Tips on Attaining New Year's Resolutions for 2022

It is time for a new calendar and, for many people, it also means resolutions to change their lifestyles.



It can be a big task for people who have committed to new year's resolutions to stick to them.



Darren Bushee, mental-health clinician and field care coordinator for Optum Idaho, has some tips. He said changing your lifestyle is difficult, and it is best to consider your mindset going into the shift.



"You can think of it not just as a resolution but as an evolution," Bushee suggested. "Lifestyle changes are a process that take time like an evolution and requires support. So once you're ready to make that change, the difficult part is committing and following through."



Bushee pointed out people can get caught up in goals they have not attained in the past, but advised people not to be too down on themselves.



Bushee noted one of the keys to attaining a goal is to break it down into manageable steps.



"Your plan is, in essence, a map that will guide you on this journey," Bushee explained. "One of the things you want to do is be specific. You want to exercise more? Detail the time of day. Write everything down and ask yourself if you're confident these activities and goals are realistic for you."



Bushee also recommended people attempt to change one behavior at a time.



"Unhealthy behaviors develop over a course of time," Bushee observed. "Replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires more time obviously, right? So many people run into problems when they try to change too much too fast."



He added people should make the resolutions public. He urged telling a friend, asking for support from them, and accepting help from them when they offer.



Mental-health challenges are on the rise in Colorado, according to a new report.



Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado, pointed to multiple stressors, all happening within the span of a couple of years: a global pandemic, a disputed presidential election, conflicting information sources driving communities and families apart, a reckoning for police violence against people of color, climate-fueled wildfires, a shift to remote work, kids unable to attend school, job loss and an opioid epidemic.



"This is as distressing a period of time as I've ever lived through, and I imagine that that's the same for many of us," said Atchity. "All of these things make us anxious and uneasy, and exacerbate conditions of people who had mental-health vulnerabilities to begin with."



New analysis by the United Health Foundation found the number of adults experiencing frequent mental distress in Colorado increased 15% from 2018 levels. The state also scored low for its high prevalence of non-medical drug use.



A task force created by Gov. Jared Polis has led to the creation of a new Behavioral Health Administration, and $450 million in recovery funds are expected to help communities invest in new treatment options.



Atchity pointed to a mobile response team developed in Denver, staffed by mental-health professionals instead of police, to stabilize people and connect them with care.



"They partner with the police, and would call in the police if ever needed," said Atchity. "But so far they've been out on something like over 1,200 calls since last summer, and zero have yielded arrests."



Atchity said the state also needs much more of what is known as supportive housing. In addition to shelter, many people struggling with mental health need help accessing behavioral and medical care, and with basic life skills including finding the local grocery store and finding a job.



"And that is really vital to stabilizing people effectively in their communities and keeping them well," said Atchity, "keeping them from ending up living under a freeway overpass, keeping them from ending up in a jail."







