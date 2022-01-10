After Fire, Advocates Say Philly Must Address Affordable-Housing Crisis

A devastating fire in a Philadelphia public-housing rowhome last week killed 12 people, eight of them children.



In the aftermath, advocates say government leaders need to address the city's affordable-housing crisis to ensure the tragedy doesn't happen again.



According to officials, 26 people were living in the duplex apartment at the time of the fire. The Philadelphia Housing Authority does not limit the number of people who can live in a single unit.



Jenna Collins, staff attorney for Community Legal Services, pointed out there are very few large affordable-housing units for multigenerational families. She said it is a symptom of inadequate funding for subsidized housing.



"If you look at the HUD budget for public housing today adjusted for inflation, it has gone down significantly since 30 years ago," Collins observed. "As families do grow, there's nowhere to transfer them and allow them to keep that subsidy that is often the difference between them affording rent and becoming homeless."



An investigation by Philadelphia Fire, the city's police department and federal support from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is under way. The property, which is owned and operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, last received an inspection last April and May.



The Philadelphia Housing Authority said the cost of repairs to its buildings exceeds one billion dollars. It could receive some increased funding if Congress passes the Build Back Better Act. Collins said PHA struggles to keep up with repairs that do not appear immediately life-threatening.



"The housing authority is trying to respond to things that feel emergent in the moment like three inches of sewer water in a basement," Collins explained. "So they do not have the funds to update the really old housing stock, so we really are seeing the result of that lack of funds to improve infrastructure."



Some solutions PHA could implement to make older units safer include hard-wiring smoke detectors, which new public housing units in Philadelphia already have. All six smoke alarms in the building were inoperable at the time of the fire, officials said.



A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds later this month.



Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, serves as vice-chair for the task force's sub-panel, made up of non-governmental housing experts.



She said most people agree expanding housing capacity should be a top priority, and not just in the state's urban areas.



"One way to help resolve the housing crisis is to make sure there is more affordable housing available to people at all different income levels across the state," Alderman asserted. "Creating new units of housing, as well as preserving existing affordable housing. "



Lawmakers passed House Bill 1329 last session to create a roadmap for using $500 million in federal rescue dollars to assist Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The first hundred million went directly to current Division of Housing programs.



The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force must deliver a final report on its recommendations on investing the remaining funds to the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis by Jan. 21.



Alderman pointed out because ARPA money represents a one-time-only cash infusion, much of the funding may be released as revolving loans, so money can be reinvested in housing as loans are paid off. She noted legislators made it clear the funds must be invested to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.



"Those communities are often the same communities that have traditionally had huge barriers to accessing housing: communities of color, tribal communities, and the communities of people experiencing homelessness," Alderman outlined.



She added investments in wrap-around services are especially critical for helping people exiting homelessness, and people with mental or physical disabilities. Supports can include help to access medical and behavioral care, and with basic life skills like identifying bus routes to the local grocery store.



"Vocational services, connecting people with employment," Alderman suggested. "There are a full range of supportive services, and they have shown time after time to be very successful in maintaining peoples' housing stability."



Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

