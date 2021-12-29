As It Blows Past Deadline, WI Election Review Faces Legal Challenges

A partisan review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was going to wrap up this week, but the leaders of the investigation say they need more time to complete the process.



Republican leaders blame the missed deadline in part on Attorney General Josh Kaul, who sued in October to block subpoenas, arguing the investigators are overstepping their legal boundaries. Kaul argued that the subpoenas for Meagan Wolfe, the state's top election official, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are overly broad and unenforceable. But in a hearing on Dec. 23, Attorney James Bopp said the investigators have the full authority of the Legislature.



"The Legislature has plenary authority to make sure that these people administer the law properly," he said.



Kaul also said the investigators can't compel public officials to testify privately - that they should appear publicly, before a legislative committee. The taxpayer-funded probe received about $680,000 for a contract ending Dec. 31. Legislative Republicans haven't yet announced how much more money the project will receive, or its potential end date.



The investigation has drawn criticism from voting-rights groups, open-government advocates and legislative Democrats. It's even a divisive issue within the Wisconsin GOP. Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, has accused the investigation leader, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, of spreading misinformation and undermining a bedrock of the electoral process.



"When Benjamin Franklin came out of the convention and our Constitution was created," Bernier said, "he was asked, 'What kind of government do we have?' And he said, 'A Republic if we can keep it.' We're in jeopardy of losing it."



The mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities also have been subpoenaed. At least two have refused to testify behind closed doors: Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. In response, Gableman is filing a separate suit to force private interviews. A hearing on that case is set for Jan. 21. A decision on the other subpoenas is expected by Jan. 10.



North Dakota's Legislature soon will see turnover, as more lawmakers announce they won't seek re-election. Various reasons are cited, but some mention the heated rhetoric in policy debates. That's prompting concern from a nonpartisan political group.



Sens. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, separately announced last month they won't try to reclaim their seats. Both suggested that the erosion of civility in public discourse factored into their decisions.



Tammy Patrick, senior adviser for the elections team at the Democracy Fund, said this topic comes up frequently in her conversations with public officials around the United States.



"We're seeing people leave office based on threats to themselves, their families, their staff," she said, "and also, they're feeling that they have an inability to truly serve and do the work they were elected to do."



She said conspiracy theories and conjecture around issues such as election fraud are fueling the rhetoric. Poolman and Oban didn't mention threats, but used words such as "toxic" and "dangerous" to describe the environment. This week, Senate Majority leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, announced retirement plans, saying it was a family decision made awhile ago. But he urged his successor to place an emphasis on respect in the Legislature.



Patrick said that if more lawmakers who adhere to respectful debate and facts in crafting policy step down - and they're replaced by those who lean on hostility and conjecture - democracy will suffer.



"We can see a continued increase in legislation being introduced to undermine the will of the people," she said.



She pointed to a wave of bills introduced in several states that would give lawmakers more power to overturn election results.



To help quell the tide of harmful rhetoric in public office, she said voters need to do their research and participate in primary elections. She also reminded party leaders to do their part.



"Stand up and start telling the truth in public," she said, "not just to people off the record or when the microphone is turned off."



She suggested people also need to be reminded that the 2020 election was safe and produced no evidence of widespread fraud.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



TUCSON, Ariz. - As Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission prepares to issue its final voting-district maps, Native American groups are concerned the new boundaries could diminish their voting power.



They say the bipartisan commission, which does not need to clear its maps in advance with federal officials, may have divided the tribal vote. The maps are based on the 2020 census, and there's deep suspicion this population was undercounted.



Patty Ferguson Bohnee, director of the Indian Legal Clinic and associate professor at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, said changes to the Voting Rights Act have made it easier to disenfranchise Native Americans.



"The concern is whether the population is sufficient to provide an opportunity to Native Americans to elect a candidate of choice," she said. "Because Section 5 is not in play, there's not the threat of an objection from the Department of Justice."



The commission took comments during a series of public meetings, but Bohnee said highly organized, well-funded political groups tend to drown out smaller constituencies. Commission members have said they believe they fulfilled their mission to draw fair and competitive legislative district maps.



Bohnee said Arizona has a long history of disenfranchising Native Americans, from statehood into the 1970s. Because most live on tribal lands, she said, it's easy to dilute their power.



"Based on past redistricting efforts, we know that Native Americans need a higher percentage of the voting-age population to elect candidates of choice," she said. "But because of that, it's going to make the rural-urban divide even greater."



Gabriella Casarez-Kelly is the Pima County recorder and one of the state's first Indigenous office holders. Before she was elected, she was a community activist working to increase Native American voter participation.



"One of the struggles in my community work and in my work as an elected official," she said, "is really trying to demystify government, is to demystify the process and demystify where the decisions are coming from."



The commission is scheduled to complete its maps by year's end. Pending any legal action, the new districts will be in place for the 2022 midterm elections.



