Rural NC Farmworker Clinics Rely on APRNs

Volunteer Advanced Practice Registered Nurses serve North Carolina's most vulnerable communities, yet many say the state's supervising physician requirements are an additional obstacle to providing patients with timely, high-quality health care.



Assistant Professor with the School of Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Amanda Culp-Roche, said she's been volunteering with a rural farmworkers clinic in the Sampson-Duplin County area for the past year.



Her collaborating physician retired last month, so she's had to search around for a new one. She said she believes it's an unnecessary burden.



"And during this whole pandemic," said Culp-Roche, "we have really shown that, yes, we can provide a great service to patients and to those vulnerable populations that really need us - without having that oversight or that restriction of a collaborating physician."



Legislation proposed last year sought to remove supervising physician requirements.



According to the National Academy of Medicine, North Carolina is one of the most restrictive states in the country for APRNs.



The American Medical Association and other physician groups argue that collaborations are needed for patient safety.



Culp-Roche added that many of her clients suffer from chronic health conditions, lack insurance, and have nowhere else to turn for medical care. She said she's been luckily enough to find a doctor willing to be her supervising physician so she can resume volunteering.



"Well, thankfully for me," said Culp-Roche, "this particular farmworkers clinic has a really good relationship with a community clinic. The wonderful director there has said that he would be my collaborating physician."



Research from UNC Chapel Hill shows that by 2033, North Carolina will face an estimated shortage of more than 12,000 registered nurses. However, experts note the novel coronavirus pandemic could shift the course of supply and demand.







More than 2.5 million Americans stutter at some point in their lives, and a Michigan researcher is among those learning more about the genetics of stuttering.



There is no known cure for it, but experts say newly identified genes associated with stuttering can help them find out if there are links to other conditions or possible treatments.



Shelly Jo Kraft, who directs the Behavior, Speech and Genetics lab at Wayne State University, said the new genes are helping researchers learn more about the factors that contribute to stuttering, or protect people from risk.



"We've known stuttering is inherited for a long time," she said, "but there's been a lot of community misinformation about stuttering, a lot of stigma, a lot of misconception about why someone stutters."



She said having more information about how the genes operate that lead people to stutter can help push back against those misconceptions - to show that stuttering isn't a personality trait, or caused by a traumatic event.



In addition to learning more about the genetics of stuttering, Kraft said, the research is showing that the condition is much more prevalent than once thought. At least 5% to 6% of children and 1% of adults experience stuttering, but she said that may be an undercount.



"A lot of children do stutter for a transient amount of time during childhood," she said, "and with the help of therapy, with the help of their parents and natural things that parents do in response to stuttering, the stuttering goes away."



Kraft, who has collected DNA samples from roughly 1,800 people who stutter from 250 families globally, has partnered with a research lab at Vanderbilt University to expand their reach to a worldwide repository of DNA information.



