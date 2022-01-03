Central OR Organization Tackles Workforce Challenges for Latino Communities

A program in central Oregon is helping growing Latino communities in the region upgrade their workforce skills.



The Latino Community Association has offices in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. Its workforce education and training program provides services such as computer literacy classes, resume assistance and English tutoring.



Oscar Gonzalez is empowerment programs manager for the organization. He said other programs such as youth development and healthy families also supplement workforce education.



"We have this notion of really meeting our clients where they're at and working with them on a holistic, wraparound basis, so to say," said Gonzalez. "They may come in with one issue but, as we talk to them and get more information, sometimes other things come up."



Gonzalez said over the past year, the Latino Community Association has helped 85 people improve their English and computer skills. He said workforce education and training are about a quarter of the organization's work.



Gonzalez noted that the Latino Community Association also is accredited to practice immigration law. Importantly, they're able to find help from community members.



"Another beautiful thing about what we do here," said Gonzalez, "is the fact that we've encountered so many hundreds of people that are willing to help us in our mission and working alongside of our family members when teaching them in learning English and helping them prepare for the citizenship examination."



Like everyone else, the pandemic has affected their work. But Gonzalez said switching to an online model for some classes has the advantage of bringing people from different communities together.



"There's a lot of great things that we've been able to accomplish in spite of COVID," said Gonzalez. "And COVID has pushed us to be creative and kind of shift our attention."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







References: The Latino Community Association website the Latino Community Association 2021



get more stories like this via email



College students in Indiana are gearing up to head back to class for the spring semester, but some are weighing whether to continue with higher education.



"Stopping out" is when someone temporarily puts a hold on their studies, and education leaders are concerned it could turn into permanent dropping out.



Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education, said from 2013 to 2018, roughly 20% to 25% of Indiana's freshman college students did not proceed to their second year.



"Now that included out-of-state students," Lubbers explained. "But if you're talking about only Indiana students, that rate would have been more like 30% who didn't come back."



A national study by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association and StraighterLine found about 40% of respondents who put a hold on pursuing secondary education did so for financial reasons. Roughly one-third left due to family or personal commitments.



Lubbers pointed out there is no one-size-fits-all solution to stopping out, rather, it requires tailored responses for different universities and students.



Lubbers noted there are some top-down approaches the state uses to dissuade stopping out, including financial aid requirements designed to keep students on a four-year path to graduation, and individualized support services while students are in college.



"Some of the reasons why they may be stopping out is they're not seeing the relevance between what they're learning and what they want to do," Lubbers stated. "We need to do a better job of aligning curriculum and what you're learning with career aspirations."



Per the national study, more than half of respondents who stopped out of college held full-time jobs.



References: Disengaged learners report StraighterLine/UPCEA (signup required) 12/01/2021



get more stories like this via email



By next fall, refugee students may be able to apply to attend American colleges and universities. The State Department said it plans to pilot a new category for refugee admissions, known as P4.



P4 status would allow a group or institution to sponsor a refugee. A university sponsorship program would allow them to study in the U.S. and then apply for permanent residency.



Laura Wagner, project manager for the Initiative on U.S. Education Pathways for Refugee Students, part of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, said the current foreign student visa program requires students to leave after they graduate.



"Right now, we are getting the best and the brightest of the world, and then we're saying, 'Thanks, now you have to go back to your home country,'" Wagner explained. "Whereas this would provide an opportunity for them to stay and continue to use and share those talents to their new community in the U.S."



The Alliance recently published a report calling on the State Department to implement a P4 category in the spring of 2022. Community colleges and universities, including the University of California-Davis, would step up to offer free tuition. Philanthropic groups would cover other costs, and the State Department would aid in resettlement.



Wagner argued refugees deserve a shot at a brighter future in the U.S., a country founded by immigrants.



"Less than 1% of refugees worldwide are able to be resettled," Wagner reported. "And we have only 5% of refugees accessing higher ed."



Advocates of the pilot program say it could initially be limited to 30 students who would apply next fall and start their college classes in 2024.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Refugee report President's Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Nov. 2021



get more stories like this via email

