Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal Fresh program to include people 55 and older, regardless of their immigration status.



Karen Giron, a Cal Fresh specialist with Hunger Action Los Angeles, said in the past it has been heartbreaking to turn away people seeking food assistance simply because they were undocumented.



"So we're hoping that everything is already built in the system," Giron explained. "So we can just remove that requirement and allow people to get access to food, especially during the pandemic."



The $286.4 billion dollar spending plan comes with a $45 billion surplus. Advocates are calling on the governor to consider investing some of the surplus into another round of stimulus checks to help low-income families pay for basic necessities.



Nell Myhand, an advocate with the National Poor People's Campaign in California, said people who receive state disability, VA disability, or who participate in Cal Works were unfairly excluded from the last round of stimulus.



"No price can be assigned to our unnecessary suffering," Myhand argued. "And even in terms of dollars and cents, it's much more expensive to deal with the consequences of economic policies that fail us."



The budget proposal also includes $17 billion for programs to increase housing or combat homelessness.



References: Budget proposal Office of the Governor 01/10/2022



get more stories like this via email



Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities.



Unlike last year's remote speech, Little's address was in-person at the Capitol this year. At the top of his priority list is education, infrastructure needs and tax cuts.



Little touted the state's record surplus of $1.9 billion, but said the state still should be conservative with how it spends.



"We must be even more vigilant in perceived times of plenty to make decisions that are prudent and withstand the test of time," Little urged. "We did not spend our way to a surplus, and budget surplus must never become an excuse for wasteful spending."



COVID-19 stimulus money from the federal government bolstered the record year for Idaho. Little proposed a billion-dollar tax cut over five years, which would cost about $250 million in its first year and $340 million by fiscal year 2026.



Little also proposed boosting K-12 education funding by 11%, with a small part covered by federal coronavirus aid. It includes accelerated pay raises for all school staff and bonuses for teachers. Schools have faced increased stress during the pandemic.



Little said the funds would be an investment in Idaho's future.



"Idaho schools partner with parents in the education of their children," Little stated. "That's why I propose making the largest investment in Idaho education ever. My budget added $1.1 billion over the next five years to improve Idaho education."



Little added the state also needs to address its growing infrastructure needs.



"We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can't get across old bridges and if we can't get our farm products to market," Little emphasized. "My budget invests another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide."



Little has proposed another $200 million in one-time funding to cover one-third of the backlog for Idaho's deficient bridges.



References: State of the State address Office of the Governor 01/11/2022

Video of address Idaho Public Television 01/10/2022



get more stories like this via email

