of Merryman House in Paducah, serving eight counties in western Kentucky. She explained that natural disasters tend to have the greatest impact on already vulnerable residents who now face sudden unemployment, trauma and displacement.
"For us, those that provide services to survivors all the time," said Foley, "those situations give us great, great concern."
Foley added that it's critical emergency rescue teams and volunteers be on high alert for signs of domestic abuse as they interact with families.
"And so I would just encourage folks that are helping and volunteering," said Foley, "whether it's church communities or businesses, local supports, to not be afraid to ask those kinds of questions, and not be afraid to connect individuals to service providers."
Research has shown natural disasters are associated with increased emotional, financial and sexual abuse, a spike in police reported assaults, and increased demand for domestic-violence shelters.
For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas are getting more resources through a statewide program, including telehealth assessments.
In the past couple years, an initiative has worked to get more health-care professionals onboard in South Dakota as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Kristi Kranz, who heads the SANE program through the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said these individuals play an important role in working with someone who's just experienced a very traumatic event, "both on the medical side, to ensure that they're receiving the best medical care, and then also on the forensic side, to collect the potential evidence if the victim wants to move forward with reporting that to law enforcement."
One of the emerging elements of the program is through Avera Health, which now offers around-the-clock telehealth exams in rural emergency rooms. Trained SANE staff help with patient assessments as the person is being tended to by onsite medical personnel. Avera provides these exams at 17 locations in South Dakota.
Prior to these options, said Jen Canton, SANE supervisor at Avera Health, survivors often were sent two to three hours to the state's largest cities, such as Sioux Falls or Rapid City. She said having immediate, specialized care much closer helps prevent setbacks in an assault survivor's attempt to confront the situation.
"It kind of sets the pathway for their healing," she said. "So, if they have a bad experience in the ER, it can negatively affect their healing. If they have a positive one, it sets them on a positive road to healing."
She said launching this part of the program has been slow at times due to the pandemic, but all 17 sites now are in a position to help. Canton said being ready this time of year is crucial, because holidays can see an uptick in assault and domestic-violence cases. Leaders behind South Dakota's broader SANE program have said it has been renewed for another year of funding, in hopes of training more nurses.
DETROIT -- Domestic Violence Awareness Month may have come to a close, but efforts in Michigan to prevent violence and protect survivors are ongoing.
State representatives from the Progressive Women's Caucus have unveiled a package of bills to help survivors of domestic violence or stalking get back on their feet by adding eviction protections, and making stalking a reason to use paid leave.
Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, noted Michigan and communities across the U.S. have seen sharp increases in domestic violence during the pandemic.
"Had the Legislature acted to pass a very similar package of bills in 2019, we could have been ready," Kuppa pointed out. "We cannot afford to wait any longer. The men and women from all walks of life who are abused can't afford to wait."
She added the bills would also extend privacy protections to adult victims as well as minors, and encourage law enforcement and prosecutors to actively engage and initiate outreach with victim service agencies.
Nakira Howard of Detroit, who said she left an abusive relationship earlier this year, had to navigate a system completely unfamiliar to her while she was working full-time. She said some of the pending proposals would have been a great help to her, and many other survivors of similar experiences.
"I feared falling behind on my rent," Howard recounted. "The pandemic was already true and something we were surviving, and I was too fearful to ask my landlord for any breaks during my recovery. And I pushed myself to work, even in not the best mental state."
In 2019, more than 57,000 reports of domestic violence were made to Michigan police departments.
Health and safety officials urge Michiganders facing domestic violence to find more information on local help services, or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-7233.
BALTIMORE - This month marks the four-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement, and an art project aims to help incarcerated survivors heal by telling their own stories.
The group Just Detention International launched the "Prisoners Too" program last year with incarcerated women in South Carolina, who created butterfly murals to talk about their assaults. The group plans to bring the project to Maryland and other states.
Jane, a formerly incarcerated survivor from Maryland, said she wishes she'd had the opportunity to tell her own story 20 years ago. While facing drug charges in a Washington, D.C. detention center, she said she was raped multiple times by a prison guard. Jane's healing came only after sharing her story with a therapist, years later.
"It's important because people need to recover from things like that," she said. "I mean, this definitely affected the rest of my life. I think the Prisoners Too campaign can help support people who it has happened to, so they just don't give up on life and become depressed and even more hopeless."
She said the guard was never punished, which left her feeling unheard and traumatized.
Just Detention International is fundraising and expects to launch the program in other states this year. View the artwork and survivor stories online at JustDetention.org.
Jesse Lerner-Kinglake, Just Detention's communications director, said incarcerated survivors aren't allowed to share their #MeToo stories through social media, and they face other barriers to healing, including a public misperception that people behind bars deserve the abuse they suffer and don't have rights. He noted that sexual assault plagues U.S. prisons. Federal data show about 200,000 incidents every year.
"What we know, and I think what the #MeToo movement has shown us, is that there is a catharsis that comes with sharing your story, with being seen," he said, "and I think the amazing thing about #MeToo is that many survivors of sexual abuse realized that they had support, and they've realized that they weren't alone."
About 4% of adults in federal prisons and slightly more than 3% of adults in jails experience sexual victimization, according to the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. In Maryland, the number is higher: the Baltimore City Detention Center has a 6.7% rate of staff sexual misconduct.