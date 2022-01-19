Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

Play

Wednesday, January 19, 2022   

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating winter gear, with more cold weather to come.

Prior to each winter season, the organization launches campaigns for coats, hats and gloves. Capt. Bill Middendorp with the Salvation Army in Mitchell said they usually receive 150 to 200 donated coats. They've seen higher demand than last year, suggesting COVID vaccinations are allowing people to be out more. Even if they have a residence, Middendorp said they still might lack other essentials, such as warm clothing.

"In this area," he said, "it's pretty vital for survival to be even just walking from home here for a meal."

He said there are people released from jail or prison during the winter who find themselves in immediate need of winter gear. And with the federal eviction moratorium no longer in place, more people might be forced to live on the streets in extreme conditions. Rising retail costs might also limit winter clothing purchases for households.

Joe Alvarez of the Aberdeen Salvation Army said their recent holiday toy drive saw enough donations, but they still had to buy extra winter clothing to have a ready supply. He said requests for these items start in the fall, but that doesn't mean the need is over once winter begins.

"We all know that situations change with your job or your health," he said. "Things change where you find yourself in need."

Alvarez said even if you have gently used coats or clothing, the donation still will make a big difference. Monetary donations also are encouraged to allow these groups to make needed purchases. According to local chapters, you can specify whether you want your donation to go to a service center or a Salvation Army thrift shop.


get more stories like this via email
Helping the one in eight Ohioans whose family is food insecure is one way to build more equitable communities. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Volunteers Strive for Unity through Service
According to the state, 4 million California students owe a total of $147 billion in student debt. A new state program aims to help new students reduce that debt through public service. (Pathdoc/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Program to Pay CA College Students $10K for Volunteer Service

The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. …

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Social Issues

ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a re…

In a September report from the Pew Research Center, about 40% of parents said they've become less strict about managing their kids' screen time since the pandemic began. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Health Experts Advise Managing Kids' Screen Time

Excessive screen time can cause a host of negative side effects in kids, but as some Indiana schools go virtual because of the omicron variant…

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

One-fifth of all Montana voters in the 2020 election were between ages 18 and 29, according to a New York Times exit poll. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

Social Issues

NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021