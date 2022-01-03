Report: Lake Michigan Getting Saltier

The Great Lakes hold about one-fifth of the Earth's fresh water, but a new report indicates they're getting saltier - and says that's reason for concern.
Lake Michigan used to sit at a salinity level of one to two milligrams of chloride per liter of lake water. Now, that concentration has risen to nearly 15 milligrams per liter.
Hilary Dugan, an assistant professor in the Center for Limnology at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's still a relatively low level for a water body as large as Lake Michigan. But rising chloride levels could pose problems for plants and animals in the smaller lakes and tributaries that feed into it.
"If anything, we're just hurting those native freshwater species that are adapted to, you know, Wisconsin waters that basically have no salt in them," said Dugan. "And now, you know, we've increased the salt ten-, hundredfold, depending on what body of water we're looking at."
She said salt levels have to hit roughly 250 milligrams per liter to pose a serious risk to plants, animals and humans, and notes virtually all the chloride pollution is from road salt.
Dugan added that people can reduce pollution in lakes and streams this winter by limiting their use of salt on roads, driveways and sidewalks.
Unlike other chemical pollutants, Dugan said salt pollution isn't irreversible. She explained that over the course of their life cycle, lakes and streams will gradually flush it out of their system.
"Salt stays dissolved in water, and so lakes and rivers will naturally flush themselves out," said Dugan. "So what it takes to reduce the salinity is just to stop the amount of salt that's going into these bodies of water."
The report found about 70% of the salt flowing into Lake Michigan comes from just five of the body's 300 tributaries.
Dugan said if nothing's done to address the issue, salt concentration in the lake will rise by about one milligram per liter, every two to three years.
A fund created seven years ago in the wake of Clark County's violation of the Clean Water Act is helping improve salmon habitat and cleaning up stormwater in the Columbia River.
Clark County was sued more than a decade ago for approving weaker pollution regulations for entities like big box stores and subdivisions. After losing in court, the county agreed to one of the largest citizen-enforcement penalties in Washington state history: $3 million.
Jan Hasselman, a Seattle-based senior attorney for Earthjustice who worked on the case, said that money didn't go to Washington, DC.
"What we agreed instead was that the county would pay into a local fund for salmon habitat restoration," said Hasselman. "That fund is overseen by biologists and professionals that make sure the money addresses the most important problems."
The penalty helped create the Clark County Clean Water Restoration Fund, which, along with matching investments, funded 25 water restoration projects in the region.
Hasselman said stormwater is the number one source of water pollution in Washington state.
The Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board picked and distributed funds to projects. Denise Smee, program manager with the board, said they've implemented a variety of programs.
"We worked with partners for reducing oil leaks from automobiles, the don't drip and drive program," said Smee. "They worked with landowners and homeowners to facilitate repairs on stormwater facilities, failing septic systems."
The projects have led to the planting of more than 80,000 trees to improve stormwater quality. It's also supported K-12 education programs, providing classroom and field instructions for more than 7,700 students. Smee said those programs have had a big impact on students.
"It's always a huge increase in the kids' knowledge but also their interest in the subject matter," said Smee. "A lot of them, after these projects, are interested in going into natural resources or the environmental field or working with those kinds of positions and jobs."
Many of the projects to help clean up stormwater and improve salmon habitat will continue for the next several years.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts to rein in fossil-fuel emissions fail to meet global targets, according to a new report.
Almost 75% of water use in western states comes from snowpack.
Matt Rice, southwest regional director for the group American Rivers, said the report should be a red flag for water managers and policymakers to make plans now for a future with a lot less water.
"How do we build resilience in this new more arid future for the West?" Rice questioned. "It's important to make sure that we have the ability to keep water in rivers, to dedicate water to the environment, for fish, for wildlife."
Rising temperatures already have cut snowpack by 20% below 1950s levels, and researchers project by century's end, the vast majority of years -- up to 94% -- will see little or zero snowfall. Loss of snow will not just close ski resorts. Scientists already have linked vanishing snowfall to more frequent and catastrophic wildfires.
The first sector likely to see water restrictions will be agriculture.
Rice said investments are needed to help farmers and ranchers retool for more efficient irrigation and conservation, because no one wants to see a mass dry-up on lands across the West.
"And it's not like when you remove water that land comes back with native grasses and plants and shrubs," Rice cautioned. "This is oftentimes land that has been irrigated for 100-plus years, and to take water off of it, it creates a kind of 'deathscape.'"
Recommendations for adaptation include monitoring weather patterns to avoid flooding by capturing increasingly intense, if less frequent, downpours to refill aquifers. While conflicts over water rights have a long history in western states, Rice noted the issue traditionally has cut across political boundaries.
"As scarcity increases, my fear is that it will digress into a partisan issue, or rural versus urban, when it comes to water," Rice stressed. "These challenges are so significant that we can't afford not to all be in this together."
CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new cleaning equipment, so when the ice thaws next spring, more people will have the tools to block big threats to lake habitat.
With a state grant, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates is helping lake communities secure cleaning stations that boaters can use to scrub away aquatic invasive species. The grant program focuses on lakes infested with a certain threat, starry stonewort.
Kate Hagsten, plant resources program director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said they're poised to receive five stations by year's end. It comes amid concern about the impact of AIS on wild rice beds.
"Specifically, with starry stonewort," she said, "the habitat that it tends to exist within is the same habitat that's shared with wild rice, which is critical to the identity of the Ojibwe Nation."
Her team is working with University of Minnesota researchers to learn more about the effect starry stonewort is having on the habitat. It is considered difficult and expensive to manage, and can create ripple effects for fishing, boating and swimming. Program managers have said they're trying to quickly get these units to lakes considered high risk for infestation.
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said it's important to be proactive in setting up cleaning stations now, so lakes will be better protected when a new boating season begins. He noted that the AIS threat won't lose steam during the colder months.
"Starry stonewort grows under the ice, so it doesn't have a dormant period," he said. "It continues to spread during the winter."
This summer, he said, cleaning stations already set up at lakes around the country eclipsed the 1 million mark in terms of usage. He considers that a big milestone in encouraging boat owners to do their part to stop the spread of AIS. The $1 million grant for the program gets its funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
