Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Play

Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
Play

U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

Play

Tuesday, January 11, 2022   

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in state history -- thanks to a projected 45-billion-dollar surplus.

Education advocates say they are glad the budget would put $200 million toward health care for part-time lecturers, who make up 75% of the teaching staff at community colleges.

Jeff Freitas, president of CFT, a union of educators and classified professionals, explained how it would help.

"We want to be able to have individuals that work in multiple districts be able to combine that effort to be able to pay for that health care," Freitas stated.

The governor has also proposed $2.7 billion in extra funding to confront COVID-19, so advocates want some of it to be spent on getting more rapid tests and high-quality masks into schools. And the budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for educators, one of the highest-ever, which could improve a staffing crisis in schools.

Freitas pointed out the state loses about 27,000 teachers a year but only about 21,000 new teachers enter the profession annually to replace them.

"Pay is a factor," Freitas acknowledged. "But there are also other factors that weigh into this: class size, responsibility, respect, time to do the job. All of these together are what we need to be focusing on."

The budget proposal also includes funding to offer pre-K classes to all four-year-olds, and it increases the available slots in state-funded preschool and child-care centers.

Disclosure: California Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime. Traffickers use force or …

Social Issues

Will IA Revisit Election Law Changes?

The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin …

Social Issues

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Across the nation, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. (ricka_kinamoto/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

Health and Wellness

OR Officials Urge Booster Shots as COVID Cases Skyrocket

Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are urging the public to get …

A new online price calculator shows patients what they can expect to pay in total between bills from hospitals, doctors, rehabilitation facilities, lab centers, pharmacies and more. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tool Aims to Bring Down Health Costs Through Price Transparency

Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and …

Environment

Pressure Mounts to Protect Mexican Gray Wolves

Last year, advocates for the Mexican gray wolf cheered when a judge ruled the problem of poaching was not adequately addressed in a management plan …

Social Issues

What Are Universities Teaching Students About Jan. 6, 2021?

Condemnation for last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol emerged from all quarters, but some believe colleges and universities have been slow …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021