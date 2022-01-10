Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

MT Constitution's 50th Anniversary: Opportunity to Reflect on Its Power

Monday, January 10, 2022   

The Montana Constitution was ratified 50 years ago this year. A series of talks in Helena will observe the occasion by discussing the document.

Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson is kicking off the series by asking Montanans not what they can do for their Constitution but what their Constitution can do for them.

He said the state's Constitution isn't just a defensive document to be used when someone's rights are violated - it's also a document that can be used to play offense.

"It's offensive in the standpoint that if our courts and our legislators and our executive branch broadly interpret and aggressively apply our Constitution to best protect our lives, liberty and property," said Nelson, "then it becomes a template for good governance."

Nelson said provisions in the Constitution such as the right to a clean and healthful environment could provide a tool for fighting climate change.

The Helena chapter of the League of Women Voters and Lewis and Clark Library are hosting the talks. The first event takes place Wednesday online at 7 pm.

Nelson said the Constitution also states that all elections shall be free and open. However, he said the threat of voter suppression in Montana is real.

"This, I think, probably is one of the most existential dangers to Montana's Constitution and to our democracy at the present time," said Nelson. "And again, Montana's Constitution protects voting rights very strictly and very specifically."

Nelson said the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC last year and voting restriction bills being introduced and passed across the United States prove the country's democracy is in a precarious state.

"It's important for people to realize that democracy is not a spectator sport," said Nelson. "It has to be nurtured and fought for and supported and protected and defended if we are going to keep our democracy. Democracies die from within, not from without, and that's the threat that we're facing."

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime. Traffickers use force or …

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal …

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in …

Gov. Brad Little gave his speech to Idaho lawmakers on the first day of the session, which is scheduled to adjourn on March 31. (Idaho Public Television)

Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities. Unlike last …

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Across the nation, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. (ricka_kinamoto/Adobe Stock)

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

OR Officials Urge Booster Shots as COVID Cases Skyrocket

Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are urging the public to get …

Tool Aims to Bring Down Health Costs Through Price Transparency

Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and …

 

