Lawmakers Call for Coordinated Effort to Fix Affordable-Housing Crisis

Nebraska is not immune to decades of disinvestment in affordable housing, and a new measure making its way through the Legislature would create a single state housing agency, in part to address what has become a crisis for Nebraska's lowest-income workers.
Sen. Justin Wayne, D-Omaha, who introduced Legislative Bill 1073, said the current piecemeal approach to housing is not working, and believes a single agency can create a unified strategy for fixing a problem felt by people in all parts of the state.
"Affordable housing and housing in general is the number one issue facing Nebraska," Wayne asserted. "When you talk about workforce development, people have to have somewhere to live. So you have areas like Columbus, you have areas like Ogallala, and north and south Omaha who are all looking for housing, and there's nowhere for them to go."
Even before the public health emergency exacerbated housing insecurity, working Nebraskans struggled. According to 2019 data, just 44 affordable-housing units were available for every 100 of the state's 55,000 low-income workers. The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.
Wayne contended creating a Department of Housing and Urban Development would help streamline government by coordinating state efforts already under way, but currently operating in silos.
"Right now housing is in four different departments, and so we are trying to combine it in one department and make it more efficient," Wayne explained. "Rather than having to go to four different people to try to get something done on affordable housing, it makes more sense to go to one department and get things done."
As Nebraskans lost jobs through no fault of their own during COVID and struggled to pay rent and avoid evictions, state officials left $120 million in federal support meant for rent and other housing relief on the table by failing to turn in an application.
Wayne emphasized a new single-minded agency will make it easier for officials to keep their eye on the ball.
"It would also benefit not just the renter, but the landlord who is maybe not getting their rent because of COVID," Wayne pointed out. "We just don't have anybody in charge or anybody overseeing this process. So this is what this agency would also allow us to do: go after more federal dollars."
Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy.
On Friday news leaked that in December 2020 the Trump White House considered but did not sign an executive order to have the National Guard seize voting machines. On Wednesday Senate Republicans shut down debate on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.
Las Vegas attorney Bradley Schrager, who specializes in political and electoral law, said this is no time to be complacent.
"It's going to get much, much worse before it gets better," said Schrager. "But all we can do is work as hard as we can. It's always darkest before the dawn but let's get through the darkness because it's here. "
Also last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak called for action against members of the Republican party who filed false electoral documents, submitting a fake set of electors for former President Donald Trump to Congress and to the national archives, in Nevada and in 6 other states that he lost.
Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, said the issue of voting rights is foundational.
"No progress can be accomplished if we're not prioritizing democracy," said Persaud-Zamora. "And I think this conversation is finally getting people to see that."
The Freedom to Vote Act would have given people in all 50 states some of the policies that Nevadans already enjoy: same-day voter registration, no-excuse mail-in balloting, extended early voting, and automatic restoration of voting rights to many formerly incarcerated individuals.
A wave of new Arizona voters in the 2020 election changed the normally conservative state to one where progressive candidates and ideas have a fighting chance, but some are feeling deserted by a vote Wednesday night from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., against changing the Senate filibuster.
The move blocked an effort by Democrats to pass new voting-rights legislation. Dozens of supporters, including the powerful Emily's List Political Action Committee, said they are reevaluating or outright pulling their support.
Roy Tatem, political director for the group Our Voice Our Vote Arizona, said Sinema has left many of her supporters scratching their heads.
"We feel that she's abandoned those of us who supported her," Tatem stated. "I've had a number of conversations with her directly around some of the specific issues that we were dealing with, and I had no idea that she would just be so distant."
Sinema said while she supports the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, she refuses to modify the filibuster in order to pass them with a simple majority.
Sinema's election to the Senate, along with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was hailed as proof conservatives had lost their tight grip on Arizona politics.
Tatem thinks Sinema has alienated many of the people who put her there, including women, and Arizona's Black, Latino and LGBTQ communities.
"In 2018, Kyrsten received over 130,000 African American votes," Tatem recalled. "This is according to the NAACP. And so, we believe that African Americans are completely turned off from her and her position."
Tatem added his group represents a broad spectrum of progressive voters across Arizona, many of whom are now actively searching for a Democratic candidate to run against her in 2024.
"So we don't understand, what is her North Star here?" Tatem questioned. "What is guiding her or advising her to take such a hard position on maintaining the filibuster, when so many of us have articulated the desire to remove it?"
If Iowa wants to create healthier outcomes for its residents, advocates say there are steps policymakers can take right now to make it happen, and an upcoming event highlights what they cite as some of the most glaring needs.
As the legislative session takes shape, there are calls to extend postpartum health coverage for new mothers under Medicaid, which in Iowa ends after 60 days. The federal government is now giving states the option to extend the coverage to 12 months.
Stacy Frelund, government relations director for the American Heart Association of Iowa, said it would make a big preventive-health difference.
"You think about heart disease and stroke, and how many mothers are impacted, mothers and babies," Frelund remarked.
Supporters argued an expansion would also help reduce racial disparities in maternal health. At the same time, groups like the Heart Association worry about proposals to add requirements for people receiving public assistance.
The bill's sponsors asserted they are needed to improve management of the programs and avoid federal fines, but critics countered they will hurt access. Health priorities are the topic in a "Virtual Day of Action" Jan. 26.
Frelund pointed out they also want to see more support for a component of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Double Up Food Bucks program allows SNAP recipients to stretch their dollars when buying fruits and vegetables, but those funds have dried up, forcing dozens of stores to drop the program.
"We know that there's need across the state for healthy foods," Frelund observed. "The more we can make it easier for people to make that healthy choice is the better for all of Iowa."
There are also calls to expand access to early childhood education through Head Start programs, with supporters contending they can improve healthy behaviors in young children. Right now, only 6% of Iowa kids under age three who qualify have access to Early Head Start.
