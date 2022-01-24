Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
Play

With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
Play

U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tax-Aide Available to Oregonians, with Pandemic Alterations

Play

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Oregonians can get free help with their income taxes once again this year. However, as in recent years, the pandemic is changing what the assistance looks like.

Typically, the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program happens in-person, focusing specifically on people over age 50 or those who have low to moderate incomes.

Kathy Goeddel, assistant state coordinator for the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program in the Portland Metro area, said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases means protocols are in place to protect clients and volunteers.

"We have options for virtual preparation, we have options for people dropping off their materials, and then other options for us to scan in their materials and then, prepare things remotely and get them back electronically," Goeddel outlined.

Tax-Aide services usually ramp up around Feb. 1. Goeddel said the goal is to have 75 sites up and running, across the state. A site locator will be available, along with other tools, on the AARP website, as well as the Internal Revenue Service website.

Goeddel said she often hears from people who are grateful for help with their taxes.

"Some of the credits that are available to seniors and working families are pretty complex," Goeddel noted. "We're able to help some with difficult situations that would be hard to get right without training, and get them the best possible refunds that they can get."

Goeddel is asking people to be patient this year, noting returns will take a bit longer to complete because the appointments are not happening in person. She said there are fewer volunteers than usual due to the pandemic. In 2021, about 500 Tax-Aide volunteers in Oregon completed 12,000 tax returns.

Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Nevadans are gearing up for the midterm Congressional elections this fall, which could change the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate. (1STunningArt/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Groups Vow to Keep Fighting as Losses Mount

Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy. On Friday news leaked that in …

Health and Wellness

SD Bill Takes Punitive Approach to Governing Reproductive Rights

South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a …

Social Issues

MA Educators, Parents: Schools Need Comprehensive COVID Protection Plan

Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan…

Missouri residents can fill out a waiver form for federal unemployment overpayments, and a bill before the Legislature seeks to allow the same for state payments. (Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MO Bills Would Provide Relief to Recipients of Unemployment Overpayments

During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before …

Health and Wellness

Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disa…

A minimum-wage worker can afford $468 in rent per month, but market-rate one-bedrooms rent for at least $695 a month. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Call for Coordinated Effort to Fix Affordable-Housing Crisis

Nebraska is not immune to decades of disinvestment in affordable housing, and a new measure making its way through the Legislature would create a …

Health and Wellness

CT's Insurance Broker Academy Aims to Reduce Health Disparities

Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the …

Social Issues

School Meal Access Back in Spotlight Following Latest COVID Disruption

January saw some Minnesota schools move back to distance learning because of COVID-19 cases. Families struggling to find their kids meals in these …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021