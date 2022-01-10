IN Bill Would Grant New Protections to Survivors of Human Trafficking

Survivors of human trafficking in Indiana are required to provide testimony in person during trials, but a new bill would allow young survivors to submit pre-recorded video statements. The proposal would apply to survivors who were 14 or younger at the time of their assault, as long as they're still a minor during the trial.



Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, chair of the Indiana House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, said she wrote the bill after talking with a parent in her district.



"His daughter was victimized when she was 14 and then was forced to testify in court when she was 15," McNamara recounted. "So hopefully this would be an opportunity for kids not to have to relive this."



Per the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 140 reported cases of trafficking in Indiana in 2020, up from 98 in 2017. McNamara said while her bill is aimed at survivors of human trafficking, it also would cover young survivors of any violent crime.



McNamara's bill includes other provisions which she pointed out will streamline the prosecution of traffickers and increase penalties for those who pay for sexual acts from minors. She added many of those measures were designed to target the organizations behind the crime.



"It's not just one individual," McNamara explained. "It's often a very complex web of groups of people, multi-state groups, that serve as human-trafficking rings."



The proposal also will require local agencies to report human trafficking investigations to the Indiana Attorney General's office within thirty days. It will be before the Courts and Criminal Code Committee for consideration Wednesday.



Human trafficking can be reported to the National Human Trafficking hotline via the organization's website or by phone: 1-888-373-7888.



Maryland could become the second state in the nation to provide specific support for the health and well-being of incarcerated people who are pregnant and their newborns.



In the next General Assembly, a bill will recommend community-based alternatives to jail or prison for pregnant women with nonviolent offenses, for up to one year after the birth. Current Maryland law requires separating an incarcerated mother and infant after two to three days.



Del. Lesley Lopez, D-Montgomery County, is co-sponsoring the legislation, which she said would allow a child to be near his or her parent to bond in the first crucial year of life.



"I myself am going to deliver any day now, and so I'm looking ahead to those next few months of what it's like to bond with your child for a lifetime of parenting," she said. "And if we are a society that really puts a family as the center of what community means, then we need to emphasize that."



She said the Prevention of Forced Infant Separation Act is modeled after Minnesota's Healthy Start Act, which went into effect in August. That bill had bipartisan support, and Lopez said she thinks hers will, too, when the General Assembly convenes in January.



Anushka Vakil, who is working on the bill with the Maryland Justice Project on the bill, noted that infant bonding in the first year is biologically and socially important, and numerous studies show show babies who lack this contact can have serious issues later in life.



"From the research we have found," she said, "we know that when infants are separated at this really young age, it increases baby stress levels, these babies are more likely to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when they become adults, and a lot of these effects are permanent."



An estimated 58,000 pregnant people enter U.S. jails and prisons every year, according to research from the Prison Policy Initiative. In some state prison systems, it said, miscarriage, premature birth and cesarean section rates are higher than those for the general population.



