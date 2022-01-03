Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Mental Health
Tips on Attaining New Year's Resolutions for 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022   

It is time for a new calendar and, for many people, it also means resolutions to change their lifestyles.

It can be a big task for people who have committed to new year's resolutions to stick to them.

Darren Bushee, mental-health clinician and field care coordinator for Optum Idaho, has some tips. He said changing your lifestyle is difficult, and it is best to consider your mindset going into the shift.

"You can think of it not just as a resolution but as an evolution," Bushee suggested. "Lifestyle changes are a process that take time like an evolution and requires support. So once you're ready to make that change, the difficult part is committing and following through."

Bushee pointed out people can get caught up in goals they have not attained in the past, but advised people not to be too down on themselves.

Bushee noted one of the keys to attaining a goal is to break it down into manageable steps.

"Your plan is, in essence, a map that will guide you on this journey," Bushee explained. "One of the things you want to do is be specific. You want to exercise more? Detail the time of day. Write everything down and ask yourself if you're confident these activities and goals are realistic for you."

Bushee also recommended people attempt to change one behavior at a time.

"Unhealthy behaviors develop over a course of time," Bushee observed. "Replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires more time obviously, right? So many people run into problems when they try to change too much too fast."

He added people should make the resolutions public. He urged telling a friend, asking for support from them, and accepting help from them when they offer.

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Groups that who question the environmental benefits of carbon capture and storage say the process would expend even more energy just to operate. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for stora…

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Health and Wellness

Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered …

 

