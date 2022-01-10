MT Constitution's 50th Anniversary: Opportunity to Reflect on Its Power

The Montana Constitution was ratified 50 years ago this year. A series of talks in Helena will observe the occasion by discussing the document.



Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson is kicking off the series by asking Montanans not what they can do for their Constitution but what their Constitution can do for them.



He said the state's Constitution isn't just a defensive document to be used when someone's rights are violated - it's also a document that can be used to play offense.



"It's offensive in the standpoint that if our courts and our legislators and our executive branch broadly interpret and aggressively apply our Constitution to best protect our lives, liberty and property," said Nelson, "then it becomes a template for good governance."



Nelson said provisions in the Constitution such as the right to a clean and healthful environment could provide a tool for fighting climate change.



The Helena chapter of the League of Women Voters and Lewis and Clark Library are hosting the talks. The first event takes place Wednesday online at 7 pm.



Nelson said the Constitution also states that all elections shall be free and open. However, he said the threat of voter suppression in Montana is real.



"This, I think, probably is one of the most existential dangers to Montana's Constitution and to our democracy at the present time," said Nelson. "And again, Montana's Constitution protects voting rights very strictly and very specifically."



Nelson said the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC last year and voting restriction bills being introduced and passed across the United States prove the country's democracy is in a precarious state.



"It's important for people to realize that democracy is not a spectator sport," said Nelson. "It has to be nurtured and fought for and supported and protected and defended if we are going to keep our democracy. Democracies die from within, not from without, and that's the threat that we're facing."



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin work, and those still worried about the impact of last year's election policy moves hope they will get another look.



Last year's sweeping changes drew praise from Republicans in trying to restore faith in voting. But some nonpartisan political and pro-democracy groups say they amounted to voter suppression and were not needed, pointing to a lack of widespread fraud.



Shannon Patrick, board member of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, said with the midterm elections this year, it is important to keep evaluating the measures.



"Let our lawmakers know that this is something we care about and that it really does affect people, and not just people of any particular party," Patrick urged.



Democratic lawmakers opposed the changes over concerns they will impact marginalized voters in their districts. Patrick predicts they'll hurt voters in conservative areas, too, especially rural regions.



Opponents pointed to last fall's local vote, where some counties reported having to turn down absentee-ballot requests because of a shorter window under the new policies. GOP leaders said promising turnout in an off year showed the changes did not harm voting access.



Patrick countered the small collection of roadblocks seen in 2021 could snowball into bigger problems this November and beyond, when larger numbers of voters are expected to participate.



"If you play this forward to 2022 or especially 2024, we know we're gonna have fewer voters because of these changes," Patrick asserted.



Statewide, the League is circulating an online petition, demanding lawmakers repeal provisions deemed unnecessary or harmful to the democratic process. There is also a pending lawsuit against the bills signed into law last spring.



In addition to shortening the window for processing absentee-ballot requests, Iowa reduced the early-voting period from 29 days to 20 days.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Condemnation for last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol emerged from all quarters, but some believe colleges and universities have been slow to respond in a meaningful way.



Jeremi Suri, professor of history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, said institutions may want to avoid controversy, despite a commitment to promote civic engagement and civil dialogue. He believes there is an obligation to teach students the event's significance, similar to what occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



"It's not as if faculty aren't talking about it, but we're not talking about it publicly," Suri explained. "We are individually, but the institution doesn't want to own it - they don't want to have an institutional teach-in as we should have had on Jan. 6."



Suri noted the pandemic has been the biggest hindrance to a broader discussion, but added colleges and universities may not have pursued such events because the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is viewed as a "partisan matter," which might upset donors and governing boards.



Suri argued teaching students about democracy, including what constitutes fair elections, why elections matter or how the country transfers power peacefully, is nonpartisan.



"It's our obligation to not just educate the students in the history and political science classes," Suri contended. "The engineers should have access to this information too, and we fell down on the job."



Suri pointed out the U.S. has had moments when its democracy was fuller and sought to include more viewpoints, and other times when deep divisions caused it to narrow, which he believes is happening now.



"There's an assumption that many of us grew up with, that American democracy was kind of a given," Suri stressed. "And what Jan. 6 highlighted, and reinforced not just the flaws and difficulties of American Democracy but how precarious it is."



Suri advocated for colleges and universities to take on the "civics challenge" posed by the insurrection and hold teach-ins, symposia and collective discussions.





