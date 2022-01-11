Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Play

Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
Play

U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Play

Tuesday, January 11, 2022   

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities.

Unlike last year's remote speech, Little's address was in-person at the Capitol this year. At the top of his priority list is education, infrastructure needs and tax cuts.

Little touted the state's record surplus of $1.9 billion, but said the state still should be conservative with how it spends.

"We must be even more vigilant in perceived times of plenty to make decisions that are prudent and withstand the test of time," Little urged. "We did not spend our way to a surplus, and budget surplus must never become an excuse for wasteful spending."

COVID-19 stimulus money from the federal government bolstered the record year for Idaho. Little proposed a billion-dollar tax cut over five years, which would cost about $250 million in its first year and $340 million by fiscal year 2026.

Little also proposed boosting K-12 education funding by 11%, with a small part covered by federal coronavirus aid. It includes accelerated pay raises for all school staff and bonuses for teachers. Schools have faced increased stress during the pandemic.

Little said the funds would be an investment in Idaho's future.

"Idaho schools partner with parents in the education of their children," Little stated. "That's why I propose making the largest investment in Idaho education ever. My budget added $1.1 billion over the next five years to improve Idaho education."

Little added the state also needs to address its growing infrastructure needs.

"We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can't get across old bridges and if we can't get our farm products to market," Little emphasized. "My budget invests another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide."

Little has proposed another $200 million in one-time funding to cover one-third of the backlog for Idaho's deficient bridges.


