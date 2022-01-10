Watchdog Report Connects 1/6 Insurrection, Anti-Conservation Movement

A new report found ties between groups and individuals who supported -- and in some cases participated in -- the Jan. 6 insurrection and those who oppose protecting public lands.



The study by the nonpartisan watchdog group Accountable.US suggests anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and water in Arizona and other Western states have infiltrated the halls of power.



Karl Frish, spokesman for Accountable.US, said many anti-public lands leaders are aligned with violent forces who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.



"Oath Keepers and your Cliven Bundys, various lawmakers have been active opposing public lands," Frish explained. "In some of those cases, you have people who have endorsed what happened on Jan. 6, and in some of those cases you have people who were involved Jan. 6."



The report found connections between more than a dozen groups and individuals who endorse violence, including Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who, among others, encouraged aggression at the Jan. 6 rally and in the takeover of public lands. Gosar did not respond to a request for comment.



The report found during former President Donald Trump's administration, conservative activists pushed for state and local officials to "take back" public lands from the federal government.



"If we're going to deal with the 'small-d' anti-democratic fervor that we saw in the wake of Jan. 6, you're going to also have to confront issues around the rabid opposition to public lands," Frish cautioned.



Frish believes it is important for political leaders and conservationists to focus their message to voters that access to public lands and waters must be protected or could be lost permanently.



"I think part of it is making sure that the antidote gets out there around why conservation is important," Frish asserted. "We need to double down on our efforts to make sure that that message is out there and that land stewardship is not just saying 'No one is going to have access to this land.' "



The report concluded anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and those who seek to overturn legitimate elections are embedded in the halls of power from county commissioners to attorneys general and in Congress.



People of color historically have been excluded from outdoor-recreation jobs, but a collaborative effort to diversify staff within agencies that manage public lands could change that.



The Hispanic Access Foundation has teamed up with agencies such as the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to tap college students and recent graduates for what are known as "MANO" fellowships.



"The potential of a 'Climate Corps' - you know, the Civilian Climate Corps - it begins to groom Hispanic people to take their place in conservation," said Max Trujillo, senior field ooordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors in New Mexico.



He said MANO fellows work on cultural preservation in museums and environmental stewardship outdoors, and gain business skills including accounting, communications and engineering. Applications are online at ManoProject.org. The deadline to apply is Jan. 7.



Trujillo noted that New Mexico is blessed with an abundance of public lands and wildlife species that need to be preserved.



"With climate change, we've seen channels of waterways getting deeper and the water not staying in the higher terrain to create more sustainable water fill downstream," he said. "So, there's all kinds of projects to do, restoration and maintenance."



The MANO fellowships are designed to provide Latinos the skills to help them compete for well-paid, permanent jobs with benefits. Trujillo said Hispanics have been involved in protecting areas where centuries-old cultural traditions are performed, and it's time those ideas are part of the conversation.



"I think that opening some avenues for different ideas to conservation will be beneficial to the masses," he said.



The MANO fellowship positions are paid, and many offer transportation stipends, free on-site housing or housing stipends.



