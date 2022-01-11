Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Tool Aims to Bring Down Health Costs Through Price Transparency

Tuesday, January 11, 2022   

Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and facilities across the state.

Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center for Improving Value in Health Care, the group behind the updated Shop for Care tool, said making prices transparent can help individuals save money and bring down the overall costs of care.

"I think we really do need to shift our mindset as consumers," Frank urged. "And be taking ownership of the fact that we have the ability to drive some of these prices down, and take a little bit more control over our premiums."

Frank pointed out the tool can also help those without insurance navigate the best prices for services continuing to rise across Colorado. The highest-priced facility performing C-sections rose by 47%, and the cost of getting a wrist x-ray rose by 26%, between 2017 and 2019.

Price transparency is seen as a key component for bringing down health-care costs, and a new federal law requires hospitals to post prices online, but Frank noted prices are not always easy to find, or very user-friendly when you do.

"Our tool lets them do a one-stop shop, where you can compare all facilities at once," Frank outlined. "You can look at distance from your house, you can look at how the quality compares, just right at your fingertips, as opposed to having to go to each individual site."

The tool, which taps data from the Colorado All Payer Claims Database, also updates so-called episode prices for procedures such as knee and hip replacement, births, hysterectomies, colonoscopies and more. Episode pricing calculates the "all-in" cost based on what a typical procedure involves.

"Pre-surgery, during surgery or during the procedure, and then post," Frank explained. "So it encompasses pretty much everything you might have to pay, so you really get a good idea of what the whole price tag will be."

Disclosure: Center for Improving Value in HealthCare contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills
Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime. Traffickers use force or …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in …

Last year, Iowa was one of several states to see conservative lawmakers push for voting restrictions in light of the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Will IA Revisit Election Law Changes?

The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin …

Social Issues

Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities. Unlike last …

Groups in Virginia want laws that guarantee quarterly training for nursing-home staff on issues such as infection-prevention protocols. (PXHere)

Social Issues

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Social Issues

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

Health and Wellness

OR Officials Urge Booster Shots as COVID Cases Skyrocket

Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are urging the public to get …

 

