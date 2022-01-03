Improving Civics Education Could Engage Future Voters

2022 is a big election year, but becoming a more informed voter starts before people are eligible to cast a ballot, with civics education.



Although Montana has its own standards for civics, it is not among about three-quarters of states that requires it so students can graduate high school, according to the Center for American Progress.



Dr. Khalilah Harris is the managing director for K-12 education policy at the center. She said young people in the United States are less politically engaged than in other parts of the world.



"Civics education," said Harris, "is critical when it comes to making sure people understand how their vote works and what role they can play in doing things like running for a municipal election or being on their school board."



Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen updated the state's social-studies standards in 2021, emphasizing that past standards have fallen short when it comes to increasing patriotism and promoting service.



Harris said she believes it's more important to think critically about the country and its policies. She said there are a few ways to encourage better civics education.



"People like to be acknowledged when they're doing good work," said Harris. "So figuring out ways to incentivize evidence that our children are getting quality and substantive civics education but also are being involved in the civic lives of their schools is important."



She noted that communities in states such as Maryland allow young people to get involved in municipal elections as early as age 16.



Civics education was partly in the spotlight in 2021 because of critical race theory. The theory's underpinning is that systemic racism continues to exist in the U.S. and impacts opportunities for and treatment of people of color.



Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has labeled the theory discriminatory and said teaching it violates state and federal law. But Harris said the discussion is diverting important conversations on civics.



"It is not something that's facilitating, necessarily, a deeper dive into civics education," said Harris. "Although there are some stakeholders and organizations that are really focused on enhanced civics education in this country. Beyond that, it is a distraction."



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







A partisan review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was going to wrap up this week, but the leaders of the investigation say they need more time to complete the process.



Republican leaders blame the missed deadline in part on Attorney General Josh Kaul, who sued in October to block subpoenas, arguing the investigators are overstepping their legal boundaries. Kaul argued that the subpoenas for Meagan Wolfe, the state's top election official, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are overly broad and unenforceable. But in a hearing on Dec. 23, Attorney James Bopp said the investigators have the full authority of the Legislature.



"The Legislature has plenary authority to make sure that these people administer the law properly," he said.



Kaul also said the investigators can't compel public officials to testify privately - that they should appear publicly, before a legislative committee. The taxpayer-funded probe received about $680,000 for a contract ending Dec. 31. Legislative Republicans haven't yet announced how much more money the project will receive, or its potential end date.



The investigation has drawn criticism from voting-rights groups, open-government advocates and legislative Democrats. It's even a divisive issue within the Wisconsin GOP. Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, has accused the investigation leader, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, of spreading misinformation and undermining a bedrock of the electoral process.



"When Benjamin Franklin came out of the convention and our Constitution was created," Bernier said, "he was asked, 'What kind of government do we have?' And he said, 'A Republic if we can keep it.' We're in jeopardy of losing it."



The mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities also have been subpoenaed. At least two have refused to testify behind closed doors: Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. In response, Gableman is filing a separate suit to force private interviews. A hearing on that case is set for Jan. 21. A decision on the other subpoenas is expected by Jan. 10.



North Dakota's Legislature soon will see turnover, as more lawmakers announce they won't seek re-election. Various reasons are cited, but some mention the heated rhetoric in policy debates. That's prompting concern from a nonpartisan political group.



Sens. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, separately announced last month they won't try to reclaim their seats. Both suggested that the erosion of civility in public discourse factored into their decisions.



Tammy Patrick, senior adviser for the elections team at the Democracy Fund, said this topic comes up frequently in her conversations with public officials around the United States.



"We're seeing people leave office based on threats to themselves, their families, their staff," she said, "and also, they're feeling that they have an inability to truly serve and do the work they were elected to do."



She said conspiracy theories and conjecture around issues such as election fraud are fueling the rhetoric. Poolman and Oban didn't mention threats, but used words such as "toxic" and "dangerous" to describe the environment. This week, Senate Majority leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, announced retirement plans, saying it was a family decision made awhile ago. But he urged his successor to place an emphasis on respect in the Legislature.



Patrick said that if more lawmakers who adhere to respectful debate and facts in crafting policy step down - and they're replaced by those who lean on hostility and conjecture - democracy will suffer.



"We can see a continued increase in legislation being introduced to undermine the will of the people," she said.



She pointed to a wave of bills introduced in several states that would give lawmakers more power to overturn election results.



To help quell the tide of harmful rhetoric in public office, she said voters need to do their research and participate in primary elections. She also reminded party leaders to do their part.



"Stand up and start telling the truth in public," she said, "not just to people off the record or when the microphone is turned off."



She suggested people also need to be reminded that the 2020 election was safe and produced no evidence of widespread fraud.



