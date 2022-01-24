Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
Play

With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
Play

U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement
Lawmakers Call for Coordinated Effort to Fix Affordable-Housing Crisis

Play

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Nebraska is not immune to decades of disinvestment in affordable housing, and a new measure making its way through the Legislature would create a single state housing agency, in part to address what has become a crisis for Nebraska's lowest-income workers.

Sen. Justin Wayne, D-Omaha, who introduced Legislative Bill 1073, said the current piecemeal approach to housing is not working, and believes a single agency can create a unified strategy for fixing a problem felt by people in all parts of the state.

"Affordable housing and housing in general is the number one issue facing Nebraska," Wayne asserted. "When you talk about workforce development, people have to have somewhere to live. So you have areas like Columbus, you have areas like Ogallala, and north and south Omaha who are all looking for housing, and there's nowhere for them to go."

Even before the public health emergency exacerbated housing insecurity, working Nebraskans struggled. According to 2019 data, just 44 affordable-housing units were available for every 100 of the state's 55,000 low-income workers. The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

Wayne contended creating a Department of Housing and Urban Development would help streamline government by coordinating state efforts already under way, but currently operating in silos.

"Right now housing is in four different departments, and so we are trying to combine it in one department and make it more efficient," Wayne explained. "Rather than having to go to four different people to try to get something done on affordable housing, it makes more sense to go to one department and get things done."

As Nebraskans lost jobs through no fault of their own during COVID and struggled to pay rent and avoid evictions, state officials left $120 million in federal support meant for rent and other housing relief on the table by failing to turn in an application.

Wayne emphasized a new single-minded agency will make it easier for officials to keep their eye on the ball.

"It would also benefit not just the renter, but the landlord who is maybe not getting their rent because of COVID," Wayne pointed out. "We just don't have anybody in charge or anybody overseeing this process. So this is what this agency would also allow us to do: go after more federal dollars."


California's first Lemon Law passed in 1970 under Gov. Ronald Reagan. (Lunamaria/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Battle Shaping Up Over CA Lemon Law

Consumer advocates are speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would reform California's so-called "Lemon Law." Current law allows pe…

Health and Wellness

SD Bill Takes Punitive Approach to Governing Reproductive Rights

South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a …

Social Issues

MA Educators, Parents: Schools Need Comprehensive COVID Protection Plan

Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan…

Missouri residents can fill out a waiver form for federal unemployment overpayments, and a bill before the Legislature seeks to allow the same for state payments. (Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MO Bills Would Provide Relief to Recipients of Unemployment Overpayments

During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before …

Health and Wellness

Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disa…

Nearly 6% of Connecticut residents don't have health insurance, according to a report from Access Health CT. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

CT's Insurance Broker Academy Aims to Reduce Health Disparities

Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the …

Social Issues

School Meal Access Back in Spotlight Following Latest COVID Disruption

January saw some Minnesota schools move back to distance learning because of COVID-19 cases. Families struggling to find their kids meals in these …

Environment

Microgrants to Help Young Farmers Weather the Pandemic

Ohio is the sixth-largest state with beginning farmers, and new funding is available to help those just entering the business to survive the …

 

