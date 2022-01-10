Expert: Right-Wing Violence More Likely Close to Midterm Election

As the midterm elections approach this fall, experts are warning political violence could flare up, not necessarily another attack on the Capitol, but outbursts based on state or local issues.



A report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino found October 2018 -- right before the last midterm election -- was the second-worst month for hate crimes in the decade.



Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino and a co-author of the study, said the lights are flashing yellow.



"I know people are talking about civil war," Levin acknowledged. "But what I'm more concerned about in the short term is regionalized conflicts and aggressions which get punctuated by plots or mass attacks or even attempts to injure or kill public officials."



Levin pointed out too many grievances have devolved into aggression and conspiracy, fueled by social media, about what's being taught in schools, public health regulations, and the way local election officials do their jobs.



He added insurrectionist doctrine has radicalized people, who increasingly see disputes as tyranny, leading some to feel justified in making threats, stockpiling weapons or worse. Levin warned the aggressive behavior will lead to a shortage of civil servants.



"It still has a corrosive intimidation aspect where people will say, 'Why should I count ballots? Why should I be on school boards? Why should I be in the public-health sphere when I can go into the private sector?' " Levin stated.



Levin advised churches, abortion clinics, school boards and local governments to make sure they have adequate security. Last year the California state Legislature voted to establish a Commission on the State of Hate, but it has not yet held its first meeting.



The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin work, and those still worried about the impact of last year's election policy moves hope they will get another look.



Last year's sweeping changes drew praise from Republicans in trying to restore faith in voting. But some nonpartisan political and pro-democracy groups say they amounted to voter suppression and were not needed, pointing to a lack of widespread fraud.



Shannon Patrick, board member of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, said with the midterm elections this year, it is important to keep evaluating the measures.



"Let our lawmakers know that this is something we care about and that it really does affect people, and not just people of any particular party," Patrick urged.



Democratic lawmakers opposed the changes over concerns they will impact marginalized voters in their districts. Patrick predicts they'll hurt voters in conservative areas, too, especially rural regions.



Opponents pointed to last fall's local vote, where some counties reported having to turn down absentee-ballot requests because of a shorter window under the new policies. GOP leaders said promising turnout in an off year showed the changes did not harm voting access.



Patrick countered the small collection of roadblocks seen in 2021 could snowball into bigger problems this November and beyond, when larger numbers of voters are expected to participate.



"If you play this forward to 2022 or especially 2024, we know we're gonna have fewer voters because of these changes," Patrick asserted.



Statewide, the League is circulating an online petition, demanding lawmakers repeal provisions deemed unnecessary or harmful to the democratic process. There is also a pending lawsuit against the bills signed into law last spring.



In addition to shortening the window for processing absentee-ballot requests, Iowa reduced the early-voting period from 29 days to 20 days.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Condemnation for last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol emerged from all quarters, but some believe colleges and universities have been slow to respond in a meaningful way.



Jeremi Suri, professor of history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, said institutions may want to avoid controversy, despite a commitment to promote civic engagement and civil dialogue. He believes there is an obligation to teach students the event's significance, similar to what occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



"It's not as if faculty aren't talking about it, but we're not talking about it publicly," Suri explained. "We are individually, but the institution doesn't want to own it - they don't want to have an institutional teach-in as we should have had on Jan. 6."



Suri noted the pandemic has been the biggest hindrance to a broader discussion, but added colleges and universities may not have pursued such events because the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is viewed as a "partisan matter," which might upset donors and governing boards.



Suri argued teaching students about democracy, including what constitutes fair elections, why elections matter or how the country transfers power peacefully, is nonpartisan.



"It's our obligation to not just educate the students in the history and political science classes," Suri contended. "The engineers should have access to this information too, and we fell down on the job."



Suri pointed out the U.S. has had moments when its democracy was fuller and sought to include more viewpoints, and other times when deep divisions caused it to narrow, which he believes is happening now.



"There's an assumption that many of us grew up with, that American democracy was kind of a given," Suri stressed. "And what Jan. 6 highlighted, and reinforced not just the flaws and difficulties of American Democracy but how precarious it is."



Suri advocated for colleges and universities to take on the "civics challenge" posed by the insurrection and hold teach-ins, symposia and collective discussions.





