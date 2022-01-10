After Fire, Advocates Say Philly Must Address Affordable-Housing Crisis

A devastating fire in a Philadelphia public-housing rowhome last week killed 12 people, eight of them children.
In the aftermath, advocates say government leaders need to address the city's affordable-housing crisis to ensure the tragedy doesn't happen again.
According to officials, 26 people were living in the duplex apartment at the time of the fire. The Philadelphia Housing Authority does not limit the number of people who can live in a single unit.
Jenna Collins, staff attorney for Community Legal Services, pointed out there are very few large affordable-housing units for multigenerational families. She said it is a symptom of inadequate funding for subsidized housing.
"If you look at the HUD budget for public housing today adjusted for inflation, it has gone down significantly since 30 years ago," Collins observed. "As families do grow, there's nowhere to transfer them and allow them to keep that subsidy that is often the difference between them affording rent and becoming homeless."
An investigation by Philadelphia Fire, the city's police department and federal support from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is under way. The property, which is owned and operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, last received an inspection last April and May.
The Philadelphia Housing Authority said the cost of repairs to its buildings exceeds one billion dollars. It could receive some increased funding if Congress passes the Build Back Better Act. Collins said PHA struggles to keep up with repairs that do not appear immediately life-threatening.
"The housing authority is trying to respond to things that feel emergent in the moment like three inches of sewer water in a basement," Collins explained. "So they do not have the funds to update the really old housing stock, so we really are seeing the result of that lack of funds to improve infrastructure."
Some solutions PHA could implement to make older units safer include hard-wiring smoke detectors, which new public housing units in Philadelphia already have. All six smoke alarms in the building were inoperable at the time of the fire, officials said.
A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds later this month.
Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, serves as vice-chair for the task force's sub-panel, made up of non-governmental housing experts.
She said most people agree expanding housing capacity should be a top priority, and not just in the state's urban areas.
"One way to help resolve the housing crisis is to make sure there is more affordable housing available to people at all different income levels across the state," Alderman asserted. "Creating new units of housing, as well as preserving existing affordable housing. "
Lawmakers passed House Bill 1329 last session to create a roadmap for using $500 million in federal rescue dollars to assist Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The first hundred million went directly to current Division of Housing programs.
The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force must deliver a final report on its recommendations on investing the remaining funds to the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis by Jan. 21.
Alderman pointed out because ARPA money represents a one-time-only cash infusion, much of the funding may be released as revolving loans, so money can be reinvested in housing as loans are paid off. She noted legislators made it clear the funds must be invested to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.
"Those communities are often the same communities that have traditionally had huge barriers to accessing housing: communities of color, tribal communities, and the communities of people experiencing homelessness," Alderman outlined.
She added investments in wrap-around services are especially critical for helping people exiting homelessness, and people with mental or physical disabilities. Supports can include help to access medical and behavioral care, and with basic life skills like identifying bus routes to the local grocery store.
"Vocational services, connecting people with employment," Alderman suggested. "There are a full range of supportive services, and they have shown time after time to be very successful in maintaining peoples' housing stability."
Like many states across the country, Montana is facing a housing crisis. One organization says policies in the Build Back Better Act, still in Congress, could help more people find and afford homes.
Opponents of the bill say it's too costly. But Adrienne Bombelles, senior policy analyst with the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said it includes much-needed rental assistance, through the Housing Choice Voucher program.
Under the Build Back Better plan, she said, the program could receive an additional $26 billion.
"The Housing Choice Voucher program and its expansion is going to go a long way towards helping families living in poverty," said Bombelles, "or senior citizens living on low fixed incomes and those living with disabilities afford their rent."
More than 10,500 Montanans rely on the program for rental assistance.
Thirty-six percent are people living with disabilities, 32% are older Montanans and 26% are single parents. But the average waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher program in Montana is 25 months.
Bombelles noted that housing affordability isn't the only concern. Because the state is mostly rural, housing supply also is an issue.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Montana needs about 17,700 more homes that are affordable and available for renters with extremely low incomes.
Bombelles said housing advocates in the state see a few ways to increase the supply, such as increasing the state's investment.
"Also better leverage the federal dollars that are coming to the state, especially in the form the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program," said Bombelles. "To boost our supply, to subsidize the construction and maintenance of homes that are affordable to people living on low incomes."
The Build Back Better Act would provide $250 million to small, rural towns specifically for building more affordable housing.
While the task is great and the pandemic has made it greater, Bombelles said it's still possible to tackle.
"This problem is not insurmountable," said Bombelles. "We have solutions, and our nation is wealthy. We have the resources to create these investments for our people. It's just finding the path forward and finding the will to do these things."
Although Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - has said he will vote no on the package, Democrats have vowed to move forward with a vote in 2022.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium
expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise, even in parts of the state where evictions had historically been non-existent or rare.
Erin Feichtinger, director of policy and advocacy for the Omaha-based group Together
, said most people now facing homelessness lost jobs during the pandemic through no fault of their own.
"Close to 70% of the people applying for emergency rental assistance are female heads of households with families," said Feichtinger. "And we also know that evictions are disproportionately impacting communities of color."
She said while families in rural parts of the state are being forced out of their homes, entire neighborhoods that faced historic disinvestment and redlining are seeing the highest eviction rates.
Advocates for property owners have argued that landlords need paying tenants because banks still demand monthly mortgage checks.
Scott Mertz, housing justice project manager with Legal Aid of Nebraska
, said families worried about losing their homes as winter bears down should talk to a lawyer, because renters do have rights under the state's landlord-tenant laws.
He said most low-income renters qualify for free counsel. Their toll-free number is 888-991-9921.
Mertz added that Nebraska still has not distributed millions of federal rental-assistance dollars.
"If it's an issue of 'well, of course that person is going to be evicted if they are not going to pay,' - money is readily available," said Mertz. "Money is still unspent here in Nebraska, millions of dollars of it. It can be accessed by the landlords. "
Feichtinger said a main driver of the rise in evictions is the lack of affordable housing - not just in urban centers, but across the state - for people living paycheck to paycheck. She said her group will be busy in the upcoming legislative session making sure policy makers understand the depth of the crisis.
"And also encouraging them to use this opportunity that we have with the ARPA funds," said Feichtinger, "to take this moment and to really make a significant investment into affordable housing in communities all across Nebraska."
