ACA Enrollment Deadline and COVID Surge Collide

The deadline to enroll for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act is fast approaching. The latest COVID surge might be interrupting plans to sign up, but those involved with the process say there are ways to work around it.
This year's enrollment deadline is January 15. Louise Norris, health policy analyst for the website healthinsurance.org, said if you're overwhelmed with a COVID situation and still need to sign up, handling it over the phone is a good option.
Even if you can't complete enrollment right away, talking with a navigator might keep the window open.
"There might be a case-by-case situation where they can grant you an extension as long as they get you sort of started in the system," said Norris.
Online applications are another alternative to meeting with a navigator in person.
Norris said there's stronger demand this enrollment period because of extra subsidies from the American Rescue Plan. Analysts say that means a vast majority of Americans signing up for ACA plans will likely qualify for federal help.
Last year, nearly 60,000 Iowans signed up for coverage.
Norris said with high demand seen again this year, that could stretch some of the staff helping with enrollment. But she said the good news is that there's more funding for navigators than there was in recent years.
"There are a lot more boots on the ground this year in terms of people who are available to help with the enrollment process," said Norris.
Leading up to the current enrollment period, Iowa had seen major funding declines in this field. But this time, two agencies received nearly $500,000 combined to help with applications.
Iowa is one of the states that relies on the federal marketplace for carrying out ACA coverage.
As for premium costs under the ACA, the state is projected to see an average increase of nearly seven percent. But analysts say that's after three years of declines, while noting the extra subsidies should offset the increases.
Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and facilities across the state.
Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center for Improving Value in Health Care, the group behind the updated Shop for Care tool, said making prices transparent can help individuals save money and bring down the overall costs of care.
"I think we really do need to shift our mindset as consumers," Frank urged. "And be taking ownership of the fact that we have the ability to drive some of these prices down, and take a little bit more control over our premiums."
Frank pointed out the tool can also help those without insurance navigate the best prices for services continuing to rise across Colorado. The highest-priced facility performing C-sections rose by 47%, and the cost of getting a wrist x-ray rose by 26%, between 2017 and 2019.
Price transparency is seen as a key component for bringing down health-care costs, and a new federal law requires hospitals to post prices online, but Frank noted prices are not always easy to find, or very user-friendly when you do.
"Our tool lets them do a one-stop shop, where you can compare all facilities at once," Frank outlined. "You can look at distance from your house, you can look at how the quality compares, just right at your fingertips, as opposed to having to go to each individual site."
The tool, which taps data from the Colorado All Payer Claims Database, also updates so-called episode prices for procedures such as knee and hip replacement, births, hysterectomies, colonoscopies and more. Episode pricing calculates the "all-in" cost based on what a typical procedure involves.
"Pre-surgery, during surgery or during the procedure, and then post," Frank explained. "So it encompasses pretty much everything you might have to pay, so you really get a good idea of what the whole price tag will be."
A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing.
In 2018, Granite State lawmakers passed a law prohibiting what's known as "balance billing" of patients with fully-funded health plans, for anesthesiologists, pathologists, radiologists and emergency physicians - the four disciplines most likely to bill patients for whatever their insurance doesn't cover.
Now, New Hampshire Insurance Department's Deputy Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt said the federal No Surprises Act extends those protections to most aspects of commercial insurance, and to people with self-insured health plans.
"Patients often have no idea that the facility or the provider is out-of-network until they receive the bill," said Bettencourt.
Bettencourt noted the average balance bill in New Hampshire is $600, which can be significant especially when a person isn't able to plan ahead for it.
Surveys show nearly half of Americans say worrying about unexpected medical bills keeps them from seeking care.
Bettencourt said in many cases, services are either blended between in-network and out-of-network providers, or the bills pile up in emergency situations where care is required at the nearest facility.
He said he hopes the new federal law will give people that peace of mind that they're not going to be hit with unexpected charges.
"The average is $600, but obviously it could be more than that," said Bettencourt. "That fear is hopefully being removed and so, people should have confidence to go out there and get the care that they need and not risk their life or health."
Bettencourt added that even with the federal law, state regulators will be in charge of enforcement, so Granite Staters can contact the New Hampshire Insurance Department if they believe they've encountered a balance bill.
Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers doctor and urgent-care visits, increase by more than 14%, on top of increasing prescription drug prices.
Richard Frank, senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, explained a provision outlined in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act would penalize companies for raising their prices faster than overall economic growth.
It is a change he believes would help rein in companies' price hikes and save people money.
"We can save a lot of money on drugs that don't add that much to our therapeutic arsenal, and continue to reward the drugs that do," Frank asserted.
Pharmaceutical companies argued a limit on prices would stifle innovation, slowing the discovery of new cures for diseases, but there is evidence Medicare recipients who see hikes in their pharmacy bills are less likely to fill prescriptions, and skipping refills is linked to around a 33% increase in deaths, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
A survey by the group Small Business for America's Future found lowering healthcare and prescription costs for employees is a top priority for small business owners.
Frank pointed out drug costs have far surpassed inflation, and are hitting consumers and small businesses at a time when the pandemic has further increased healthcare costs.
"So, for the last several years, prices have been going up for prescription drugs at a rate that is around three times that of inflation," Frank noted.
The Build Back Better Act would allow the government to negotiate prices with drug companies for certain drugs covered under Medicare Parts 'B' and 'D,' but the bill stalled in the U.S. Senate in December.