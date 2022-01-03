AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished business to tackle.
The makeup of the Arizona House and Senate will be significantly different, as more than a dozen members left after the 2021 session and will be replaced with new faces.
Brendon Blake, associate state director for advocacy at AARP Arizona, said long-term care, affordable housing for seniors and lowering Medicare drug prices are among his group's top priorities. He said they will work to make sure the 10 new House members and three new senators are up to speed.
"It's important we make sure that not just new members, but members who've been around the block, are aware of where AARP stands on these kinds of issues," Blake explained. "That way, they know where we're coming from and the types of things that we're looking for, and why we support or oppose certain pieces of legislation."
He said with the 2022 midterm elections coming in November, lawmakers could be in a hurry to finish their work and start their campaigns. The main session is set to close in mid-May, but one or more special sessions could be called if major legislation isn't finished.
Blake said AARP has worked for several years to deal with problems in Arizona's long-term care facilities, with a focus on enhancing support for family caregivers, expanding home and community-based services, and promoting best practices in the industry.
"There's a lot of questions that we still have regarding our long-term care facilities, our long-term care system as a whole, and what happened throughout the course of COVID," Blake outlined. "We still have questions as it relates to how our facilities were operating and how our system was operating before COVID."
Blake pointed out another critical issue is dealing with how Arizona's housing crisis is affecting seniors.
"We see housing as two issues," Blake stated. "The affordable housing side of things that allows people to stay in their homes; and then, we see it as the people who have already lost their homes, and they're experiencing homelessness currently."
He added other priorities include working to cut prices on lifesaving prescription drugs, developing a state "Work and Save" plan to help more Arizonans fund their retirement, and developing options to help retirees manage rising utility bills.
Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded.
One of the biggest holiday-season scams involves gift cards, where someone has scratched off the back to reveal the code, often replacing it with a small sticker. Once you buy it, they drain the card almost instantly.
Strat Maloma, associate state director for AARP California, advised people to buy gift cards online, or at least to pay attention to where they are sold in the store.
"Try to buy gift cards that are behind the counter," Maloma recommended. "Avoid the ones that anybody who walks into the store can pick up."
Another common scam involves fake charities, or groups spending up to 90% of their donation on so-called "administrative costs."
You can research groups you are considering on websites such as Give.org, charitywatch.org or charitynavigator.org. There are also great tips on AARP's FraudWatch Network site, and you can get tips or file a complaint on the Federal Trade Commission's website.
Maloma also pointed out for online shopping, you must go directly to the seller's website. Do not click on a link in a marketing email, text or social-media post.
"You enter it several times find it is not taking you to the link," Maloma outlined. "What the scammer is doing, they're getting your personal information with allows them to shop in your name or take over your account. "
In addition, experts warn against the legion of porch pirates who roam neighborhoods looking for packages to steal. FBI data showed last year during the holidays, consumers filed 17,000 complaints about undelivered packages worth $53 million.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes that steal your joy and your money.
Successful scammers spend a whole year coming up with new strategies and methods to bilk consumers buying gifts for family and friends.
Beverly Gor, executive council volunteer for AARP Texas, said if your plan is to buy gift cards from a big-box store, make sure they have not been stripped of their value prior to purchase.
"There are some criminals who know how to drain your gift card of its value, and our survey found that 21% of U.S. adults gave or received a gift card with no value on it," Gor reported.
If you fall victim to a scam, Gor said you should immediately contact the store or law enforcement.
Gor recently heard from an elderly woman who stopped just short of giving private information over the phone after the caller claimed she owed money and seemed like an authority because she knew her address, the value of her home and other information easily gleaned from the internet.
"They knew things about her that led her to believe that they were a legitimate caller," Gor explained. "A lot of those things are on the county tax rolls, so anybody can go there. They can figure out things about you and make it sound like they're sincere."
When it comes to charity donations, Gor recommended to make sure it is the correct website before entering credit card information, because scammers are known to use lookalike names.
"People putting up what they call "clone" websites," Gor pointed out. "It would trick people, deceive people into clicking on something, and they will go to a fraudulent site and give information."
The AARP survey found nearly 40% of Americans received requests from charities that felt fake or fraudulent.
LINCOLN, Neb. - November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and AARP has launched a free, one-stop online resource to help more families access health care.
More than 340,000 veterans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and Veterans Affairs medical centers have reported nearly 15,000 deaths.
Todd Stubbendieck - state director of AARP Nebraska - said now more than ever, veterans and military families need help navigating what can be a complicated enrollment process to get the health-care benefits they earned.
"It's a lot for people to navigate," said Stubbendieck. "And what AARP has come up with is an online resource that will help them navigate the benefits, the requirements and what they are eligible to receive."
Nearly 60% of veterans nationwide are eligible for health-care services through the VA, but less than half actually tap those benefits, according to the latest RAND analysis.
Stubbendieck noted the quality of VA care is widely viewed as equal to or better than care delivered in the private sector. The Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator is available online at 'AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator.'
Misunderstanding or frustration with the application process, and confusion about qualification requirements, are seen as the biggest barriers for veterans trying to access health benefits. And Stubbendieck said health care needs can also change over time.
"While someone may have been eligible for VA health care benefits earlier in their life, and chose not to do it," said Stubbendieck, "as they get later in life they may decide that they want health care at the VA. And so it's about tailoring and finding the right fit for them and their particular health-care needs."
Stubbendieck said the new online resource provides a thorough overview of available health benefits, including specific documentation families will need to have ready. He added it can also help families connect with a real person who has experience navigating the enrollment process.
