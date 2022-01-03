Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Improving Civics Education Could Engage Future Voters

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

2022 is a big election year, but becoming a more informed voter starts before people are eligible to cast a ballot, with civics education.

Although Montana has its own standards for civics, it is not among about three-quarters of states that requires it so students can graduate high school, according to the Center for American Progress.

Dr. Khalilah Harris is the managing director for K-12 education policy at the center. She said young people in the United States are less politically engaged than in other parts of the world.

"Civics education," said Harris, "is critical when it comes to making sure people understand how their vote works and what role they can play in doing things like running for a municipal election or being on their school board."

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen updated the state's social-studies standards in 2021, emphasizing that past standards have fallen short when it comes to increasing patriotism and promoting service.

Harris said she believes it's more important to think critically about the country and its policies. She said there are a few ways to encourage better civics education.

"People like to be acknowledged when they're doing good work," said Harris. "So figuring out ways to incentivize evidence that our children are getting quality and substantive civics education but also are being involved in the civic lives of their schools is important."

She noted that communities in states such as Maryland allow young people to get involved in municipal elections as early as age 16.

Civics education was partly in the spotlight in 2021 because of critical race theory. The theory's underpinning is that systemic racism continues to exist in the U.S. and impacts opportunities for and treatment of people of color.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has labeled the theory discriminatory and said teaching it violates state and federal law. But Harris said the discussion is diverting important conversations on civics.

"It is not something that's facilitating, necessarily, a deeper dive into civics education," said Harris. "Although there are some stakeholders and organizations that are really focused on enhanced civics education in this country. Beyond that, it is a distraction."

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

