Gov. Beshear Touts Economic Gains, Community Resiliency in State of State

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate last night, in his third Commonwealth address.
After a year of historic flooding, tornadoes and other natural disasters, on top of the pandemic, the governor said his budget -- which he will reveal next week -- is focused on bolstering communities.
"It'll invest in our essential workers, like our Kentucky state police, our nurses, our teachers," Beshear explained. "To ensure we can not only recruit but retain these critical jobs. "
Beshear also touted the state's economic momentum, with a record $11.2 billion in private-sector investment, estimated to bring more than 18,000 jobs to the Commonwealth.
The state is slated to become a hub for electric-vehicle production, with Ford Motor Company building its largest electric-vehicle battery plants and Toyota investing more than $461 million in electric-vehicle production in the Commonwealth. However, the state continues to face a significant workforce shortage, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Beshear also noted infrastructure will be a major priority in 2022.
"To invest in infrastructure, with more water and sewer grants," Beshear outlined. "It will continue to expand the mountain parkway to four lanes, and it will work to construct that I-69 bridge."
The governor also called for an end to partisan rhetoric, as many Kentuckians struggle with the loss of loved ones and homes in natural disasters.
"With all that we've experienced this year, we should be over fighting, over the bickering, over the games," Beshear urged. "After this year, I'm convinced that our role in government is not to move a state right or left but to move it forward."
The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but New York labor leaders say the bill would create sustainable union jobs and make key reforms to support working families.
The Build Back Better Act proposes $110 billion to help spur the creation of new clean-energy technology and supply chains, such as solar and batteries.
Christian Gonzalez, organizer for the Industrial Division of the Communication Workers of America (IUE-CWA), said clean-energy jobs would greatly benefit New Yorkers and parts of the state that have seen job loss in the manufacturing sector.
"Schenectady, N.Y., used to have 30,000 workers at GE," Gonzalez recounted. "So companies like GE have a unique opportunity to bring that work back and create these good, sustaining union jobs that would help reboost the U.S. manufacturing economy as well as New York's manufacturing economy."
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised a vote on Build Back Better in the coming weeks, but resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others has left the timeline up in the air.
Manchin has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he cannot support the legislation.
Gonzalez thinks the policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.
"You look at New York State and how many essential employees in the pandemic, there isn't adequate child care," Gonzalez asserted. "Build Back Better can alleviate some of the tension that comes with not being able to have the medical care and leave you need to be able to provide for a new child or a family member."
The Build Back Better framework will allow New York to expand access to free, high-quality preschool to nearly 300,000 additional 3- and 4-year-olds per year.
A coalition working to expand Medicaid in South Dakota this week announced petitions have been approved to get the question onto the fall ballot - and new polling suggests registered voters around the state are likely to vote "yes."
In the new AARP poll, eight in 10 South Dakotans age 50 and older say they support the idea. Overall, 65% of respondents said they're likely to back that up with a "yes" vote. AARP South Dakota diector Erik Gaikowski said support is found among people of all political leanings, and added that they don't want to see federal tax dollars keep going to states that already have expanded -- "$1.3 billion in tax dollars that we want to bring back to South Dakota to expand Medicaid, rather than going to a New York, a California or North Dakota."
Incentives for expansion were first offered under the Affordable Care Act, with the federal government covering most of the costs. Twelve states have yet to expand their Medicaid programs. Cost concerns about what states could have to pay are common in these debates, but supporters say that money is already spent in other ways, including for uncompensated health care.
In South Dakota, some state lawmakers are pushing to raise the approval threshold for ballot questions. Even if they succeed, Gaikowski said he feels the poll results show that wouldn't be a major obstacle. He added that Medicaid expansion would come at a critical time for health-care systems.
"We know that 14 rural health-care systems are in danger of closing in South Dakota," he said. "By passing Medicaid expansion, those those rural healthcare systems are likely not going to close."
The closure warning comes from a national group that monitors the status of rural health systems. AARP said the poll was conducted last fall, and reached 1,000 registered voters across the state. The coalition behind the ballot initiative says an expansion would provide health coverage to 40,000 more South Dakotans, and the federal government would cover 90% of expansion costs.
As the Omicron variant surges in Pennsylvania and affects people's health and economic security, a new assistance program aims to help residents of the Commonwealth pay their water bills.
This week, Pennsylvania launched the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally funded service to help households struggling to pay their water bills on time. The state received $43.2 million through the American Rescue Plan for the program.
Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, said access to clean drinking water and wastewater services is key to helping families live healthy lives.
"This program is for those who have past due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days," she said. "Grants are issued directly to water-service providers, and families must meet income requirements."
More information is available online at dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp. People can also visit a DHS county assistance office for support in person. Households can receive one grant of up to $2,500 for their water bills, and one grant of the same amount for wastewater services.
Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, who chairs the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said consumers also should be having direct conversations with their utility providers to determine what assistance they might be eligible for to ensure essential services stay on.
"We know that there are households across the state facing the uncertainty and the stress of worrying about their utility bills," she said, "including some who've never had to experience these problems before."
Residents also may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to help pay gas and electric bills.