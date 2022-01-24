Tax-Aide Available to Oregonians, with Pandemic Alterations

Oregonians can get free help with their income taxes once again this year. However, as in recent years, the pandemic is changing what the assistance looks like.
Typically, the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program happens in-person, focusing specifically on people over age 50 or those who have low to moderate incomes.
Kathy Goeddel, assistant state coordinator for the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program in the Portland Metro area, said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases means protocols are in place to protect clients and volunteers.
"We have options for virtual preparation, we have options for people dropping off their materials, and then other options for us to scan in their materials and then, prepare things remotely and get them back electronically," Goeddel outlined.
Tax-Aide services usually ramp up around Feb. 1. Goeddel said the goal is to have 75 sites up and running, across the state. A site locator will be available, along with other tools, on the AARP website, as well as the Internal Revenue Service website.
Goeddel said she often hears from people who are grateful for help with their taxes.
"Some of the credits that are available to seniors and working families are pretty complex," Goeddel noted. "We're able to help some with difficult situations that would be hard to get right without training, and get them the best possible refunds that they can get."
Goeddel is asking people to be patient this year, noting returns will take a bit longer to complete because the appointments are not happening in person. She said there are fewer volunteers than usual due to the pandemic. In 2021, about 500 Tax-Aide volunteers in Oregon completed 12,000 tax returns.
Consumer advocates are speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would reform California's so-called "Lemon Law."
Current law allows people who have been defrauded or sold a defective product to sue for damages plus attorney's fees. The ballot initiativeThe ballot initiative would limit the plaintiff's attorneys to 20% of the amount recovered.
Longtime activist Rosemary Shahan is the founder and president Sacramento-based Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety. She said that change would hobble the victims but says nothing about the amount big companies can spend to defend the suits.
"It would make it practically impossible for consumers to get an attorney and fight back in court when they've been victimized by a really unsafe product or fraud," said Shahan.
The initiative was written by the Civil Justice Association of California, a group Shahan says is backed by more than a dozen big corporations, including car manufacturers, oil companies, pharmaceutical companies, telecoms and banks.
Unverified reports emerged over the weekend that CJAC may halt its efforts to gather signatures. But president Kyla Christoffersen Powell said in a statement "We intend to pursue our measure and are evaluating our options in light of COVID and other factors."
She also has said that plaintiff's attorneys are abusing current laws, dragging out litigation for profit.
Shahan said California's trailblazing Lemon Law has drawn fire for decades.
"At CJAC their executive director has met with me over the years and tried to persuade us to weaken California's lemon law in various ways," said Shahan. "And I've always just said no. So I think they're just frustrated."
To qualify for the ballot, the initiative backers will need to attract more than 623,000 signatures - which is %5 of the people who voted in the last election for governor.
Despite the pandemic, North Carolina has seen a record number of new businesses created in the past year.
A report from the Secretary of State's office says new business filings for 2021 grew 40% over 2020, for a total of more than 178,000 new businesses in the state. The previous record had been set in 2020, and new business growth overall has more than doubled since 2017.
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said the state is seeing a lot of homegrown activity, with residents inspired to start their own small businesses in an effort to find more flexibility during the pandemic.
"And I know a lot of folks that took their hobby and they decided to up their game," said Marshall. "They started working on it, perfecting it, maybe mass-producing it in some effects. Or they took an online course, to learn how to do something totally brand new for relaxation and said, 'I can make a business out of this.'"
The trend can be seen across the country, too, with Montana and Ohio also reporting record levels of new business creation in 2021.
Last year, the Secretary of State's office surveyed new businesses created in the last three years and found 90% still in operation.
Looking ahead, Marshall said it's smart to keep an eye on news headlines in the state when looking for potential new business ideas - such as the new Plant Sciences Initiative at North Carolina State University for research on sustainable agriculture.
"Those kinds of things will provide niches for folks in rural areas," said Marshall. "If we can get more productivity out of our land, if we can get diversity in productivity out of our land, all of those will create opportunities for folks in the rural areas."
Marshall said her department's new "Web Wizards," an interactive tool, has helped speed up the application process to incorporate a business in the state.
Mobile carriers are starting to decommission their 3G cellular networks this year, some as soon as next month.
Pennsylvania officials are reminding people with older-model cell phones to prepare for how this might affect service. Decommissioning older networks helps free up infrastructure to support more advanced services, like 5G, but it may result in some phones being unable to make calls or send text messages.
Jeff Boyle, deputy director of 911 for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said you are likely to be notified by your carrier if it affects you, but it is smart to plan ahead in case of an emergency.
"If your phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device to avoid losing service," Boyle explained. "And calling 911 is often the quickest way for somebody to access emergency services, so plan now so that you don't lose connectivity, including the ability to call 911."
AT&T said it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February, with Verizon and T-Mobile finalizing by year's end. The move may also affect medical alert devices and home security systems. Lower-income residents whose phones may no longer be supported can apply for help through the FCC's Lifeline program.
Lt. Adam Reed, communications office director for the Pennsylvania State Police, said in an emergency, dispatchers and first responders rely on the 911 system to gather crucial information, including location, which means 3G network phones may hinder the ability to provide assistance quickly.
"Whether it's a vehicle crash, a criminal act in progress or a medical emergency, seconds count when it comes to calling 911," Reed emphasized. "First responders will go wherever we need to save lives and help wherever we can, but again, we need to know where you are and what the emergency is."
Groups serving people experiencing homelessness or domestic violence survivors sometimes provide clients with older phones with no service plan but are still capable of making emergency calls. Users of such phones should check with their organization to discuss options.