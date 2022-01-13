Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Filing Deadline, Redistricting, Tornado Relief Dominate New Legislative Session

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

The legislative session has just begun, but lawmakers already have greenlighted redistricting maps and moved the filing deadline for candidates in the 2022 primary election from January 7 to January 25.

Republican lawmakers' new maps redraw geographical boundaries for Kentucky's U.S. Congressional seats, and state Senate and House seats.

Rep. Angie Hatton - D-Whitesburg - said she believes residents haven't had an opportunity to review the maps, raise concerns or offer alternatives.

"And I believe that undermines confidence in our lawmakers and in our entire government process," said Hatton, "when there's such a rush that there's a lack of transparency."

Groups such as the Kentucky League of Women Voters argue that the maps for the state's largest counties - Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton - do not include enough district and precinct data to understand the impact of the new boundaries.

Republican lawmakers argue the maps are constitutional and reflect population shifts based on the latest census data. Gov. Andy Beshear could reject the new boundaries, but the General Assembly could potentially override a veto.

Hatton said there have been significant population shifts from rural areas toward the state's more dense central and Northern regions. She said she believes the maps dilute urban districts, which tend to favor Democrats.

"If we continue to make maps that are gerrymandered or blatantly unfair," said Hatton, "we're going to get to the point where not only do we keep a supermajority, but we get down to the point where only primary elections are contested in the state."

This week, Senate lawmakers also have advanced a $200 milllion relief measure to assist western Kentucky residents affected by last month's tornadoes with housing and education services.





