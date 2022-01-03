Report: Lake Michigan Getting Saltier

The Great Lakes hold about one-fifth of the Earth's fresh water, but a new report indicates they're getting saltier - and says that's reason for concern.



Lake Michigan used to sit at a salinity level of one to two milligrams of chloride per liter of lake water. Now, that concentration has risen to nearly 15 milligrams per liter.



Hilary Dugan, an assistant professor in the Center for Limnology at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's still a relatively low level for a water body as large as Lake Michigan. But rising chloride levels could pose problems for plants and animals in the smaller lakes and tributaries that feed into it.



"If anything, we're just hurting those native freshwater species that are adapted to, you know, Wisconsin waters that basically have no salt in them," said Dugan. "And now, you know, we've increased the salt ten-, hundredfold, depending on what body of water we're looking at."



She said salt levels have to hit roughly 250 milligrams per liter to pose a serious risk to plants, animals and humans, and notes virtually all the chloride pollution is from road salt.



Dugan added that people can reduce pollution in lakes and streams this winter by limiting their use of salt on roads, driveways and sidewalks.



Unlike other chemical pollutants, Dugan said salt pollution isn't irreversible. She explained that over the course of their life cycle, lakes and streams will gradually flush it out of their system.



"Salt stays dissolved in water, and so lakes and rivers will naturally flush themselves out," said Dugan. "So what it takes to reduce the salinity is just to stop the amount of salt that's going into these bodies of water."



The report found about 70% of the salt flowing into Lake Michigan comes from just five of the body's 300 tributaries.



Dugan said if nothing's done to address the issue, salt concentration in the lake will rise by about one milligram per liter, every two to three years.







CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts to rein in fossil-fuel emissions fail to meet global targets, according to a new report.



Almost 75% of water use in western states comes from snowpack.



Matt Rice, southwest regional director for the group American Rivers, said the report should be a red flag for water managers and policymakers to make plans now for a future with a lot less water.



"How do we build resilience in this new more arid future for the West?" Rice questioned. "It's important to make sure that we have the ability to keep water in rivers, to dedicate water to the environment, for fish, for wildlife."



Rising temperatures already have cut snowpack by 20% below 1950s levels, and researchers project by century's end, the vast majority of years -- up to 94% -- will see little or zero snowfall. Loss of snow will not just close ski resorts. Scientists already have linked vanishing snowfall to more frequent and catastrophic wildfires.



The first sector likely to see water restrictions will be agriculture.



Rice said investments are needed to help farmers and ranchers retool for more efficient irrigation and conservation, because no one wants to see a mass dry-up on lands across the West.



"And it's not like when you remove water that land comes back with native grasses and plants and shrubs," Rice cautioned. "This is oftentimes land that has been irrigated for 100-plus years, and to take water off of it, it creates a kind of 'deathscape.'"



Recommendations for adaptation include monitoring weather patterns to avoid flooding by capturing increasingly intense, if less frequent, downpours to refill aquifers. While conflicts over water rights have a long history in western states, Rice noted the issue traditionally has cut across political boundaries.



"As scarcity increases, my fear is that it will digress into a partisan issue, or rural versus urban, when it comes to water," Rice stressed. "These challenges are so significant that we can't afford not to all be in this together."



