Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered California marketplace.



The open enrollment period runs through January 31. James Scullary, spokesperson with Covered California, said the uninsured risk getting stuck with huge medical bills if they end up having to go to the hospital.



"Hospitalizations," said Scullary, "particularly those that require Intensive Care Unit treatment, can be incredibly expensive, and average more than $127,000 dollars per visit."



The bill for someone with COVID who only needs outpatient care - commonly the fully-vaccinated - would average just over $1,300. And much of that would be covered by insurance, according to the nonprofit group FAIR Health.



The state estimates that 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible for free or very-low-cost coverage via Covered California or Medi-Cal. Scullary said the cost varies by zip code, income, and how many people in the household need to be covered.



"The savings and the financial help that is now available through the American Rescue Plan is so significant, that if you checked a year ago, the entire thing is different," said Scullary. "Many people are paying less than $10 a month for comprehensive coverage from a name-brand plan that fits their needs best."



He adds that 75% of people on Covered California are paying less than $100 a month for their brand-name health plan - like Anthem BlueCross, Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, and Healthnet.



A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states.



One takeaway from the United Health Foundation is how affordable housing is connected to New Yorkers' public health. The research found the pandemic has contributed to an uptick in deaths nationwide between 2019 and 2020, and New York leads with a 29% increase.



Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said the lack of affordable housing on Long Island led to people spreading the virus more quickly in crowded homes.



"We had lots and lots of folks leaving hospitals, going back home and being told to quarantine for 10 days, who shared one bathroom with three families, where that was an absolute impossibility just from a structural perspective of their lives," Sanin explained. "It benefits everybody when there are affordable options for folks."



The report ranks New York 50th, or last in the nation, for racial residential segregation as well as for the percentage of housing stock with lead-contamination risk. On a positive note, New York got high ratings for access to clinical care, with more than 300 primary care providers per 100,000 people.



The isolation of the pandemic has had an outsized impact on mental health, with the number of New Yorkers reporting mental distress increasing by 8% between 2019 and 2020.



Ravi Johar, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare, emphasized it is important for people to recognize and seek help for their mental-health concerns.



"Being able to have a support system, talking to friends, and finding a way to be socially active really, really makes a big difference in your mental well-being," Johar pointed out. "And we know that mental well-being has an immense effect on physical well-being, too."



The report ranks New York ninth in the nation for overall health outcomes, including low rates of premature death and obesity. The state has also seen a large increase in the number of young people who received all doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.



