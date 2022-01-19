Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating winter gear, with more cold weather to come.



Prior to each winter season, the organization launches campaigns for coats, hats and gloves. Capt. Bill Middendorp with the Salvation Army in Mitchell said they usually receive 150 to 200 donated coats. They've seen higher demand than last year, suggesting COVID vaccinations are allowing people to be out more. Even if they have a residence, Middendorp said they still might lack other essentials, such as warm clothing.



"In this area," he said, "it's pretty vital for survival to be even just walking from home here for a meal."



He said there are people released from jail or prison during the winter who find themselves in immediate need of winter gear. And with the federal eviction moratorium no longer in place, more people might be forced to live on the streets in extreme conditions. Rising retail costs might also limit winter clothing purchases for households.



Joe Alvarez of the Aberdeen Salvation Army said their recent holiday toy drive saw enough donations, but they still had to buy extra winter clothing to have a ready supply. He said requests for these items start in the fall, but that doesn't mean the need is over once winter begins.



"We all know that situations change with your job or your health," he said. "Things change where you find yourself in need."



Alvarez said even if you have gently used coats or clothing, the donation still will make a big difference. Monetary donations also are encouraged to allow these groups to make needed purchases. According to local chapters, you can specify whether you want your donation to go to a service center or a Salvation Army thrift shop.



Ohioans from all over the state will answer Martin Luther King, Junior's call to action today.



MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. Sarah Short is the volunteer engagement program officer at ServeOhio, the state commission on service and volunteerism.



She said all Americans are encouraged to honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader through service to one another, and to their communities.



"He spoke a lot on the 'Beloved Community,'" said Short. "And I think that serving on MLK Day really shows that you're committed to service to help really unify everyone, despite different backgrounds and experiences."



ServeOhio awarded grants ranging from $750 to $1,500 to nine service projects underway today.



Throughout Ohio, thousands of people are taking part in volunteer events organized by their schools, churches and other organizations as well.



People interested in giving back to their communities can find opportunities throughout the year online at 'serve.ohio.gov.'



About 300 volunteers will be involved ServeOhio's grant projects, which include community garden renovations, food distribution, and assembling safety kits for homes. At OneEighty in Wooster, a domestic abuse treatment center, Short said they're putting together self-care bags.



"They're also going to be presenting to their volunteers on resources that they can share with people in their lives," said Short. "So that more people know that if they are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, they are able to get those resources and it's not so much of a sadly kept secret."



She noted every project includes a component to help promote Dr. King's message of peace, unity and service.



This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.





MAYFIELD, Ky. -- President Joe Biden visits Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs today to survey tornado damage, and federal disaster assistance teams are on the ground in Western Kentucky, helping families apply for disaster relief.



Michael Dossett, emergency management director for the state of Kentucky, said there are three ways families can apply for FEMA assistance: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app on a mobile phone, or by calling at 800-621-3362.



"We already have 1,800 families that have registered in the system, and that's just a small, small portion of what we expect," Dossett pointed out.



The official death toll from the storms remains at 74 confirmed fatalities. The age range of those killed now ranges from two months to 98 years, and twelve of those who lost their lives were children. At least 122 Kentuckians are unaccounted for, as search-and-rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble in multiple communities.



Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects total damage costs to exceed hundreds of millions of dollars, given that thousands of homes likely no longer exist, and many more are in need of repair.



"After all major disasters is, a whole lot gets poured in right away, and then, there's not any money left for really expensive things that occur six months, eight months, nine months in," Beshear noted.



You can donate to the Western Kentucky relief fund at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.



