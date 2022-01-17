Blue Light from Screen Time Prompts Health Warnings

The pandemic shows no signs of ending soon. And with working from home and distance learning still a reality for many households, health experts say constant use of electronic devices creates some concerns - including the effects of blue light.



Scott Edmonds, the Chief Eye Care Officer at United Healthcare, said blue light is a low-wavelength, high-energy light that can boost a person's alertness. But long-term, too much exposure can potentially damage cells in the retina and disrupt sleep patterns.



He said it's just about everywhere in a home connected to technology.



"The big exposure that we see today," said Edmonds, "especially with the pandemic, is coming of out your phone, coming out of your computer, and coming out of the newer televisions that emit a lot of that blue light."



Experts say the best ways to reduce blue-light impact is keep screens at least 30 inches away from your eyes. Another recommendation is the "20-20-20" rule - after 20 minutes of computer work, a person should take 20 seconds to look at something that's 20 feet away.



The use of blue-light-filtering technology also is encouraged.



People studying the dangers of too much screen time say there are other side effects to worry about, including mental health and not enough physical activity.



Associate Professor of Communications at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Aaron Boyson said, while it's hard to get a handle on something so ubiquitous, limiting access is a way families can work together to combat technology overload.



"If that means that at the dinner table you don't have phones, don't have phones," said Boyson. "If that means not having screens in a kid's room, take them out."



He said even though constant use of technology has been normalized these days, parents shouldn't feel constrained from trying to limit access and cut down on use. He added a body of research indicates even before the pandemic, adults and kids were logging too much screen time.







Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Blue light and screen time guide for parents and educators United Healthcare Vision 1/5/21



get more stories like this via email



It is time for a new calendar and, for many people, it also means resolutions to change their lifestyles.



It can be a big task for people who have committed to new year's resolutions to stick to them.



Darren Bushee, mental-health clinician and field care coordinator for Optum Idaho, has some tips. He said changing your lifestyle is difficult, and it is best to consider your mindset going into the shift.



"You can think of it not just as a resolution but as an evolution," Bushee suggested. "Lifestyle changes are a process that take time like an evolution and requires support. So once you're ready to make that change, the difficult part is committing and following through."



Bushee pointed out people can get caught up in goals they have not attained in the past, but advised people not to be too down on themselves.



Bushee noted one of the keys to attaining a goal is to break it down into manageable steps.



"Your plan is, in essence, a map that will guide you on this journey," Bushee explained. "One of the things you want to do is be specific. You want to exercise more? Detail the time of day. Write everything down and ask yourself if you're confident these activities and goals are realistic for you."



Bushee also recommended people attempt to change one behavior at a time.



"Unhealthy behaviors develop over a course of time," Bushee observed. "Replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires more time obviously, right? So many people run into problems when they try to change too much too fast."



He added people should make the resolutions public. He urged telling a friend, asking for support from them, and accepting help from them when they offer.



References: Optum Idaho 2022



get more stories like this via email

