Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime.
Traffickers use force or fraud to compel both children and adults to provide commercial labor or sexual services.
Rosa Beltré, president and CEO of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, explained five major highways with easy access to Canada and the Midwest position Ohio as a hub for human trafficking. She noted the state is also vulnerable because it has both large urban centers and rural areas, as well as a large immigrant population.
"It does happen in our backyard," Beltré emphasized. "We can all help by being in-tune, looking at the signs of physical abuse, of fear. They can also only be empathetic, and just being intentional about being catalysts of change."
Beltré works with the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration of 14 state agencies working to prevent exploitation, support survivors and ensure offenders are brought to justice.
Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and Beltré encouraged Ohioans to wear blue to support the cause.
According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, in 2020 there were 148 total potential victims of sex trafficking and 94 potential traffickers. Beltré stressed it is a myth all cases involve kidnapping or physical force, since many offenders use psychological manipulation to trick or groom the victim.
"It is not always the white van that is circling around the neighborhood that is abducting people from their homes," Beltré pointed out. "Sometimes we are so focused on the wrong things that we miss the things that are real and are occurring."
Human trafficking is not only prominent among women and young girls, but there is evidence LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color are more likely to be targeted.
Beltré added bystander intervention is important, and encouraged people to report suspected human trafficking by texting 233733 or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Nicole Bialko of Columbus is among the one-in-six women who've experienced stalking. And she's sharing her story to encourage other victims to stand up to stalking.
When a relationship that started online turned emotionally toxic, Bialko tried to end it. She said her former boyfriend started harassing and following her, even entering her apartment when she was out of town.
Despite her efforts to ignore him, including blocking hundreds of email addresses and phone numbers, he persisted. So Bialko contacted authorities.
"Trust your instincts, never excuse a red flag," said Bialko. "And if you find yourself making excuses for this individual, feeling unsettled, feeling isolated, maybe what you could do you're not doing anymore, things you enjoyed - there's a problem."
Bialko said she hopes to help other abuse victims free themselves from the fear of stalking. Her advice includes setting firm boundaries, collecting evidence, seeking legal advice about getting a Civil Protective Order, being vigilant about personal safety and maintaining a support system.
Bialko said the police took her seriously, but feels her case was diminished in the courts. In a plea deal, her former partner's charges of felony menacing by stalking; burglary and a protective order violation were reduced to a misdemeanor of criminal mischief.
Bialko said just like physical abuse, emotional and mental abuse is terrifying.
"If you're scared, you're scared out for a reason," said Bialko. "So there's something that individuals doing that's causing you that fear, but there's no tangible evidence. Because I can't show you a picture of a black and blue eye, I don't think it's taken as seriously. "
Caroline Anderson is the communications coordinator with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. She encouraged friends and family members of survivors to be as supportive as possible and understand that it's difficult for a victim of abuse to simply walk out the door.
"Why didn't you leave sooner? I hate that question," said Anderson. "Why did she stay? I hate that question as advocate. She stayed because she didn't know she was in an abusive relationship. She didn't know how to leave. And leaving is the most dangerous time in a relationship. "
Anderson said most domestic-violence fatalities in Ohio occur when a survivor is in the process of ending the relationship or has already left.
The Ohio Domestic Violence Network can direct stalking survivors to local resources. There also is an easy-to-use chat feature at odvn.org for assistance.
January is National Stalking Awareness Month.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Shelters in western Kentucky face ongoing challenges helping domestic-violence survivors as communities continue to clean up from deadly tornadoes.
Executive Director of Bowling Green's Barren River Area Safe Space Tori Henninger said lack of phone or internet access, as well as the need for basic shelter can prevent people from seeking help or cause a person to return to their abuser.
"There's a potential for an increase in domestic violence when people feel threatened," said Henninger. "When people are nervous and concerned and they don't have their needs met, when situations are heightened, explosive abusive incidents occur."
The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched the Kentucky Domestic Violence Victims' Emergency Fund to meet the immediate needs of survivors and advocates. Donations can be made at 'kcadv.org.'
Henninger added that some staff members who lost their homes and possessions are relying on friends and family for housing and transportation to work.
She recently testified to state lawmakers about how shelter employees continue to provide essential community services both amid the pandemic and in the aftermath of the tornadoes.
"I think the absolute best thing that we could directly benefit from are food and gas cards," said Henninger.
Mary Foley is director of Merryman House in Paducah, serving eight counties in western Kentucky. She explained that natural disasters tend to have the greatest impact on already vulnerable residents who now face sudden unemployment, trauma and displacement.
"For us, those that provide services to survivors all the time," said Foley, "those situations give us great, great concern."
Foley added that it's critical emergency rescue teams and volunteers be on high alert for signs of domestic abuse as they interact with families.
"And so I would just encourage folks that are helping and volunteering," said Foley, "whether it's church communities or businesses, local supports, to not be afraid to ask those kinds of questions, and not be afraid to connect individuals to service providers."
Research has shown natural disasters are associated with increased emotional, financial and sexual abuse, a spike in police reported assaults, and increased demand for domestic-violence shelters.
For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas are getting more resources through a statewide program, including telehealth assessments.
In the past couple years, an initiative has worked to get more health-care professionals onboard in South Dakota as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Kristi Kranz, who heads the SANE program through the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said these individuals play an important role in working with someone who's just experienced a very traumatic event, "both on the medical side, to ensure that they're receiving the best medical care, and then also on the forensic side, to collect the potential evidence if the victim wants to move forward with reporting that to law enforcement."
One of the emerging elements of the program is through Avera Health, which now offers around-the-clock telehealth exams in rural emergency rooms. Trained SANE staff help with patient assessments as the person is being tended to by onsite medical personnel. Avera provides these exams at 17 locations in South Dakota.
Prior to these options, said Jen Canton, SANE supervisor at Avera Health, survivors often were sent two to three hours to the state's largest cities, such as Sioux Falls or Rapid City. She said having immediate, specialized care much closer helps prevent setbacks in an assault survivor's attempt to confront the situation.
"It kind of sets the pathway for their healing," she said. "So, if they have a bad experience in the ER, it can negatively affect their healing. If they have a positive one, it sets them on a positive road to healing."
She said launching this part of the program has been slow at times due to the pandemic, but all 17 sites now are in a position to help. Canton said being ready this time of year is crucial, because holidays can see an uptick in assault and domestic-violence cases. Leaders behind South Dakota's broader SANE program have said it has been renewed for another year of funding, in hopes of training more nurses.
