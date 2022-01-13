Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
Play

More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Play

Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MO Budget Proposal Includes Dispersing Federal Funds for Child Care

Play

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

More than half of Missouri families report paying more than $500 a month for child care, and child-care providers have been struggling to keep their doors open. Advocates for children say there are some promising actions the Legislature could take to improve both ends.

Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy with Kids Win Missouri, noted that the American Rescue Plan last March allocated more than $700 million to Missouri, and the Show-Me State is one of a handful that has not yet spent it.

He said now, as providers continue to work through the latest surge of COVID, they need that relief.

"Those needs are making sure that the child-care providers stay in the field, whether that be through stipends or increased rates," said Stevenson. "We hope and anticipate to see a significant amount of resources targeted at making sure that the infant- and toddler-care supply for families who are working stays strong."

The $700 million in federal funding includes $444 million for keeping child-care providers in business, as well as $1.9 million for schools.

The state budget proposal also includes funding for Medicaid expansion, after a court ruled last year the state has to fund it after voters approved it via ballot measure.

Stevenson said as the Legislature works through the state budget and considers bills for this session, it's important to pass statutory changes to consolidate early childhood programs into one Office of Childhood, which was put into motion last year.

"Prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood, you would have - for example - home-visitation programs scattered across three different state agencies," said Stevenson. "You had different components of child care also in three different state agencies."

He said there's also a bill to extend a voluntary early learning quality-assurance report program, which can help providers increase their accreditation level, for instance.

The program is aimed at helping providers improve themselves, while also providing information to families about the quality of programs that opt in.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




get more stories like this via email
Some Native Americans living on Montana reservations travel more than 100 miles to polling locations. (Western Native Voice)

Social Issues

After Historic Struggle, Barriers Remain for Native American Voters

The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in …

Social Issues

Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's …

Social Issues

"D" Grade for California on Children's Well-Being: Report

A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic. It gives the state low marks on child care…

Farm safety experts say such factors as a wet harvest season can lead to more accidents in places like grain bins, as the product can clog up equipment, putting workers in dangerous positions. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

ND Brings Farmer Safety Back to the Forefront

2022 will see a renewed focus on farmer safety in North Dakota. A key position has been filled to focus on education designed to reduce accidents and …

Social Issues

Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university…

Some lawmakers say Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's use of a smartphone app that auto-deletes messages erodes government transparency. (PxHere)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps

As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 …

Social Issues

Amid Threats, School Social Workers Help Foster Welcoming Environments

This week saw a Duluth high school go on lockdown because of a threat received by authorities. School social workers across Minnesota say with campus …

Social Issues

Ohio Mayors Call for Federal Voting Reform

Dozens of mayors from around the country, including several from Ohio, are calling on the U.S. Senate to protect the right to vote and the integrity …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021